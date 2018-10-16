  1. News & City Life
  2. Schools & Education

Academic Aces

10 Amazing Adventures at Seattle's Private Schools

From the great outdoors to foreign shores, these private schools prove education can happen anywhere.

By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Amrita Marino 10/16/2018 at 9:00am Published in the November 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Some lessons happen in classrooms. Others take hold as kids grow vegetables for the food bank, travel the Peruvian highlands, or just roam free on a next-level playground. These Seattle institutions offer but a sampling of the region’s many private schools acing the academics, and so much more.

The Great, Educational Outdoors

The Bush School, Grades: K–12

Few classroom exercises test problem-solving skills like the (supposedly) simple act of assembling a tent. Or deliver the tactile joy of pulling a carrot that you planted from seed. In 2016, the K–12 school added a satellite campus in the Methow Valley, where lessons—both academic and otherwise—happen via snowshoeing, hiking to Alpine Lake, or river rafting. The campus, with its main lodge, serves as a home base for everything from a middle school fly fishing elective to a weeklong filmmaking immersion where students conceive and produce their own digital shorts. Bush faculty keep finding new ways to use this 20-acre refuge: Teachers take upper school students rock climbing to test vital-to-adulthood concepts like leadership and risk taking. This year, eighth graders will harvest peppers from the vegetable garden to make salsa and collect eggs from chickens. When smaller groups stay they call dibs on bunk beds, while larger groups camp out in the yard (enter those tent-based life skills). Maybe this sounds more like summer camp than school, but maturity tends to bloom when kids get a week or so away from their parents. Right now, the Methow campus mostly hosts shorter programs, but plans are in the works to let students stay for a full semester.

Better Together

Two Schools Project: Giddens School and Lake Washington Girls Middle School, Grades: PS–5, 6–8

Each January, the students from Giddens School and Lake Washington Girls Middle School represent in full force at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day march and parade. They carry handmade rainbow-colored signs saying “everyone is allowed here” and asking for “peace and love.” Come next year, instead of meeting at the march, students will head out together from one unified campus. While Giddens and LWGMS will remain separate institutions, the new shared design, dubbed the Two Schools Project, will transform the old Imperial Lanes lot in Rainier Valley into conjoined campuses that share common spaces like the lunchroom and outdoor areas. Anjali Grant Design and Graham Baba architects, a go-to for hip Seattle restaurants, have designed a sleek space with solar panels, water cisterns, composters, and a garden that would make even Kermit the Frog change his mind about the ease of being green. It’s the natural evolution of two like-minded communities whose activities and values often dovetail—Giddens kids have a relationship with the nearby food bank growing veggies and making deliveries via little red wagons; and the girls of LWGMS volunteer to sort food and work the kitchen line. On the Giddens side, retractable walls of the preschool to fifth grade classrooms allow daily discussions on race, religion, empathy, and mindfulness to be shared across ages. And on the LWGMS side, girls rule in the new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) studios and labs. Both schools will operate from their current locations this school year, but plan to be in the new digs by fall of 2019.

Co-Operation Makes It Happen

KapKa Cooperative School, Grades: K–5

This co-op on Phinney Ridge adopts more of a play-based Scandinavian approach to education, which means kids construct forts outside at Woodland Park and build connections with the community. The residents of the nearby Norse Home senior facility, meanwhile, are delighted when the kindergartners come by to read storybooks. Classes take advantage of proximity to the zoo with weekly outings to see the penguins. With 66 kids enrolled this year across the six grades, KapKa’s student body is small compared to many other private schools in Seattle. Families often end up here in search of a “less rigid educational experience,” says parent and volunteer Carrie Sherley, one that benefits wildly creative kids as much as the quiet academic types. Parents like Sherley must spend two and a half hours per week in the classroom (more if you have two kids enrolled). They might help fifth graders with math assignments, monitor lunch and recess, or be clean-up crew after a rousing bout of painting. The benefits expand far beyond extra hands for tasks, Sherley says; the requirement builds a tight community of families from disparate cultures “who all get to know and to love each other’s children.” 

