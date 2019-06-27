  1. Eat & Drink
Brian Clevenger Doubles Down on West Seattle with Haymaker

Slated to open in late July, the chef's largest restaurant yet joins the ranks of Vendemmia, Raccolto, Le Messe, East Anchor Seafood, and G.H. Pasta Co.

By Lily Hansen 6/27/2019 at 6:30am

Clevenger at his other West Seattle restaurant, Raccolto.

Image: Courtesy Lou Daprile

Chef Brian Clevenger has been on an opening spree these last few years, and his latest announcement suggests he has no intention of slowing down. Haymaker, his largest venture yet, will open on the corner of Alaska Street and California Avenue in West Seattle come July.

Haymaker—its name a nod to harvest, much like his other restaurants—will stray from Clevenger's typical Italian approach and focus on more American fare. The chef’s signature extruded pastas, locally sourced vegetables, and simple seafood dishes will still be on the menu, but scaled down to make way for entrees like grilled prime New York steak with red wine bone marrow butter, pork collar with mission figs and polenta, even a happy hour burger.

 “I definitely have a very distinct style of cooking, and we’re not deviating from that,” says Clevenger. “But if we want to do something that isn’t necessarily Italian, we’re going to do it.” 

Haymaker also marks Clevenger’s first foray into the brunch world, and he's offering all the hits: buttermilk biscuits with pork gravy and sage, chicken fried steak with hash browns, and hearty breakfast sandwiches.

 The restaurant will play host to an extensive bar program; expect to see a lot of local and domestic beers as well as a wine list that spans the West Coast and Europe.

Joining Clevenger in the kitchen will be chef de cuisine Aras Dailide, formerly of Raccolto, and sous chef David Valencia of Vendemmia. In addition to weekend brunch service, Haymaker will be be open from 5–10 daily, with two happy hours best enjoyed out on the 18-seat patio.

New Seattle Restaurants, West Seattle, Brian Clevenger
