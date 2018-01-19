The Women's Issue
How Many Women Sit on the Board of Major Seattle Companies?
Sigh—the numbers are kind of pathetic.
Women run Seattle. Well, the city, anyway: we have female congressional representation, a majority of women over on city council, and, after nearly a century, we finally elected a female mayor. Corporate governance, though? That’s different. Despite a pile of studies showing companies perform better with more women on the board, there is clearly still work to be done in this town: None of the Fortune 500 or other large companies based in the Seattle metro area have a majority of women on their boards. We'll give due credit to Alaska Airlines for having the most (5 out of 10) of all. (Is it a coincidence that Alaska continues to rake in best airline awards? Hmm...)
We’ll let the rest of the numbers speak for themselves:
- Alaska Airlines: 5/10
- Amazon: 3/10
- Boeing*: 3/13
- Costco: 2/12
- Expedia: 4/15
- Expeditors International: 2/10
- Microsoft: 4/14
- Nordstrom: 3/12
- Paccar: 2/11
- REI: 3/11
- Safeco Insurance: 1/13
- Starbucks: 3/13
- T-Mobile: 1/11
- Weyerhaueser: 3/11
*Boeing's headquarters are in Chicago, but it remains the biggest employer in Washington state.