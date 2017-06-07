  1. News & City Life

KeyArena

5 Questions Answered About the KeyArena Proposal

The mayor picked the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group to renovate the stadium in the hopes of bringing NHL or NBA teams to Seattle.

By Hayat Norimine 6/7/2017 at 6:14pm

Oak view group rendering of keyarena courtesy city efguog

Image: City of Seattle

To no one's surprise, Seattle mayor Ed Murray on Wednesday afternoon announced his pick for the proposal to renovate KeyArena: Los Angeles-based Oak View Group.

In front of the Seattle Center Wednesday afternoon, Murray said he decided by Friday to choose OVG's proposal to rebuild KeyArena over Seattle Partners—which withdrew its proposal over the weekend—largely because of its "privately financed" plan. (That excludes the 850-space parking garage that seeks funding from the Port of Seattle, The Seattle Times reported.)

Murray was joined by OVG CEO Tim Leiweke, as well as a large group of representatives from sports teams, labor, YouthCare, as well as investors like Live Nation. The $564.1 million project would dig 15 feet lower than the existing floor, increasing the space to 660,000 square feet, according to the city—anticipating 18,000-19,000 patrons for sports games and live concerts.

"If the Space Needle is the front door of this beautiful place, KeyArena is the action-packed rec room," Murray said Wednesday. "The (arena) has been central to the city's identity for decades, and many of our most electrifying moments have happened here."

What's happening to that historic designation? The goal is to seek historic landmark status for KeyArena by keeping the roof intact. In fact, the idea is to benefit from that designation with federal tax credits ($70 million worth of credits, according to The Seattle Times). 

Where's the money coming from? Here's the $564.1 million in spending broken down, according to OVG's proposal:

  • $196.9 million from financial loans, likely from Goldman Sachs; (In a letter sent in April, Goldman Sachs told OVG it would be eligible for $150-$200 million, more if the company acquires NHL or NBA teams.)
  • $277.2 million from equity;
  • $50 million from federal tax credits, using historic designation;
  • $40 million in city tax reinvestment of revenues from the National Association of Sports Commissions. (Murray said he'll want to renegotiate some details to the financing.)

Why is the city so intent on investing in KeyArena, and opposed to building a new stadium in SoDo? It comes down to a city-commissioned study released in 2015. If the SoDo stadium were to get built, the study recommended that the city invest $100.5 million to keep KeyArena profitable as a second-tier venue. The study projected that the city would run KeyArena on a deficit of anywhere from $220,000 to $510,000 a year in the long run. 

Can a (men's) NBA team really come back? "Chris (Hansen), if you want an NBA team, this is where it's going to happen," Leiweke said at the press conference Wednesday. Later he added: "We already have an anchor tenant, and it's the Seattle Storm, and we will treat them as such." The Sonics left Seattle in 2008 when the team's ownership couldn't convince the state to publicly finance a new stadium. KeyArena currently has less than 18,000 seats and was a small venue for the NBA team—though the Seattle Storm stuck around. So yes, a larger venue has the potential to bring back a professional men's basketball team, especially with some investors in KeyArena who have connections to the NBA; but is it realistic? Leiweke said hoping for an NHL team is a better bet. 

It probably won't be anytime soon, that's for sure. So if you miss basketball, might want to just, you know, go to a WNBA game. 

What's the timeline? Murray said he wants the MOU to be signed and sent to the city council for a vote by the end of the year. If approved, then there are designs, environmental reviews and the permitting process. OVG estimated construction to start in January 2019 and to reopen the arena by October 2020. 

Filed under
Keyarena
Show Comments

Related Content

Guilty Pleasure

TONIGHT: Cirque’s Michael Jackson The Immortal World Tour

11/09/2011 By Laura Dannen

Olympic Fever

U.S. Gymnastics Team Vaults into Seattle

08/07/2012 By Seth Sommerfeld

Music

Guns N’ Roses: A Lamentation

12/15/2011 By Laura Dannen

City Hall

Dueling Interpretations of NBA Poll

05/13/2010 By Erica C. Barnett

Eat & Drink

#ComeyDay

Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

10:50am By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Eat in Chinatown–International District

9:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 7–13

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cheers

Where to Toast During Negroni Week

06/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

12:32pm By Seattle Met Staff

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

06/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

06/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

KeyArena

5 Questions Answered About the KeyArena Proposal

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Is Proposing Changes on Inspection Program for Rental Units

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Mandatory Affordable Housing Bill for International District Moves Toward Council Vote

06/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Members Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe