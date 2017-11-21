  1. News & City Life

Seven Ways 2018 Will Be Better Than 2017

Call us incurable optimists, but the new year has to be an improvement on the past 12 months. Here’s what has us excited about kissing 2017 goodbye.

By Seattle Met Staff 11/21/2017 at 8:00am Published in the December 2017 issue of Seattle Met

  1. Met 17 final bj4pls

    Image: Pete Ryan

    The bar is set pretty low, tbh.
  2. La Niña storms: fine time to don that sweet Buffalo-plaid flannel button-down. 
  3. Now that city has a female mayor, creaky male columnists can retire creaky reference “Hizzoner.” 
  4. After tunneling State Route 99, glitch-prone boring machine Bertha is now, finally, more scrap metal than scourge.
  5. At least MoPOP—né EMP museum, né, Experience Music Project—can’t feasibly shorten name anymore
  6. New White House lawsuits, via AG Ferguson, sure to make unhinged POTUS tweets extra Washington Statey.
  7. Just two years until 2020.
The Shade Index
