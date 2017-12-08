  1. Style & Shopping
Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

From snake oil to skin care, you can finish off your shopping list at these ephemeral spots.

By Rosin Saez 12/8/2017 at 4:06pm

Punk rock flea market ematqg

Scenes from the last Punk Rock Flea Market at the Vera Project.

Image: Punk Rock Flea Market

All right, everyone. This is not a drill. We're in December and it's getting real. It's time to start seriously checking people off your shopping list and we have a few places that could help with that. Consider this list of local markets your go-to guide for where to nab some very fine locally made gifts for friends and family—and that neighbor who always gets you the perfect thing.

Salt and Pine Market Holiday Popup

Dec 8 & 9
See yourself to Sprout in Pioneer Square to scope out the goods crafted by over 30 Pacific Northwest makers. Get some funky-cool embroidery from Destiny City Threads, simple, goes-with-every-outfit jewelry from Rebekah J Designs, and plant-inpired enamel pins from Hemleva for the greenery-obsessed person in your life. Plus, kids clothing, home decor, and food stuffs for those who might appreciate a fancy mustard or two. 5–9pm & 10am–8pm, 512 Second Ave

Callus Holiday Market

Dec 9
Though this market be but little, it is fierce. The likes of Mirage Vintage, which scores the most covetable clothing, Seattle Seed Company, Field Trip Vintage, That Rebel Itch, artist Alex Connelly, and yet more vintage. It's all going down this weekend in Pioneer Square. 11–6pm, 323 First Ave S

5th Annual Handmade Holiday Market

Dec 9
Seattle's largest architectural salvage yard, Second Use, is hosting some 50 local artists for its fifth annual indoor market. There will be everything from macarons to stained glass, caramels to skin care—a true variety. 10–4pm, 3223 Sixth Ave S

SoDo Flea Holiday Market

Dec 9
Put on the mittens and scarves, grab yourself something hot from the coffee truck, and peruse the 40-by-60 foot tent at Rejuvenation in SoDo. The flea market will be bustling with vendors toting housewares, vintage home goods, odds, ends, and more. 10–4pm, 2910 First Ave S

Punk Rock Flea Market

Dec 9 & 10
Holding down the former Red Apple (may its large format salsas and fresh chorizo rest in peace) in the Central District, Punk Rock Flea Market is back, big, and ready to supply you with such things as: vinyl, sneakers, skateboards, bondage gear, snake oil, droids...just name it, it's here for that special someone who, perhaps, would pass on the very personal gift of an Amazon Fire Stick. Noon to 10pm, noon to 5pm, 2301 S Jackson St; $1

Holiday Mahouto Market

Dec 9 & 10
Come here for your hefty dose of all things Japan inspired. Local Pacific Northwest artists will have something for the anime and manga lover in your life. 11–6pm, 11–5pm, Nagomi Tea House, 519 Sixth Ave S

Prairie Underground Warehouse Sale

Dec 9 & 10
It only happens once a year, y'all: the Seattle-born design house is hosting its annual winter sample sale in Georgetown. Find a range of Prairie Underground womenswear from collections of the past five years including dresses, high-stretch denim, some truly sweet threads at 50 to 70 percent off. Godspeed. 10–4pm, 940 S Harney St

BadWill Market

Dec 10
The market popup of local vendors—Epicene jewelry, Ayako and Family jams, and Lembas among them—has returned to the Rhino Room for your holiday shopping needs. There will also be a clothing and toy drive for Treehouse, so bring something because 'tis the season. Noon to 5pm, 1535 11th Ave

Bon Voyage Holiday Vintage Pop-Up Mall

Dec 14–16
Eleven purveyors of bygone goods. Three days. One roof. Plus, hot cocoa, treats, and Santa pics. 11–6pm, 110 S Washington St

Renegade Craft Fair

Dec 16 & 17
The hippest craft fair in the land is back at Magnuson Park Hangar 30 with a festive weekend celebration of all things handmade. Explore a curated selection of modern design, including jewelry and accessories, art, apparel, ceramics, illustration, stationery, home decor, cookware, apothecary, and more. 11–6pm, 6310 NE 74th St

Christmas Market

Dec 23
Calling all last minute shoppers—hi. We found the market for you. Head over to Melrose Market on Capitol Hill where there will be a slew of gifting goods: wine, flowers, home goods from Butter Home, clothing from Glasswing, and more. 11–6pm, 1521 Melrose Ave

