Seattle Will Have Its First Female Mayor Since Bertha Landes

Jenny Durkan solidly makes it through the primary with Cary Moon narrowly in second place.

By Hayat Norimine 8/1/2017 at 9:23pm

Image: Hayat Norimine

One thing is for sure: Seattle will have its first female mayor in 91 years. 

The primary election showed former U.S. attorney Jenny Durkan solidly in the lead to make it through the primary election and onto the general in November, with civic activist and urban planner Cary Moon narrowly in second place.

Attorney, educator, and social justice activist Nikkita Oliver is in third place, and with late votes coming in, she could still make it through. As it stands right now, their difference in votes would narrowly be out of the range to trigger an automatic recount (less than 0.5 percent of total votes between the two candidates). Bob Hasegawa and Mike McGinn received the least amount of votes among the high-profile challengers.

At a crowded bar in Pioneer Square, Durkan addressed her enthusiastic supporters when the results came in early, and said it was one of the best fields of candidates the city's ever had for mayor.

"We are far from done," she told her supporters, and called for them to reach out to other voters in the upcoming months heading toward the general on November 8.

Here are the results as of Tuesday night:

  • Jenny Durkan: 31.6% (27,579)
  • Cary Moon: 15.6% (13,583)
  • Nikkita Oliver: 13.9% (12,126)
  • Jessyn Farrell: 11.8% (10,308)
  • Bob Hasegawa: 8.6% (7,526)
  • Mike McGinn: 7.2% (6,247)

Results showed that The Stranger Election Control Board's endorsement held a lot of weight this year, in a crowded 21-candidate race with six high-profile challengers and an incumbent that dropped his bid for re-election after sexual assault allegations. Two early polls showed a large chunk of voters were undecided with just weeks left before the primary. In a released statement, Moon thanked The Stranger and The Urbanist specifically for their endorsements and said she looked forward to the next few days of returns. 

"Seattle's voters won't let the future of our city be sunk by status quo thinking and politics as usual," Moon said in a statement. "There is too much at stake."

Oliver's supporters Tuesday night gathered at the Washington Hall, where several speakers said she fought for the most marginalized communities and entered the race long before others had the courage to face Murray, adding that it was just the start to their movement regardless of whether Oliver becomes the next mayor. Younger and low-income voters tend to vote late, so the question is whether Oliver's support base turned out to vote enough to push her through the primary. 

"Let this be the catalyst for change regardless," said King Khazm, a Central District organizer at Washington Hall, in front of Oliver's supporters. "We are the majority. Let's return power into our own hands and be activated."

Mayor's Race 2017, nikkita oliver, Cary Moon, Jenny Durkan
