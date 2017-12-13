  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

That Washington

Seattle's Congresswomen Are Pretty Happy About Roy Moore's Loss

Alabama "loudly rejected one of the most troubling and unfit candidates for Senate that I can recall," U.S. Senator Patty Murray said.

By Hayat Norimine 12/13/2017 at 9:40am

Doug jones alabama senate envom5

Democratic candidate Doug Jones became Alabama's new U.S. senator on December 12, 2017.

Image: Doug Jones's Campaign

Democratic candidate Doug Jones's upset win in Alabama Tuesday night, booting U.S. senator Roy Moore out of office, left Washington's congressional delegates and Seattle's progressive officials pretty happy—and optimistic they'll see that same kind of Democratic support in the midterm elections next year. 

U.S. senator Patty Murray and U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal both sent statements shortly after Jones's win, celebrating the Democratic party's massive win in a conservative stronghold.

“Doug Jones’s win tonight is not just a victory for Alabama—it’s a massive victory for our country!" Jayapal said. "In a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and their anti-American, hate-filled agenda, voters in Alabama blocked a pedophile bigot from serving in the U.S. Senate.

“Thank you to the voters of Alabama for giving us hope again, and for standing for human decency," she added. "We have work to do to fight for equality and opportunity for all—this election puts us squarely on that path.”

The win for Jones, a former prosecutor, from black voters who turned out in his favor leaves a narrow one-seat Republican majority in the Senate—Democrats are hoping it's an indication they could take control of the Senate next year. 

Moore faced accusations of sexually assaulting teenage girls; President Donald Trump continued to defend and endorse the senator for reelection up until he lost. (Moore still hasn't conceded as of this morning; he lost by 1.5 percentage points, or more than a 20,000-vote margin.)

So what does this mean moving forward locally? Democrats want both the Senate and the House to move in their favor. Senate seats won't be much of a race, with Murray and Maria Cantwell as longtime incumbents.

The 8th Congressional District—which includes Issaquah and other eastern parts of King and Pierce counties—is the one to watch. Incumbent Dave Reichert out of the race, leaving the seat open. Even after Dino Rossi announced his run as the Republican candidate, Sabato's Crystal Ball still considered the seat a toss-up. 

Filed under
Roy Moore, Congress, Pramila Jayapal, Patty Murray, Doug Jones
Show Comments

Related Content

Congress

Watch Pramila Jayapal Interrogate Jeff Sessions

11/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Washington's Senators Call on Franken to Resign

12/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Patty Murray, Lamar Alexander Reach Bipartisan Deal on Health Care

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Guest Opinion

Pramila Jayapal Reflects on Her First 100 Days in Congress

04/28/2017 By Pramila Jayapal

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 13–19

9:00am By Jaime Archer and Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Seasonal Sustenance 2017

Where to Dine Out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

12/12/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Tapas and Delis and Speakeasys

12/08/2017 By Diane Stephani

Shift Change

5 Recent Chef Shuffles in Seattle

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez and Diane Stephani

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

No pong intended

A Ping Pong Bar Bounces Into Downtown

12/12/2017 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: December 11–15

12/11/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

Where to Watch the Sounders Defend the Cup

12/06/2017 By Diane Stephani

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle Reacts to the Death of San Francisco Mayor, Seattle Native Ed Lee

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Washington

Transgender People Will Be Allowed to Serve in the Military

12/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Rural America

Is the End of Coal in the Northwest Near?

12/11/2017 By Manola Secaira

City Council

Seattle Imposes Limits on Short-Term Rentals

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Monday Mourning

That Sure Didn't Go Very Well

12/11/2017 By Darren Davis

City Attorney's Office

Seattle's Response to Jeff Sessions's Letter on Its Sanctuary City Policy

12/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Style File

Style File: Angeline Oei on Natural Landscapes and Artificial Intelligence

12/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 21–27

11/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Prairie Underground Outfits the Outsiders

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: November 14–19

11/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Tiki Tidings

Navy Strength Brings Philippine Flavors to New (Bigger) Menu

10/25/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

100 Years of Activism

1968: Birdwatchers and Mountaineers Defend the Wilderness

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

Road Trip

How to Find Peace and Quiet in a Whistler That’s Bigger Than Ever

11/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Countdown to Cowabunga

Cowabunga Is Finally Here

11/10/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Stop Everything and Look at These Tiny Burger Macarons

11/09/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Ice Cream Is Always a Good Idea

11/07/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Countdown to Cowabunga

Barbecue in November Is Giving Us Life

11/06/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Health & Wellness

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe