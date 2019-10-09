Seattle’s Largest Night Market Is Back for Winter—with a New Indoor Venue

Over 125 local vendors, food trucks and booths, and restaurant popups converge in the first indoor Seattle Night Market. Image: courtesy South Lake Union Saturday Market

The next nine months of rain have made their seasonal return but that hasn’t stopped Ryan Reiter, he of the famed South Lake Union Saturday Market, from putting together an extended indoor night market series. Beginning November 16 from noon until 9pm, festivalgoers can explore over 125 vendor booths, food trucks, restaurant popups, local artists, and DJs under the roof of the historic Magnuson Park Hangar 30 in Sand Point.

The indoor Seattle Night Market will be the first of its kind—now vendors and attendees alike won't be deterred by unpredictable weather. “We just want to find a way where people can still do shopping and sell their goods in a different format,” says Reiter.

Each market will feature a rotating monthly popup. Take November’s Hot Sauce Fest, which will bring the heat into the cooler months with Ballyhoo Hot Sauce Company’s habanero and citrus blend and Samfuego’s prickly pear salsa. For particularly bold tastes, Mike’s Fine Brines offers its spiciest blend: ghost pepper with notes of turmeric, brown sugar, and apple cider vinegar. A festival where you can take hits of hot sauce is certainly one way to stave off the cold.

The 20,000-square-foot hangar will also play host to favorites from the South Lake Union Market. Savory highlights include smoky, slow-roasted beef and pork from Pecos Pit and Mobile Burgerz's slightly strange burger combos (“Bun Mi” burger, omelet burger). Sweet toothed–guests can indulge in sticky rice waffles with ice cream care of Sticky Treats and Sweets or Alexandra’s Macarons in just about every color and flavor from raspberry green tea to blueberries and cream.

The Maker’s Market will be located on the main floor with a craft beer and cocktail garden, where the likes of Reuben’s, Fremont Brewing, and Black Raven will rotate sudsy offerings. One dollar gets you entry into the beer garden and will benefit local charities, such as the Seattle Farmers Market Association.

Yes, it helps get people out of the crummy weather and it's a reason to leave the house, but, says Reiter, “[It’s] mostly to celebrate what our city has to offer from the restaurants [to the] beer garden and ‘chef-preneurs’ .... A little bit of a smorgasbord of everything.”

Seattle Night Market

Nov 16, Dec 20 & 21 (Winter Solstice Night Market weekend), Feb 15, March 21, April 11; Magnuson Park Hangar 30; Free