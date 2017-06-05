City Council Approves Soda Tax

Starting next year, Seattle consumers will pay a tax on soda and other sugary beverages—estimated to raise $14.8 million in 2018. In a 7-1 vote, the City Council approved the legislation to tax sugary drinks 1.75 cents per ounce as a way to reduce consumption and improve public health, in essence keeping the version of the bill Tim Burgess proposed last week with a few amendments. (Kshama Sawant was absent.)

Public health advocates applauded the decision. But the tax also sparked a lot of opposition from businesses and labor—who say the tax will lead to lost jobs and close down small stores, unfairly targets an industry, didn't provide enough public input, and was done as a rush job—as well as some community members who opposed the bill for taxing low-income households and people of color disproportionately.

Businesses earning less than $2 million a year are exempt, while businesses with annual incomes between $2 million and $5 million will be taxed at a reduced 1 cent per ounce.

“We are deeply disappointed that City Council has decided to hastily approve a tax that will disproportionately impact our small businesses, allowing for little public input or feedback. Council members rushed forward despite hearing from a number of local businesses about how this tax would personally impact their livelihoods,” Seattle Metro Chamber president and CEO Maud Daudon said in a released statement. “This is yet another barrier that will make operating a small business more complicated in Seattle, especially for our local beverage manufacturers, restaurants, and retail stores.”

Council member Lisa Herbold was the lone no vote. She tried last week, in committee, to pass amendments that would've lowered the tax to 1 cent per ounce and broaden it to again include diet beverages, which statistics show more white, affluent people drink. When that failed (with only support from Sawant and Mike O'Brien), she tried to pass another amendment at the Monday council meeting, this time lowering the tax to 1.25 cents per ounce and including sugary coffee instead (with only Rob Johnson's support).

"I specifically offered amendments that were designed to preserve the goals that I shared with my colleagues," like a revenue target of $15 million a year, including only drinks that had proven negative health impacts, and aiming for a 32 percent reduction in consumption of sugary drinks, Herbold said. "I'm really disappointed that my efforts were not successful in convincing my colleagues."

A few last-minute amendments did make the cut. O'Brien's amendment prioritized funding to expanding access to healthy food and closing the food security gap, and Debora Juarez proposed explicitly including food banks and meal programs in the mix. Another O'Brien addition required that the annual evaluation of the tax's effects be done in collaboration with the 11-member community advisory board. And Burgess's amendment clarified the tax rate for products with multiple concentrates.

Bruce Harrell also proposed a failed amendment to exempt handcrafted beverages, like bubble tea, which only garnered support from Burgess.