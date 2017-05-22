  1. News & City Life

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

The bill creates civilian oversight of the Seattle Police Department.

By Hayat Norimine 5/22/2017 at 6:50pm

Ed murray lorena gonzalez police reform ru6mzx

Seattle mayor Ed Murray at City Hall celebrates council passing police accountability legislation that has been years in the making with council members Lorena González and Tim Burgess, who helped craft the bill in committee, on May 22, 2017. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

After a year and a half of work, trips across the country, and countless conversations between city officials and civilian members, the Seattle City Council approved what many on Monday called "milestone" legislation establishing civilian oversight of police with three governing bodies—the Office of Police Accountability, Office of the Inspector General, and Community Police Commission. The council vote was 8-0, with council president Bruce Harrell absent. 

The legislation won't take effect until it goes through collective bargaining negotiations with police unions and is approved by U.S. District Judge James Robart—who will oversee whether the bill meets the agreements of the consent decree. City attorney Pete Holmes said his office won't send the bill to federal court until after collective bargaining steps and an unfair labor practice complaint, filed by the Seattle Police Management Association in October, is resolved. (The Public Employment Relations Commission will need to schedule a briefing.)

While the bill has a ways to go before it becomes law, council member Lorena González was still all smiles Monday afternoon, and praised council member Tim Burgess and mayor Ed Murray—for "leaving a legacy." Both elected officials will leave their positions by the end of this year. (Burgess is retiring, and Murray is not seeking reelection.)

"Seattle continues to show time and time again that we lead. This ordinance is no exception," González said at the council meeting. "This legislation will set us on a path to changing the culture at SPD, enhancing public trust in our officers, and always turning a mirror on ourselves to continuously improve rather than waiting for a crisis to perform. That has been my vision all along."

The legislation ultimately included an amendment that compromised between city officials and CPC members who wanted more authority, beyond just recommendations, on what the inspector general investigates. González's change specified that the inspector general's annual workplan identify recommendations from the OPA and CPC, which recommendations were accepted, which were declined, and an explanation if recommendations were excluded.

González also added a budget amendment that leaves the amount invested in the three oversight bodies open, addressing concerns of commitment to funding the added responsibilities the members and staff now have. (The CPC is now much larger, with 21 members instead of 15.) The amount will be decided in the fall during budget discussions.

The bill had six amendments total, including an amendment by Lisa Herbold to provide the OPA with the same power to review confidential, non-public case files—authority the Office of Professional Accountability Review Board, which is essentially being replaced by the OPA, previously had. An amendment by council member Rob Johnson also adds that the city attorney indicates in writing the reason for declined representation to an oversight body. 

The changes on Monday addressed many of the CPC members's requests over the objection of Holmes and police chief Kathleen O'Toole. Holmes spoke during the public hearing Monday in support of the legislation, calling it a milestone, despite his disagreements with aspects of it. 

"Council members have shown courage in resisting the pressures to water down the community role in police oversight. ... In order to heal the relationships between communities and police, there will have to be a safe space for disagreement and contention," CPC co-chair Enrique González said in a statement after the council meeting. "To the families of those who have lost loved ones, we have not forgotten your pain. It is that pain that drives us to continue working to change and reminds us that no piece of legislation will suffice so long as the culture of our police perpetuates brutality. We will continue to work and walk with you for as long as it takes."

Seattle council members also approved a bill sponsored by Herbold to put into city law the public's rights to observe and record police interactions. Given the growing reliance on police body and car cameras, Herbold said it’s important to recognize the role of the public's observations in documenting and resisting police abuse. 

Filed under
City Hall, Seattle City Council, Ed Murray, Tim Burgess, Lorena González, Community Police Commission, Police Accountability
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

As Police Reform Bill Moves Toward Council Vote, Community Police Commission Wants More

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Should Commissioners for Police Accountability Be District Seats?

04/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Afternoon Jolt

Muni League Rates Candidates, Veteran Godden and Socialist Sawant Score Lowest of Incumbents

07/06/2015 By Josh Feit

City Attorney's Race 2017

Murray's Public Safety Advisor, Scott Lindsay, Is Running for City Attorney

04/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns to Pike Place Market

2:10pm By Allecia Vermillion

Reopening Dispatch

Take Two: Vestal Reopens in South Lake Union Today

12:42pm By Rosin Saez

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: June 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Kathryn Robinson

Island Dining

Ursa Minor Ushers in a New Dining Chapter for Lopez Island

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: More Coffee and More Beer

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Caffeine Nation

Capitol Coffee Works Opens on Memorial Day

05/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Arts & Culture

Summer Festivals

Portraits from Upstream Music Fest and Summit

05/18/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: May 15-21

05/17/2017 By Kelli Kauakanilehua Adams

Tune In

A Handy Guide to 'Twin Peaks' Viewing Parties

05/16/2017 By Liz Weber and Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Upstream Music Fest and Summit Photo Recap

05/15/2017 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: May 11–14

05/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ticket Alert

Death Cab for Cutie and the Decemberists Announce Benefit Concert in Seattle

05/10/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

6:50pm By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

8:21am By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: End of Filing Week, New Legislation, and All Things Russian

05/19/2017 By Liz Weber

City Hall

Developers for 7 Projects Opt Into City's Mandatory Housing Program

05/18/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

City Hall

As Police Reform Bill Moves Toward Council Vote, Community Police Commission Wants More

05/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

10:30am By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

The Boxer Brief Rebellion

TomboyX Is Seattle's Homegrown Gender-Neutral Underwear Company

05/18/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sucker for Seersucker

Style File: Quentin Ertel on Feeling Your Look

05/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 15–21

05/15/2017 By Nicole Erickson

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Five Ways

Northwest Festival Forecast: May

05/03/2017 By Liz Weber

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Back Fence

Seattle Kids v. Climate Change

03/20/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Home & Real Estate

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

Fond of Flora

Homestead Plant Shop Is Now Open in the Central District

04/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe