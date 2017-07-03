Molly Moon's Ice Cream Is Making a Yayoi Kusama Sundae

If you, like many other ticketless art lovers, have yet to experience the Seattle Art Museum's new blockbuster exhibition, Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors, well chin up: Molly Moon's is channeling a bit of Kusama's whimsy via ice cream. Unlike time, ice cream heals all FOMO–sized wounds.

The local ice cream chainlet's collab with SAM launches today, July 3 and will run through August 7.

The Yayoi Kusama sundae is comprised of Molly Moon's vanilla bean ice cream, which is then topped with the requisite hot fudge, plus candied red adzuki beans—a nod, perhaps, to Kusama's use of red polka dots and Japanese heritage—beet root whipped cream, black sesame seeds, and cherry.