Dirk Staschke's Flux, part of his exhibit Perfection of Happenstance at the Winston Wächter Gallery. Image: Courtesy of Winston Wachter Gallery

Mon, Nov 13

A.E. Stallings

Athens-based poet and translator A.E. Stallings (Olives) keeps formalism relevant to the landscape of contemporary verse. Stallings's fresh style and historical allusions mend the distance between today's questions and those of ancient Greece. Part of Seattle Arts and Lectures poetry series, Stallings reads from a selection featuring nearly two decades of epics, proverbial meditations, mythological remixes, and translations. McCaw Hall, $20

Tue, Nov 14

Deb Perelman: Smitten Kitchen Every Day

Smitten Kitchen is the cooking blog for the workaday chef with weekday meal ambitious beyond Trader Joe's frozen dumplings and little interest in spending money on top-shelf truffle oil. New York Times best selling author Deb Perelman transfers from blog to book once more: Smitten Kitchen Every Day is a collection of new cooking projects that focus on quality without the fuss. The blend of Perelman's warm wit and simple ingredients makes this new kitchen bible feel like a family's secret recipe box. Third Place Books: Lake Forest Park, Free

Wed, Nov 15

Amanda Manitach and Dirk Staschke Opening Reception

Winston Wächter presents dual openings of Amanda Manitach's Dirty and Dirk Staschke's Perfection of Happenstance. Dirty features a sequence of Tumblr-like mantras, ranging from "psycho but cute" to "everything is fine." Color pencils lay the foundation for hombre patterns that mimic water-color fluidity, and written expressions reclaim the history of female hysteria. In Perfection of Happenstance, the canvas is an illusion. What looks like still-life paintings of skulls, angel busts, and full bouquets are actually three-dimensional sculptures. And in Staschke's series of actual paintings, thick bouquets melt past the frame's boundaries. Winston Wächter Fine Art, Free

Wed, Nov 15

History Café: Ghosts of Seattle Past

Seattle's tech boom purged the city of some beloved community centers. Ghosts of Seattle Past, an anthology curated by Chin Music press editor Cali Kopczick and multidisciplinary artist and writer Shelly Leavens, seeks to reconstruct these spaces through comics, essays, and interviews. Kopczick and Leavens discuss the anthology and encourage audience members to contribute personal stories. Museum of History and Industry, Free

Nov 16–18

Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca

Deep emotional flare and precise movement characterizes the stage presence of New York–based dance company Soledad Barrio and Noche Flamenca. Its first show in Seattle since 2014 includes solo work by principal dancer Soledad Barrio and new performance La Ronde, a series of duets between both dancers and musicians, based on the seventeenth century play by Arthur Schnitzler. Meany Center, $52–$60

Fri, Nov 17

The Twilight Zone: Live!

In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the intimate theater company brings back its claim to fame: four episodes of Rod Serling's cult classic The Twilight Zone live on stage. Directors Monica Galarneau and Darien Torbert reinvent the chilling predecessor of Black Mirror that remains relevant as ever. Theater Schmeater, $27

Fri, Nov 17

Alec Baldwin and Kurt Andersen

During the 2016 election, it became hard to tell the difference between Donald Trump's actual rhetoric and Alec Baldwin's Saturday Night Live impersonation. In their new book You Can't Spell America Without Me, Baldwin and novelist Kurt Andersen explore how political satire can reveal absurd truths that would otherwise pass as the norm. Tickets include a copy of the book. Elliott Bay Book Company, $29