The Top Spooky Things to Do This Halloween Weekend: October 26–31

Climb in costume at Vertical World. Image: Truc Allen

Thu, Oct 26

Ada's Pumpkin Carving Party

The ultimate carving party is not want for all things pumpkin—pumpkin bread, pumpkin beer, and spooky horror music that will likely incorporate pumpkin-related lyrics and imagery. Bring your own pumpkin (or pick one up from QFC across the street) and Ada's will provide the stencils and tools. But this isn't all fun and games. It's also a competition. Compete for the honor of best carver in the room. The Lab at Ada's, Free

Fri, Oct 27

Dia de los Muertos Community Night Out

Most everyone recognizes skeletal face painting and decorative shrines of dead ancestry as Dia de los Muertos traditions, but less familiar is the Oaxacan practice of sand painting. The Seattle Art Museum pays homage to the meticulous and colorful art form, alongside a night of art activities, a dance performance, and live music. Seattle Art Museum, Free

Fri, Oct 27

Vertical World Halloween Party

What's scarier than being twenty feet above the ground in pitch darkness? Climber's haven Vertical World Seattle hosts a next-level Halloween bash with indoor climbing sans lights, dancing, and beverages provided by Urban Family Brewing Company, and a costume contest. Throw on a Spiderman costume and scale that wall. Just remember to bring a headlamp. Vertical World Seattle, Free

Oct 28–29

Aquarium Halloween

The deep blue sea gets ghostly at the Seattle Aquarium's aquatic-themed and family-friendly Halloween festival. Expect hair-raising diver shows, mysterious mammal feeding, mad scientist animal dissection, and underwater pumpkin carving. Seattle Aquarium, $18–$28

Sat, Oct 28

Hey Now! Halloween Edition

Make Saturday (this year's de facto night) a guilty pleasure dance party with Fall Out Boy, Aaron Carter, Kelly Clarkson, and Justin Bieber. Sometimes you just need to hear the hits, and sometimes you need to dance to Britney Spears while dressed as Britney Spears. Neumos, $5

Sat, Oct 28

Kings: A Halloween Drag King Show

A night of drama and dress-up in Timbre Room's underground digs has all of the essentials for a Halloween riot: music, costumes, booze, and debauch. But it's really the drag kings you want, strutting their stuff in spookily themed performances. Kremwerk, $7–$10

Sun, Oct 29

West Seattle Harvest Festival

Trick-or-treating, parades, and a root beer garden—it’s a kid’s October dream along West Seattle’s California Avenue. The festivities also include a chili cook-off for charity, local merchant books, and arts and crafts galore. California Avenue, Free

Mon, Oct 30

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at the Columbia Tower Club

Columbia Tower’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration includes of silent auctions and themed food, all with the spectacular 75th floor view. But that's not even the best part. Michael Shrieve, celebrated drummer known for his time in Santana, and violinist Geoffrey Castle provide entertainment for this members-only event. Columbia Tower, $35–$70

Tue, Oct 31

Tacocat Presents: Halloween!

Seattle's Tacocat says that even if it’s on a Tuesday, Halloween should still be a party. The band sets the tone for the evening with sugary, surreal pop, followed by sets from DJ El Mizell and Spesh Spesh Spesh. Chop Suey, $15–$18



Tue, Oct 31

Frye Art Museum Special Halloween Tour

Frye gets into the occult for Halloween, offering a tour of the museum’s darker corners. You can expect an exploration of anything from the gallery’s Munich Secessionist painted works to Manuel Álvarez Bravo’s photographed celebrations of Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Frye Art Museum, Free

Tue, Oct 31

KEXP’s Second Annual Halloween Open House

If you’re looking to get your kids out for Halloween before it gets dark (and because the sun seems to be setting before dinner time these days), KEXP offers up a day of scavenger hunts, crafts, and station tours to keep your kids busy until dusk. KEXP, Free