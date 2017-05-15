Eye Candy
Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn
Here are some of his favorite photogenic creations.
There are hundreds of picturesque cabins across the state, but some of the most spotlight-ready homes came from the mind of one man, Tom Kundig. The Northwest native cites his scientific studies and love of mountain climbing as the reasons he tries to link the technical and the poetic in his structures. They often include giant manual cranks or salvaged industrial wheels that open entire walls into the elements.
Though the Olson Kundig firm has created spaces for the Tacoma Art Museum and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Visitor Center—not to mention the Jewish Museum of Berlin and a tower in Seoul—the Northwest cabin remains a specialty. We asked Kundig to pick his favorite private residences among his Washington work. Want to actually sleep in a Kundig creation without racking up felonies? Rent one of Mazama’s Rolling Huts, featuring the classic steel-box-as-art Kundig style.