Legendary Lessons Abroad

Lakeside School, Grades: 5–12

The legendary alumni roster might be the first thing people associate with this school—Bill Gates credits his Lakeside education for the creation of Microsoft (it’s also where he and Paul Allen met). The campus that helped inspire a global company also takes its students worldwide through Lakeside’s Global Service Learning program, which integrates academic theory with real-world practice. This school year, Lakeside added three new courses with an international component: When upper school kids explore the Peruvian highlands, study ecosystems in French-Polynesia, or meet farmers in Colombia, explains Director of Global Education Charlotte Blessing, these adventures also foster “empathy, resilience, and intercultural competence.” In other words, they are helping to shape a kind, but also extremely capable next generation. Students stay with host families, where they share meals, speak the language, and interact with the community. This fall, Lakeside also helped open the Downtown School, a micro sister high school near the Pacific Science Center; it offers similar values and a slightly lower price tag

Planning for a Greener Seattle

The Northwest School, Grades: 6–12

Remember when those tattooed, handlebar-mustached, skinny-jean wearing kids used to run Capitol Hill? Well, now those kids have kids of their own—and they go to the Northwest School. Some of this institution’s cred stems from an alumni list heavy on grunge luminaries: Guitarists Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam and Mudhoney’s Steve Turner are both graduates. At NWS, musical education is just as important as algebra, as evidenced by the array of options like jazz choir, a cappella, musical theater, and chamber orchestra. The school was an early adopter of sustainability practices, now fundamental to campus culture. Three times a week students and teachers work in teams to clean and maintain the campus and nearby grounds on Summit. It’s not unusual for classes to be held in the outdoor vegetable and herb farm and garden planted by students. And when it comes to food waste, this school is serious about creating zero, so when their usual bagel supplier switched to individual packaging, NWS dropped them for one who deals in bulk. 

Acceptance, Celebrated

Seattle Academy, Grades: 6–12

The first thing former Seattle Academy parent Jennifer Zinda noticed about the campus that sprawls at 12th and East Union: “It was a place of acceptance.” Terms like “band geek” or  “theater nerd” simply don’t apply at a school where visual arts, music, dance, and theater credits are a graduation requirement and there’s a no-cut policy on sports. While every student participates in activities like ballet, jazz choir, sculpture, or costume design, Zinda’s own kids (class of ’16 and ’18) explored a diverse set of programs and ultimately thrived in STEM. “The kids are celebrated and respected for whatever it is they choose to focus on,” she says. And as of this fall, the 300 or so middle schoolers have a new 70,000-square-foot building to explore with all the freshest of perks: a makers and robotics lab, a rooftop playfield, and a first of its kind grades-by-floor layout. The five-level addition unifies an extremely urban campus and creates a more cohesive space for these artsy (or science-y or math-y) kids to express themselves and feel really good about it. 

Club Culture

Seattle Prep, Grades: 9–12

While Prep is indelibly a Jesuit school, you certainly don’t have to be Catholic to attend; around 75 percent of students consider themselves of that faith. All of them, however, participate in the serious Ivy League training drills that happen on this campus on the north end of Capitol Hill—so much so, that 100 percent of 2018’s graduating class was accepted into college. But it’s not all AP physics and theology courses, either. These kids have a host of co-curriculars (that’s what Prep calls extra-curricular activities). Traditional picks abound, like the 44 sports teams, pep band, and dance squad. But for the mechanically inclined the robotics club competes at the VEX World Championships. The mock trial team, meanwhile, has argued the win at the state finals 13 times. Prep also conveys its religious values in a context of equality and acceptance, like the One Voice club, which promotes a welcoming environment for students of all orientations. Amen to progression. 

Students Young and Old

University Child Development School, Grades: PS–5

Every year, this elementary school in the University District chooses a theme; for 2018 the pick is trace. Teachers base their curriculum around this topic. Sometimes it’s literal, like students tracing drawings in art class. Or they might read mysteries and trace the clues, study maps and trace the geopolitical boundaries, or trace the evolution of musical instruments throughout history. During recess, though, you can trace kids’ whereabouts to the new playground installed this summer. The outdoor space got a real-life Chutes and Ladders treatment, with a labyrinthine climbing gym and a huge tunnel slide connecting the upper and lower areas. Most likely in the fall of 2019, the school will see an influx of students way older than its current crop of elementary schoolers: UCDS will operate a graduate-level school, called the College for School Culture, offering the adults a master’s in education within its own walls, and the kids a supply of future teachers to support the younger grades. The twisty slide, however, may be off limits to the grad students. 

A Fanciful Playground Where Imaginations Soar

The Valley School, Grades: PK–5

What’s important to kids is not always what’s most important to parents, but children and adults agree that the 20,000-square-foot playground at The Valley School in Madison Valley is monkey bars above the rest. Pear and plum trees offer shade plus ripe fruit that’s fun for play, while the mere sight of the rabbit cage and school chickens, Sassy and Snow White, is enough to lodge “Old MacDonald” in your head for the rest of the day. Four craftsman-style houses connected by wood chip pathways create their own tiny neighborhood, where little explorers climb ladders to tree houses or future astronauts pilot a big wooden rocket. Valley teachers consider the outdoor space their “second classroom.” No matter the weather, you might find kiddos out here making apple cider from a borrowed press or setting up an obstacle course out of big blue rain barrels. Teachers observe and let student curiosity blossom. Any minute now, they know, comes the appropriate entree to a lesson on water flowing though tubes, or how the bees pollinate the vegetable garden. 

