Lover's Package

A Very Good and Very Seattle Valentine's Day Guide

Upgrade your Netflix and chill plans with cooking classes, cozy getaways, and a Robyn dance party.

By Seattle Met Staff 2/4/2019 at 10:00am

Chocolate-covered profiteroles? Yes, please. Make your own with your sweetheart at a cooking class at SieMatic.

Image: Dmitry Kraskovsky

Food & Drink

Romantic Valentine's Day Cooking Class

No need to dine out: Chef Eric Olinsky will guide you and your honey in creating a six-course meal with ingredients sourced from Pike Place Market’s local producers and purveyors—if you want. Kicking back to merely watch Olinsky in action is also on the menu. Feb 14, SieMatic Seattle, $120

Cards Against Cupid: An Anti-Valentine's Day Game Night

Boycotting Valentine’s Day doesn't have to mean staying in. Consider instead: Capitol Cider on Thursday night for a festive update to the misanthrope’s favorite black card game. Cocktail specials, a photo booth, and crafts are in store too. Take advantage of these final, wintry days when you’re still craving cider, but feel virtuous by pairing your 50 Shades of Pink apple elixir with dinner from their gluten-free menu. Feb 14, Capitol Cider, Free

Feed the Hungry

Local organizer Violet Left wants you to give back on the big day of love with her come-as-you-are event for anyone single, in a relationship, or with kids in tow. Gather at Left Bank Books in Pike Place Market at 7:30pm to spend your evening handing out sack dinners to those in need (bagged meals will be provided, but participants can contribute their own as well). Don't forget to bundle up while you're spreading the love. Feb 14, Left Bank Books, Free

A Valentine's Day Insect Feast

Does the thought of feeding your significant other chocolate fondue by candlelight make you gag? Swap romantic mush with crispy bites at this insect feast hosted by David Gordon, the man who literally wrote a book on eating bugs. Feb 14, Darrell's Tavern, $39

Valentine's Day Dinner and Live Salsa

Slip into something slinky and red for dinner, then salsa dance to live music by Buena Vibra at the Century Ballroom. An optional prix fixe menu includes options like braised pork shoulder, ahi tuna tartare, and porcini pappardelle. (Salsa newbies, don’t fret, there's an optional lesson too). Feb 14, Century Ballroom, $15–$65

Drinking, Cooking, and Cursing

Treat yourself and someone special to a plated dinner, cooking demo, and plenty of laughs at Hot Stove Society’s revival of the Drinking, Cooking, and Cursing series. Chef Ashley Ewing and instructor Annie Ewing will host an evening of heart-based cuisine (think chicken, beef, and artichoke). Feb 14, Hotel Andra, $125 
By Haley Gray

There's a reason they call it the Do No Disturb package.

Image: Courtesy Willows Lodge

Travel & Outdoors

Willows Lodge

Wine country is just a half hour away, but walking into Willows Lodge feels like leaving the whole world behind. The Do Not Disturb package combines all the best parts of the luxury resort: a night’s stay in a room with a view, $100 dining credit for the Barking Frog restaurant, a rose petal bath drawn while you dine. Oh, and a champagne split. Clink. Cheers. 14580 NE 145th St, Woodinville, $539–$789

Lakedale Resort

For a more outdoorsy, activity-oriented take on the typical Valentine’s getaway, Lakedale has got your back. The San Juan Islands destination includes a lodge, lake house, log cabins, and yurts (and even more accommodation options, including a renovated airstream, once summer hits). Take your pick for the night, but first join a sushi-making class on February 16 that culminates in a three-course Japanese feast. 4313 Roche Harbor Road, Friday Harbor, $120 per person for sushi class, room prices vary

Valentine's Day Boat Party

Take a cruise without leaving Seattle waters: The Islander will meander Lake Union and Lake Washington for three hours on February 15, bumping hip-hop, R&B, and reggae tunes, and serving cocktails at the cash bar. Word to the wise: Food won’t be available, so come well-nourished. Luckily, the uber-romantic Italian spot Serafina is a ten-minute walk away and can indulge your pre-party carb-loading needs. Bring along your better half if you both like to party, but this is far from a couple’s event. 1611 Fairview Ave E, Seattle, $25–$160

