  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

The former vice president has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and has been inserting himself into Democratic campaigns all over the country.

By Hayat Norimine 10/17/2017 at 2:07pm

Manka dhingra 45th district r75qhz

Image: Courtesy of Dhingra's campaign

Manka Dhingra, the Democratic candidate running for 45th District state senator, just got a high-profile supporter from her party. 

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday endorsed Dhingra for the key state Senate race that will determine party control in the Legislature come November. Washington state could hold a Democratic "trifecta"—narrow control in the state House and Senate, as well as the governor's office. 

Biden has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and has been inserting himself into Democratic campaigns all over the country—including a House seat in Miami against a Republican incumbent, a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions's vacancy, and five Virginia statehouse positions (one that could seat the state's first openly transgender elected official). He's campaigned for Democratic candidates for gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia, and even gotten involved in more obscure superior court races in Pennsylvania. 

Biden considered a presidential run last year, and his involvement in those local Democratic races has pundits wondering whether he'll seek the Democratic nomination in 2020.

"I am proud to endorse Manka Dhingra to represent the Eastside in the Washington State Senate,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday. “Manka is an experienced prosecutor who has dedicated her life to strengthening her community. I especially appreciate her efforts to reduce domestic violence and sexual assault, protect victims of crime, and advocate for improved mental health programs.  If elected, she'll break the gridlock on issues like gun responsibility, women's rights, and education funding. She will help solve real problems for Washington's middle-class families."

Jinyoung lee englung 45th district sye56k

Image: Courtesy of Englund's campaign

Dhingra came ahead of GOP candidate Jinyoung Lee Englund in the August primary by 10 percentage points. 

Both parties have been pouring money into their candidates' campaigns in the hotly contested race for the open state Senate seat, following longterm Republican budget writer Andy Hill's death last year. Englund has raised over $1.3 million and spent $786,000, and has more than $500,000 in independent expenditures supporting her, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

Dhingra's campaign funds follow closely behind—she has just short of $1.3 million and spent $566,000, and has another $475,000 in support from independent expenditures. That doesn't include the negative ads opposing both candidates. More than $1.3 million has been spent in independent expenditures opposing Dhingra, $1.2 million opposing Englund. 

Filed under
Jinyoung Lee Englund, Manka Dhingra, 45th Legislative District, State Legislature
Show Comments

Related Content

Election 2017

45th District Independent Is Voting for Dhingra

08/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Midterm 2018

Dino Rossi Is Running for Congress

09/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

Is the Democratic "Trifecta" Coming?

08/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Jessyn Farrell on the Mayor's Race, State Legislature, and Her Future

08/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Get Wet Hops

5 Fresh Hop Beers Worth Checking Out

10/17/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Boozy Snow Cones and Crispy Peking Duck

10/13/2017 By Diane Stephani

Collabs

Michael Solomonov Is Coming to Canlis

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Yessssss

Mutsuko Soma's Kamonegi Officially Opens on October 13

10/11/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: October 11–17

10/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 16–20

10/16/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 12–15

10/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Fiendish Conversation

Marc Kenison (aka Waxie Moon) Won't Shut Up About Opera

10/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Ghouls' Night

8 Ways to Observe Friday the 13th

10/10/2017 By Manola Secaira

Weekday Picks

Culture Fix: October 9–13

10/09/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: October 5–8

10/05/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Election 2017

Joe Biden Endorses Manka Dhingra

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Patty Murray, Lamar Alexander Reach Bipartisan Deal on Health Care

10/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

King County

Superior Court Judge Throws Out Initiative to Ban Injection Sites

10/16/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Supervised Consumption Sites, a Proposed Head Tax, and Ferguson's Newest Lawsuits

10/13/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Police Accountability

DOJ Joins Seattle, Says City Is Compliant with Consent Decree

10/13/2017 By Manola Secaira

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 16–22

10/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Spectacles

Warby Parker Is Coming for the Four-Eyes on Capitol Hill

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Retail Wire

Moorea Seal's New Flagship Store Opens This Weekend

10/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 10–15

10/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: October 2–8

10/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: September 27–October 1

09/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Behind Bars

Commonwealth Evokes an Older Belltown

10/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Enter Standard Brewing's New Taproom

10/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Meet the Sovereign, a Funky Addition to Pioneer Square

08/22/2017 By Stefan Milne

Best Restaurants 2017

Seattle's Best New Bars That Are Secretly Dining Destinations

08/18/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Behind Bars

Industry Haunts: 4 Bartenders Pick Their Favorite Bars

08/15/2017 By Stefan Milne

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

The deal with airplane food

Food Trucks Land at Sea-Tac Airport

10/06/2017 By Manola Secaira

Take a Bike

In Seattle, Bike Shares Never Say Die

09/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Road Trip

Taste the Top 100 at These Walla Walla Wineries

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Road Trip

Walla Walla Isn’t Napa—and Thank the Wine Gods for That

09/13/2017 By Allison Williams

Weekend Pass

Dude Ranches Are Going Strong, So Saddle Up for a Cowboy Vacation

08/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Take (Decorative) Risks in the Bedroom

08/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe