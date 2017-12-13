Seattle's Congresswomen Are Pretty Happy About Roy Moore's Loss

Democratic candidate Doug Jones became Alabama's new U.S. senator on December 12, 2017. Image: Doug Jones's Campaign

Democratic candidate Doug Jones's upset win in Alabama Tuesday night, booting U.S. senator Roy Moore out of office, left Washington's congressional delegates and Seattle's progressive officials pretty happy—and optimistic they'll see that same kind of Democratic support in the midterm elections next year.

U.S. senator Patty Murray and U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal both sent statements shortly after Jones's win, celebrating the Democratic party's massive win in a conservative stronghold.

“Doug Jones’s win tonight is not just a victory for Alabama—it’s a massive victory for our country!" Jayapal said. "In a sharp rebuke of Donald Trump, Steve Bannon and their anti-American, hate-filled agenda, voters in Alabama blocked a pedophile bigot from serving in the U.S. Senate.

“Thank you to the voters of Alabama for giving us hope again, and for standing for human decency," she added. "We have work to do to fight for equality and opportunity for all—this election puts us squarely on that path.”

The people of Alabama have spoken, but let us not forget today's victory was made possible by women who had the courage to speak up. Way to go Alabama!!! https://t.co/KyqwttQcLI — Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (@CMTMosqueda) December 13, 2017

The win for Jones, a former prosecutor, from black voters who turned out in his favor leaves a narrow one-seat Republican majority in the Senate—Democrats are hoping it's an indication they could take control of the Senate next year.

Moore faced accusations of sexually assaulting teenage girls; President Donald Trump continued to defend and endorse the senator for reelection up until he lost. (Moore still hasn't conceded as of this morning; he lost by 1.5 percentage points, or more than a 20,000-vote margin.)

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

So what does this mean moving forward locally? Democrats want both the Senate and the House to move in their favor. Senate seats won't be much of a race, with Murray and Maria Cantwell as longtime incumbents.

The 8th Congressional District—which includes Issaquah and other eastern parts of King and Pierce counties—is the one to watch. Incumbent Dave Reichert out of the race, leaving the seat open. Even after Dino Rossi announced his run as the Republican candidate, Sabato's Crystal Ball still considered the seat a toss-up.