Polyglots Travel in Packs

Westside School, Grades: PS–8

The ideal time to learn a second language is when the brain is young and still developing, not on your flight to Costa Rica using Rosetta Stone. So it’s muy beneficioso that Westside School begins lessons in Spanish (and Mandarin) starting in preschool. Playtime, simple songs, and games lay the groundwork for second through fifth graders to start on writing and reading assignments. Before sixth grade, each student picks a focus, Spanish or Mandarin. Before you know it you’ve got a bilingual teenager who can tell you off in two languages. When the hilltop campus in the Arbor Heights area of West Seattle acquired the neighboring Presbyterian church back in 2015, Westside preserved the cathedral architecture, so 45-foot arched wood beams now span the school’s theater and gym. Common areas are bright and spacious, and built-in reading nooks dot the interior. These cozy spaces also serve as a meeting ground for groups that Westside calls “wolf packs,” made up of students from all grade levels, from ages three to 14. Kids of different ages connect best around common themes, explains visual arts teacher Anna Forster-Smith, “like family traditions, food, and goal setting.” The wolf pack groups she supervises “make art together, share highlights and challenges from our lives, and play a lot of games.” 

Adventurous Seattle Private Schools By the Numbers

View graphic in a new window here. 

Filed under
Education, Seattle Schools
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: New Soup Dumplings and No Blue C Sushi

01/11/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner January 9–15

01/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

And Now, Another Round of Restaurant Openings

01/08/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Neighborhood Guide

Where to Eat in Fremont Right Now

01/07/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Transpacific Avocados and Pizza Shout-Outs

01/04/2019 By Rosin Saez

Opening Dispatch

Look at All the Restaurants That Opened Over the Holidays

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Book Review

Is Thomas Kohnstamm’s Lake City the Novel Seattle Needs Right Now?

01/11/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 11–13

01/10/2019 By Gwen Hughes

Arts Notice

What’s Inside the Weird White Boxes at Third and Virginia?

01/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

Get Excited

St. Vincent Is Producing the New Sleater-Kinney Album

01/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work January 7–10

01/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do January 4–6

01/03/2019 By Gwen Hughes

News & City Life

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

This Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: A Regional Homelessness Response, Lynnwood Light Rail, and T-Mobile Park

12/21/2018 By Anne Dennon

Sanctuary City

Seattle City Council Approves $12 Million in Grants It Rejected on Monday

12/19/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Year in Review

Seattle Met's 6 Most-Read Stories of 2018

12/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Public Transit

Durkan Nominates Sam Zimbabwe as New SDOT Leader

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Growing Pains

Here Are the 10 Affordable Housing Developers That Just Got Funding from Durkan

12/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Sales & Events

Wear What When January 7–13

01/07/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

A Fresh Start

2019 Sartorial Predictions from Style-Minded Seattleites

01/03/2019 By Rosin Saez

Rest In Peace

Blake Nordstrom, Co-President of the Namesake Retail Giant, Has Passed Away

01/02/2019 By Rosin Saez

Year in Review

The Style Moments of 2018

12/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When December 31–January 6

12/31/2018 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Expansion Mode (Sake Edition)

Mutsuko Soma Will Open a Sake Bar

01/02/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Side Dish

Sun Liquor’s Eggnog Lives On

11/20/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Ales for Smart Alecks

The Seattleite's Guide to Bar Trivia

10/29/2018 Edited by Jaime Archer and Aly Brady Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Opening Dispatch

Pioneer Square Bar Bad Bishop Debuts October 24

10/09/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Libation Listicle

5 Essential Seattle Bars

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Keeping Up With the Scandinavians

Freya and Skål Keep Ballard’s Nordic Roots Alive

08/14/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Slope Stories

A Short History of Washington's Bygone Ski Hills

12/18/2018 By Christina Ausley

Snow Days

7 Ways to Survive a Seattle Winter

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Winter Wear

Locally Made Snow Gear for Your Next Adventure

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slip Slide Away

10 Ways to Ride the Snow without Skis

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Rami Niemi

The Sellouts

Washington's Biggest Resorts Just Got Bought by Conglomerates

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Slush Advisory

How to Build a Seattle Snowman

12/18/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Stay Healthy

Top Doctors 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Say Cheese

Top Dentists 2018

09/21/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

Habitat

How to Declutter Your Home

12/18/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How a Queen Anne Condo Expanded into the Space Next Door

11/20/2018 By Stefan Milne Photography by Benjamin Benschneider

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

09/21/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments So Extra

Seattle's Top 25 Perk-Packed Apartment Buildings

09/21/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Real Estate Heaven

The 25 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle

09/21/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe