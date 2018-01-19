How Many Women Sit on the Board of Major Seattle Companies?

The mermaid watches over Starbucks HQ. Image: Flickr/SounderBruce

Women run Seattle. Well, the city, anyway: we have female congressional representation, a majority of women over on city council, and, after nearly a century, we finally elected a female mayor. Corporate governance, though? That’s different. Despite a pile of studies showing companies perform better with more women on the board, there is clearly still work to be done in this town: None of the Fortune 500 or other large companies based in the Seattle metro area have a majority of women on their boards. We'll give due credit to Alaska Airlines for having the most (5 out of 10) of all. (Is it a coincidence that Alaska continues to rake in best airline awards? Hmm...)

We’ll let the rest of the numbers speak for themselves:

Alaska Airlines : 5/10

: 5/10 Amazon : 3/10

: 3/10 Boeing *: 3/13

*: 3/13 Costco : 2/12

: 2/12 Expedia : 4/15

: 4/15 Expeditors International : 2/10

: 2/10 Microsoft : 4/14

: 4/14 Nordstrom : 3/12

: 3/12 Paccar : 2/11

: 2/11 REI : 3/11

: 3/11 Safeco Insurance : 1/13

: 1/13 Starbucks : 3/13

: 3/13 T-Mobile : 1/11

: 1/11 Weyerhaueser: 3/11

*Boeing's headquarters are in Chicago, but it remains the biggest employer in Washington state.