  1. News & City Life
  2. City & Region

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

Seattle will debut a scooter share in the coming year. Here are 7 things you should know about the impending program.

By Philip Kiefer 5/10/2019 at 1:50pm

Coming soon to a street near you.

Image: Courtesy Lime

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Wednesday night that she would support a qualified rollout of e-scooters in Seattle. E-scooters are the high-tech, venture capital–backed cousins of Razor scooters. They’ve got an electric motor that can max out around 20 mph, and they’ve become ubiquitous in American cities. (Portland’s been awash in the motorized transportation option since 2018.) Yesterday, City Hall got a little taste of Seattle’s scooter future, as council members and staffers tested out Lime and Bird scooters before an information session on Portland’s scooter pilot program. But rest assured we won’t be getting them next week; first comes planning, then our own pilot period.

So here’s what know about the impending program, its potential pitfalls, and civic benefits.

1. Previously, Durkan had been opposed to the scooters. It’s about injuries, she told an audience at the end of last year. “I think they can be fun for people, but for us to put them in the right of way, knowing that people are going to get hurt, I don’t think that’s responsible.”

What changed? Pressure has been building on the state and city level to expand Seattle’s transit options. A bill passed into law at the end of April loosened restrictions on e-scooters. And public safety studies from Austin, Portland, and other cities are giving Seattle the tools it needs to provide an informed rollout.

2. Supporters think scooters will get more Seattleites out of cars, and build momentum for pedestrian and bike infrastructure. Seattle has a “chicken-and-egg problem,” said Paul White of Bird, a San Francisco–based e-scooter company, at yesterday’s meeting. To get more people riding bikes and scooters, the city needs more safety infrastructure. But to build those, Seattleites need to feel that bike lanes aren’t just for the lycra-painted among us.

An emphasis on investing in this new transportation infrastructure could positively impact others. “We have historically disinvested in communities of color, some of which don’t even have sidewalks,” city council member Teresa Mosqueda told me. “[A scooter program] will underscore the urgency of creating bike infrastructure. It will encourage people who just want to walk with strollers or in wheelchairs.”

3. But are they safe? Portland found that the top two complaints about scooters were related to pedestrian safety: lack of helmet usage and sidewalk riding. During its trial period, the city found that there were 176 scooter-related ER visits, roughly 5 percent of all traffic-related injuries during that time. The vast majority of those injuries were single-rider accidents. Only two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after being hit by scooters.

In all studies, most riders who visited the ER weren’t wearing helmets. (Helmets are technically required both in Portland and Seattle.) Brendan Haggerty of the Multnomah County Health Department said that it seemed like the rate of injury was slightly higher on scooters than bikes, but that there’s some evidence that injuries tail off over time.

Mosqueda pointed at other cities, like Spokane, that have rolled out training programs for new riders. Some have also limited the speed of scooters. And, she says, if the city is studying injury rates, cars need to be on the table as well.

4. There are equity issues at stake too. Mosqueda pointed out that people of color might be more likely to get pulled over for riding without helmets. She also wants to make sure that scooters are distributed equitably across the city, referencing Uber’s Jump Bike rollout that fined riders who took the bikes into most of the South End.

Access-advocacy groups like Rooted in Rights are most concerned about poorly parked scooters and bikes blocking sidewalks and curb ramps, affecting people with visual impairments and in wheelchairs. Roots in Rights program director Anna Zivarts would like to see geofencing and ticketing used to keep sidewalks clear, as in Portland.

5. Again, the city is counting on a steady, thoughtful rollout. Much like Portland’s four-month rollout, the city will develop a framework for a pilot program over the next several months before diving in, ensuring that scooter companies are responsible partners with the city.

6. The price, it seems, is right: Similar to Lime’s bike share rates, scooters may cost around $1 to start, and 20 cents per minute. Bird scooters were $1 to start and 15 cents a minute in Portland last year, however, both companies have increased rates slightly in recent months. Bird prices also vary from city to city.

7. E-scooters obviously need to re-up on the e at some point, so how do they get recharged? Lime calls them juicers, Bird calls them birdwatchers—either way, the idea is the same: charging scooters is another gig job, like driving for Uber or clipping bonsai on TaskRabbit. The companies’ apps allow people to charge scooters overnight for a small payment, say $4. Lime representative Jonathan Hopkins says that juicing is supposed to be a way to earn side cash—but that’s also how Uber, whose drivers staged a massive strike this week, billed itself originally.

