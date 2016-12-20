  1. News & City Life
  2. People & Profiles

Quote Unquote

In Trump’s America, Varisha Khan Remains Unbowed

The UW student is a pillar of Seattle’s Muslim community.

By Matthew Halverson 12/20/2016 at 1:33pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Seme 0117 quote varisha khan s7yqlm

Varisha Khan photographed in studio in Lower Queen Anne on November 16, 2016.

Image: Geo Rittenmyer

On November 8, while most of the country watched election returns in varying degrees of disbelief, Varisha Khan was debating a bill on the floor of the University of Washington’s student government. The senior and founder of the school’s Middle Eastern Student Commission peeked occasionally at her peers’ laptops for news, but her focus was representing her constituents. It wasn’t until her drive home to Woodinville that she considered how life was about to change for the more than three million Muslims living in the U.S. Rather than despair, though, she stopped to buy ice cream and chocolate for her two little sisters. The first step was comforting those closest to her; the next will be fighting for everyone else.

I was six on 9/11. My dad was driving me to school, and my mom called and said, “Something bad happened in New York. The Twin Towers have been hit. Don’t send Varisha to school.” Once we got home, she was crying. And I still remember her words. She said, “Things will never be the same.” And she was right.

The first time I felt unwelcome in the country I was born in, simply because of my religion, I was in elementary school. I was called anti-Muslim slurs by one of my closest friends. She thought it was normal and playful. I didn’t want to go to school after that. I didn’t feel like I could trust my closest friends.

My parents taught me to have faith in God, no matter what. My mom and I would reflect on things that were going on in everyday life, and I might say, “I felt uncomfortable because of something that someone said.” And she would say, “There’s a verse in the Quran related to this. This is where the hope is, in this verse or this teaching.”

I’ve lived my whole life conscious of my faith and how others perceive me. But I’m proud of who I am. I know that I’m different, and I want people to know that.

Election night was so bizarre. It was like, Okay, the tables will turn at some point. We’ll start to see more blue on the map pretty soon. And that just didn’t happen.

Do I feel safe? Yes and no. I feel safe within the circles that I’ve found in student government. In my office there are student commission directors for black students, native students, queer students. It’s literally an office full of people whose communities have been attacked. So we all understand each other. But walking around campus, right now? No, I don’t feel safe. I’ve tried to implement a buddy system, and I try to walk with someone as much as I can. It’s hot in here. I’m hot right now, but I’m wearing a jacket with a hood. I came in here wearing a hood to cover my hijab because I don’t know who is walking behind me.

It never once crossed my mind to take off my hijab. I’m not here to compromise my faith. Now, I understand doing it if you just don’t feel safe. But it’s an extremely hard decision to make. The hijab gives you a sense of security. There’s a bubble of comfort. And to take that off, it’s almost like walking outside without clothes.

Anytime I interact with someone, I know I could be the first Muslim they’ve ever met. So I always put out my true self and my best self—every single time. That person’s impression of Muslims may be based on their interaction with me. And that’s empowering.

Once I’m in the dirt, it’s just me. And I have to face my maker with everything that I’ve done and everything I haven’t done or could have done. So every single day, I wake up thinking, “What am I going to do today that’s going to have the biggest impact?”

The great thing about being the Middle Eastern Student Commission director at UW is that it actually gives me the opportunity to do tangible things. And what I’m doing is talking to my constituents, the Middle Eastern students that I represent, and saying, “If you do experience a hate crime, the most important thing to do is to report it.” We need to document this. We need to make sure that people know this is happening right now, that we’re not just ignoring it and letting it happen.

The Thursday after the election I couldn’t go to class. My brain just wasn’t there. I intended to go to a lunch for safe space and conversation scheduled by the Department of Communication. I needed that self-care and support. But then I got a text from someone who said, “There’s a press conference happening in Beacon Hill at El Centro de la Raza. Would you be able to go stand with these community members?” I weighed the options and realized if I went to the lunch, I’d be going for myself. But if I went to the press conference, then somewhere in Seattle or Bellevue or Bremerton or maybe Spokane, an American Muslim mother and child sitting at the dinner table would see that on the news and think, “They were speaking out against the hate and the rhetoric, and there was a Muslim there to represent us.”

What gives me hope is the promise of America. I can get a college degree. I can be an attorney and make a difference in the legal system. I will not only have opportunities to get by, but also to be highly successful. I guess the call for first female president is still open.

Filed under
Quote Unquote, Islam, Varisha Khan
Show Comments

Related Content

Article

The 50 Gigabyte Woman

10/11/2010 By Matthew Halverson

Article

The Observer

05/20/2011 By Matthew Halverson

Article

Sheila Houston, Finder of Lost Children

12/23/2011 By Matthew Halverson

Article

Mr. Inappropriate

02/14/2011 By Matthew Halverson

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer and Hot Pots

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 21–27

12/21/2016 By Rosin Saez

Restaurant Revelry

New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

12/20/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Deals on Flavor

Seattle's Best Wintertime Cheap Eats

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Surprises and Inevitabilities

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Book Clubbers

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Open Letter

An Open Letter to Chris Hansen and Ed Murray

12/20/2016

Seattle Goodwill

Seattle Goodwill Glitter Gala 2016

12/20/2016

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Mayor Murray Says He Can't Intervene in Youth Jail Permit

9:06am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Protesters Against Youth Jail Demonstrate Outside Mayor's House

12/21/2016 By Josh Feit

Questions Answered

Seattle Therapist Anita Colombara Makes House Calls Around the Globe

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Politics

Here’s How to Cope with a Trump Presidency

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Quote Unquote

In Trump’s America, Varisha Khan Remains Unbowed

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Shop Local, Ship Out

In Search Of: Local Shops That Ship

12/13/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Hawaiian Language 101

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388