Salish Lodge

Salish Lodge specializes in romance—they even have a “romance concierge,” Dr. Pepper Schwartz, on staff. A UW sociology professor, Schwartz believes that traveling together is vital to keep relationships humming, and she’s behind the design of Salish’s romantic getaway packages. The Best of My Love includes a two-night stay, a couples' massage, spa time with champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, and what we’re all here for: hotel robes. 6501 Railroad Ave SE, Snoqualmie, $2,772

Friday Harbor House

If a quiet, midweek escape is on your mind, Friday Harbor is offering a cozy little discount for Sunday through Thursday stays during the month of February. Their one-night Month of Love package includes all the Valentine's trappings: rose petals, sparkling wine, chocolate-dipped fruit. They even stock the bathroom with Lush bath bombs. Lean into it. 130 West Street, Friday Harbor, $299–$319
By Anne Dennon

Opt for a different kind of Valentine's Day date: Jen Kirkman comes to the Neptune February 14.

Image: Courtesy STG

Arts & Culture

Jen Kirkman

Growing up in the 1980s, Jen Kirkman identified as a nerd, one without a “tribe.” A bonafide comedian, her resume runs the gamut from round table guest on Chelsea Lately, a narrator for Drunk History, and even writing for the now iconic Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. For Valentine's Day, she’ll no doubt pine for boxed chocolates and pull Cupid down from his pedestal. Can’t wait? You can tide yourself over with her Netflix special Just Keep Livin’ where she’ll tell you all about her unused meditation chair and the art of going to the movies alone. Feb 14, Neptune Theatre, $29

Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida

Ancient Egypt? A Nubian princess? Star-crossed lovers? How romantic. With 1,100 pounds of sand toted onto the Seattle Musical Theatre stage and a cast of Pacific Northwest performers (you might recognize Tanesha Ross from her stunt on American Idol), it’s a modern-day rock musical for lovers. Feb 8–24, Seattle Musical Theatre, $20–$40

Tender Loving Queers

If you rather laugh than swoon, head to 18th and Union for this “minifest” of queer comedy spearheaded by Woody Shticks and the rest of The Libertinis performance ensemble. Throughout the weekend you can check out plenty of stand-up from Shticks and other local comics, like StandUp NBC semi-finalist Max Delsohn, as well as a potluck where you can bring stories and snacks to share. There will be a student stand-up showcase featuring both high school and college comics February 9. Feb 7–10, 18th and Union, prices vary

Galentine’s Lettering Class

Go above and beyond store-bought valentines and channel your inner artist at this hand-lettering workshop. The event is billed for Galentine’s guests, so bring the ladies and practice your heartfelt handiwork. Supplies are provided, along with drinks and snacks from Trellis Restaurant, and, of course, your very own Lettering 101 Booklet. Mar 3, The Heathman Hotel Kirkland, $80

Ok Sweetheart and Lemolo

Ok Sweetheart’s Erin Austin is a Seattle transplant, and she’s fit into the city’s singer-songwriter scene effortlessly. On Valentine’s Day she’ll celebrate the release of her latest album Some Space, which is equal parts folksy pop and indie rock, detailing the complexity of tedious relationships, perseverance, and attraction. Her soft, jazzy vocals are bound to serenade even the most skeptical of Valentine’s Day grinches. Austin will share the stage with local Meagan Grandall’s Lemolo, who will play dreamy pop off her second album Red Right Return. Feb 14, Neumos, $13

Dancing On My Own: A Robyn-Inspired Dance Party

You can shake off your heartbreak at Barboza with a dance party anchored by pop diva Robyn’s pounding disco synth tracks. The artist's latest album Honey, her first solo work in eight years, adds to the plethora of dancing material. Make sure to don your disco pants and hoops, this is a stag-friendly event and you’re free to dance on your own all night long. Feb 14, Barboza, $5
By Aly Brady

Cooking Classes, Art Events, Food Events, Valentine's Day
Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Mike Kunnen Gives Seattle a View of the Past

04/23/2019 By Stefan Milne Photography by Will Austin

Where to Live Next

The Top 12 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2019 Edition

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Shade Index

7 Realtor Euphemisms You Only Hear in Seattle

03/26/2019 By Mac Hubbard

Habitat

How to Start an Urban Vegetable Garden

03/26/2019 By Stefan Milne

Go Green

9 Seattle Plant Shops to Create an Indoor Jungle

01/24/2019 By Seattle Met Staff

Plant People

Glasswing Just Opened a Lush Greenhouse on Capitol Hill. And It's Beautiful.

01/10/2019 By Elizabeth Podlesnik