Filed under
Bike Infrastructure, Teresa Mosqueda, Jenny Durkan, Ride Sharing, Transportation
Show Comments

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cookies in the Central District and a Deli in Lake City

9:00am By Philip Kiefer

Whaaaaaaaaat

Rachel's Ginger Beer Announces Forthcoming Location by the Spheres

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Meat Moments

Get Ready for 2 of the Region's Most Carnivorous Food Events

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Dining Events

Where to Eat and Drink May 8–14

05/08/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Yay

Just, Wow. Congratulations to Canlis and Chef Brady Williams!

05/06/2019 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 10–12

8:00am By Gennette Cordova

Live Journalism

The Pop-Up Magazine Spring Issue Comes to Town

05/09/2019 By Stefan Milne

Movie Review

What Is the Point of Netflix’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile?

05/07/2019 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 6–9

05/06/2019 By Lily Hansen

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 3–5

05/03/2019 By Gennette Cordova

First Thursday

5 Shows to See at May Art Walk

05/02/2019 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Transportation Dispatch

The Seattle Scooter Invasion Has Begun

1:50pm By Philip Kiefer

It's Getting Hot in Here

Seattle City Council Candidates Eye a Green New Deal

05/03/2019 By Philip Kiefer

March Madness

Brace Yourself: May Day Promises Major Traffic

05/01/2019 By Gennette Cordova

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style & Shopping

Mum's the Word

Where to Shop for Mother Dearest This Year

05/09/2019 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Estate Is a Temple of Streetwear on Capitol Hill

05/01/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Retail Wire

Amour Vert, California's Ultra Sustainable Clothing Boutique, Is Open in U Village

04/29/2019 By Rosin Saez

Up In Smoke

The Cannabis Connoisseur's Guide to Celebrating 4/20

04/18/2019 By Jonathan Olsen-Koziol

Style

Spring Fashion 2019: In Bloom

03/26/2019 Edited by Rosin Saez Styled by Abbie Martin Photography by Eilzabeth Rudge

Behind the Scenes

Digging for Sunshine: A Spring Fashion Sneak Peek

03/26/2019 By Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Podlesnik

Best Bars

Hopped Up

11 Essential Seattle Beer Week Events

05/08/2019 By Stefan Milne

Expansion Mode

Vif's Owners Plan a Wine Shop and Bar on Beacon Hill

04/30/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun with Listicles

Satisfy Booze-Induced Cravings at These 8 Food Counters Inside Bars

04/29/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Coming Soon

Erik Hakkinen Plans a French-Inspired Bar in Belltown

04/25/2019 By Allecia Vermillion

Barstool Dispatch

Why Yes, There Is a New Rooftop Bar in the U District

03/13/2019 By Anne Dennon

Oeno Files

13 Seattle Wine Bars for Your Imbibing Needs

03/12/2019 By Nosh Pit Staff

Travel & Outdoors

The Long Game

Big Changes Are Coming to Colman Dock

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Seafaring 101

The Bare-Bones Basics to Riding a Ferry

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

The Game Changers

Seattle's Marine Transit Evolves as the Population Booms

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Name That Boat

How to Identify Every Boat in Washington's Ferry Fleet

04/23/2019 By Rosin Saez

Tacoma, Ahoy!

A Tacoma–Seattle Ferry Route Could Soon Be a Thing

04/23/2019 By Allison Williams

On the Big Screen

6 Dark Cinematic Takes on Washington State Ferries

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne

Health & Wellness

The Birds & the Bees

Can a Divided Washington Agree on a Revamped Sex-Ed Policy?

04/23/2019 By Haley Gray

The Big Opt Out

How Is Measles Still a Problem in Washington?

03/26/2019 By Aly Brady

Women's Wellness

The Future of Healthcare Is Female

02/26/2019 By Madeline Ostrander Photography by Amber Fouts

Dirt After Death

Human Composting Offers a Green New Way to Die

02/07/2019 By Allison Williams

Methodology

Top Dentists 2019

12/18/2018 Edited by Sarah Nipper

Goal Rush

Why Can't Our New Year's Resolutions Stick?

12/18/2018 By Aly Brady

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2019 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • Style & Shopping
  • News & City Life
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe