Seattle's New Mayor, City Council Member Sworn In

On Tuesday afternoon, Seattle's newest city council member Teresa Mosqueda entered the crowded council chambers as Beyonce's "Girls" played on a speaker. A few miles away, Jenny Durkan just half an hour earlier was sworn in at the Ethiopian Community in Seattle as the city's first female mayor in 89 years.

Both Durkan and Mosqueda officially began their terms at city hall when King County certified election results on Tuesday. Durkan won the executive seat with 56.3 percent of the votes, Mosqueda's citywide Position 8 seat with 59.9 percent. Already both celebrations had been unorthodox, with Durkan traveling to five different locations throughout the city to deliver her speech.

"I wanted to break tradition. I wanted to show that what I said in the campaign I really meant," Durkan said in Southeast Seattle. "I will be hearing you, I will be learning from you, and I will be accountable to you."

Durkan also signed two executive orders at two of those locations—one to create a city rental voucher program for low-income households and another on the city's Race and Social Justice Initiative. On Wednesday she will also announce plans to create a program for public high school students to get free or reduced college tuition.

And in city hall, Mosqueda delivered a lengthy, impassioned speech on her plans for labor rights, the city's message as the "resistance" and the "last line of defense" against the federal administration, and singling out every council member on how she intends to work with them.

"Who better than us? There is no one better than us," she said over loud cheers from her crowd of supporters.

"We have looked into the future and the future is ours," she finished, quoting Cesar Chavez.

With Mosqueda on the council, that makes the legislative body a supermajority of women and a majority people of color. As a longtime labor advocate, Mosqueda's replacing Tim Burgess also leaves the city council with fewer ties to business and a strong ally to unions.

Mosqueda at a press conference, where she also took questions in Spanish, reiterated her plans to close the gender pay gap and for affordable child care (no family pays more than 10 percent of their income). She didn't have estimates to the cost of that plan—she said the city first needs to address a shortage of child care providers—but to expect ongoing conversations about legislation in the first few months of next year.