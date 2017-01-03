  1. Blogs
  2. PubliCola

Morning Fizz

State Supreme Court Issues Year-End Win for Tenants, SDOT Notes Year-End Loss for Driving Alone

Court says tenants have right to demand proof from landlords and SDOT finds significant drop in driving to work alone.

By Josh Feit 1/3/2017 at 8:27am

Fizz ya6qpo

1. The 2016 new-look council certainly made good on its pro-renter agenda. With both Kshama Sawant and Lisa Herbold in the house (or in the apartment!), the council passed legislation capping move-in fees, preventing landlords from raising rents when units aren’t up to code, and preventing source of income discrimination against rental applicants.

Appropriately enough, the year ended with another big win for tenants: The Washington State Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in late December with a pro-tenants reading of a 2004 Seattle tenants’ rights law after the King County Superior Court and the Washington State Court of Appeals had ruled for the landlord.

In 2004, the council passed the Just Cause Eviction Ordinance which prevents landlords from arbitrarily evicting tenants. One legitimate cause for eviction, though, can be if the landlord wants to use the unit for an immediate family member. However, the JCEO did require that the landlord prove they were truly setting the unit aside for a family member by filing a certified statement with the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections.

As it stood, though, and the two lower courts read the law this way: tenants didn’t have the right to contest the certification; if the landlord simply said they were going to use the housing for a family member than that was that. As Roger Wynn, an attorney in the city attorney’s office, explained to council in September when the city attorney’s office decided to join the case along with the Northwest Justice Project: “A judge … ruled the certificate was all that was required; the tenant could not go to trial to make the landlord prove that just cause.”

Two months later, the state’s supreme court reversed the decision, ruling that JCEO “expressly requires that the tenant have the opportunity to contest the eviction… and that such an opportunity includes contesting the landlord's certification of intent.”

2. And some more good end-of-the year news—at least if you believe cars are destroying the planet. The Seattle Department of Transportation closed out the year, noting a 3.81 percent drop in driving alone since its 2013/2014 findings.

SDOT surveys the 250 biggest companies in Seattle (the companies with more than 100 employees) every year through its commute trip reduction program. SDOT's 2015–16 data put the number of employees who drive alone (the DAR or "Drive Alone Rate") at 33.92 percent; it was at 35.27 percent previously. Overall, the numbers show a decrease in driving alone of more than 10 percent in the last ten years—at 11.25 percent.

Screen shot 2017 01 03 at 8.22.31 am ajhd7u

Logically, the data shows that the number of people using transit, biking, or walking at these companies has increased over the same period by 11.16 percent.

The biggest increase came from the addition of people walking to work where there has been a plus 105.68 percentage change. Taking transit jumped 0.78 percent and biking jumped 27.41 percent.

The robust pedestrian stats match the numbers I found back in early October using census and American Community Survey data: Ped commuters increased a stunning 50.2 percent in raw numbers between 2010 and 2015 and now make up 10.7 percent of Seattle’s roughly 410,000 commuters.

3. Finally, in case you missed it during last week's holidays, we published five essays from a batch of electeds who, in our opinion, had standout 2016s.

We asked them to outline their goals for 2017.

Check out these five "Bring on 2017" op-eds from King County Council member Claudia Balducci, Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold, U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA, 7), incoming state representative Nicole Macri (D-43, Capitol Hill), and incoming state senator Rebecca Saldaña (D-37, Southeast Seattle).

 

Filed under
Politics, Tenants' Rights, Sdot, Pedestrian Chronicles, Morning Fizz
Show Comments

Related Content

Morning Fizz

SDOT Recommends Moving Forward with Pedestrian-Only Street Project on Capitol Hill (Kinda)

04/14/2016 By Josh Feit

Pedestrian Chronicles

Pedestrian Chronicles: Increase in Walking Outpaced All Other Modes of Commuting

10/03/2016 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Friday Likes and Dislikes: Oil Trains, Megaphones, and Street Uses

03/06/2015 By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Controversial Landlord Haglund Faces Fines of $165,000 in West Seattle Case Over Tenant Relocation Assistance

10/09/2015 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Changeups

Josh Henderson's Noroeste Will Become Kiki Ramen

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Noodlecraft

Mike Easton Closes Il Corvo Pasta Studio

01/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

The Pink Door Closed for "Magical" Remodel

01/03/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Year in Review

At Least We Had Poke

12/30/2016 By Rosin Saez

Taco Dispatch

Rancho Bravo Opens Next Week in the University District

12/30/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Critic's Notebook

My Favorite Restaurant Dishes of 2016

12/29/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Arts & Culture

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: January

01/03/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Jane Kidder Edited by Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Top 10 Albums of 2016

12/31/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Year in Review

Met Recap: Seattle Arts and Entertainment in 2016

12/29/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 29–January 1

12/29/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Sound

Top 10 Seattle Albums of 2016

12/28/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

State Supreme Court Issues Year-End Win for Tenants, SDOT Notes Year-End Loss for Driving Alone

01/03/2017 By Josh Feit

Guest Opinion

State Senate's Only Woman of Color Sets Big Agenda for Her Freshman Year

12/30/2016 By Rebecca Saldaña

Guest Opinion

Seattle Voters Send Unflappable Advocate for People Experiencing Homelessness to Olympia in 2017

12/30/2016 By Nicole Macri

Guest Opinion

Seattle's Newest U.S. Rep Calls for a Progressive Populism

12/30/2016 By Pramila Jayapal

Guest Opinion

City Council Member Says Seattle Needs to Play Offense in Trump Era Too

12/29/2016 By Lisa Herbold

Guest Opinion

County Council Transit Leader Balducci Wants Trail Oriented Development in 2017

12/29/2016 By Claudia Balducci

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: January 2–8

01/02/2017 By Amanda Raschkow

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Light Shows

Where to Road Trip for New Year's Eve Fireworks

12/22/2016 By Jack Russillo

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388