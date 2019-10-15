  1. Arts & Culture
Dark Arts

The Best Halloween Events in Seattle

You guessed it—everything’s haunted.

By Nicole Pasia and Ryan Phelan 10/15/2019 at 8:00am

Beware of evil spirits at Seattle Chocolate's Haunted Factory Tour.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Chocolate

Oct 17–20, 24–27
Haunted Factory Tour at Seattle Chocolate
Seattle Chocolate’s Haunted Factory Tour showcases its chocolate-making techniques with a lively seasonal twist. This year’s theme involves evil spirits, chocolate goddesses, puzzles, and a chance to collect some truffles in the secret treasure room. Seattle Chocolate, $12

Oct 18–31
This Is Halloween
Everyone’s favorite holiday crossover gets a cabaret twist in this take on Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Triple Door, $39­–$45

Sun, Oct 20
Halloween Pet Parade
Fidos-turned-Frankensteins and their costumed human friends stagger through Volunteer Park, along with vendors, food trucks, and live music. Volunteer Park, Free

Wed, Oct 23
Ada’s Pumpkin Carving Extravaganza
Just what it sounds like: The bookstore-cafe hosts a carving session stocked with all needed tools, a full bar, and a pumpkin to take home. Ada’s Technical Books, $10

Sat, Oct 26
Pumpkin Bash
Kids can trick-or-treat at Woodland Park Zoo and watch hippos, tigers, and bears chomp and stomp on pumpkins. Woodland Park Zoo, Free with admission or membership

Sat, Oct 26
Halloween Run
At Magnuson Park, kids and adults can get in costume and enter a kids dash, 5k, 10k, or 15k. There are treats and a selfie wall afterwards. Magnuson Park, $23–$33

Ada's Technical Books is hosting a pumpkin carving extravaganza later this month.

Image: Courtesy Ada's Technical Books / Brady Harvey

Sat, Oct 26
Fear on the Pier at MaST Center
You can get a look at marine skeletons and weird, eerie underwater things at the Marine Science and Technology Center. But you can do that at plenty of aquariums. Where else can you watch divers in an underwater pumpkin carving contest? Des Moines, Free

Sat, Oct 26
The Dinner Detective
At this interactive murder mystery show, actors hide among the audience in Crowne Plaza. You get dinner—like grilled lavender and lemon chicken breast, and cheesecake—along with the chance to become the prime suspect. Crowne Plaza, $75

Sat, Oct 26
Spellbound
Beacon Hill’s pizza-and-a-show joint gets the 1980s treatment at this themed dance party with a costume contest—Freddy Krueger? a ghostbuster? Molly Ringwald?—and DJs. Clock-Out Lounge, $10

Oct 26 & 31
Trick or Drink
With the purchase of a wristband you can start your costumed bar crawl at Pike Brewing Company before moving around Seattle and getting drink specials at places like the Crocodile and Kells. Various locations, $15–$20

Sun, Oct 27
The Museum of Fright
The Museum of Flight offers guests of all ages "monster bowling," ghost storytelling, and the chance to craft some spooky flyers. Museum of Flight, $10

Thu, Oct 31
After Hours: Halloween
At this adults-only takeover, costumed aquarium-goers can glimpse deep sea life while drinking and dancing. Extra points if you dress like a squid. Seattle Aquarium, $25

Enjoy a costumed after-hours glimpse at sea life when adults take over the Seattle Aquarium on Halloween.

Image: Courtesy Seattle Aquarium / Hannah Letinich

Thu, Oct 31
Trolloween
The Fremont Arts Council (producers of the Solstice Parade) presents a party at the Fremont Troll, with live music and performances. Then, obviously, people dance through the streets in search of candy. Fremont Troll, Free

Thu, Oct 31
Tacocat
At its annual Halloween show, Tacocat takes its already-costumed stage presence—a riot of color and glitter and surf-punk—to the next level. Here they get assists from other beloved locals: rapper DoNormaal and pastel-pop outfit Sundae Crush. Chop Suey, $18 

All Month
Salt and Straw’s Spooktacular Series
You might get chills after tasting Salt and Straw’s five new Halloween-themed flavors. The Great Candycopia mixes typical fall tastiness (caramel-covered nougat, vanilla toffee pecans, and butterscotch ice cream), while Dracula’s Blood Pudding is spiced with cinnamon and coriander, and made with actual pig’s blood. Salt and Straw, A la carte

All Month
Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze
What’s more quintessentially fall than a pumpkin patch? Gourds of every size and shape span over 20 acres of farmland. You can get some kettle corn or grilled corn on the cob, and test your navigation skills in the corn maze. Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, Free (with $11 maze)

Various Dates
Georgetown Morgue Haunted House
This haunted morgue hosts an unsolved murder, creatures, and toxic sewage chemicals. Guests find their way through a maze in stretches of darkness punctuated with jump scares. Georgetown Morgue, $25

Various Dates
Wild Waves Fright Fest
The final three weekends of the Wild Waves Fright Fest include standard amusement park fare plus a trail guided by tortured camp counselors, two haunted houses, Xakary the Magician’s sleight of hand illusions, and “SCARE-a-oke” sing-alongs. Wild Waves, $29

Show Comments

