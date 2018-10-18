  1. Arts & Culture
Weekend What to Do October 19–21

Gruff Rhys at Barboza, Scarecrow Video at 30, and Indian royal art at SAM.

By Stefan Milne 10/18/2018 at 9:55am

Welsh musician Gruff Rhys. 

Image: Courtesy Beggars Group

All Weekend
Peacock in the Desert: The Royal Arts of Jodhpur, India
This new SAM exhibit, the largest south Asian show the museum’s ever held, brings five centuries of royal artifacts from Jodhpur, India. Visual wealth abounds. Colors come saturated unto decadence, and there’s some wildly bedazzled weaponry—you will never see a dagger with more jewels. But most interesting is the show’s placement things like a mobile royal tent from 1659 beside paintings that provide context for how it’s used. So you get to see the artifact, physically, and how it was once imagined. Seattle Art Museum, $25

Fri, Oct 19
Carmen Lynch
The New York stand-up keeps it charmingly dark: “My four-year-old niece is so cute…. The other day she’s like, ‘Why doesn’t everything have glitter?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my god. She’s totally going to do drugs one day.’” Laughs Comedy Club, $15

DRUGS!
Capitol Hill art gallery the Factory presents 13 performances about one thing: drugs. Getting on them, off them, and everything in between. Performers include Seattle artist Jennifer Zwick, comedian Brett Hamil, and spoken word poet Naa Akua. The Factory, $5–$10 donation suggested

Sat, Oct 20
Gruff Rhys
Welsh musician Gruff Rhys, guitarist and vocalist for psych-pop band Super Furry Animals, is also a solo act. His latest album, Babelsberg, sounds like what might happen if you mashed up the Zombies with Warren Zevon—orchestral dreams sung by an ironist. Barboza, $13

Scarecrow Video Store Day
Scarecrow Video celebrates its 30th anniversary this year on National Video Store Day. There’s an online auction, at which you can grab, say, an original signed print by Grace Zabriskie (Sarah Palmer from Twin Peaks) or some Duplass Brothers swag. Or stop by the store for a 50 percent­­ off sale on Criterion Collection movies and a party with games, DJ No Retreat No Surrender spinning soundtrack vinyl, along with food, wine, and beer. Scarecrow Video, Free

Sun, Oct 21
Lazy Daisy Market
The Clock-Out Lounge is a neighborhood pizza joint that moonlights as a punk venue. Sunday, it hosts a vintage and art market that includes pizza, a “build your own bloody mary and mimosa bar” and some DJs spinning soul. Clock-Out Lounge, Free

