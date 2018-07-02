  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Going Green

Carbon Tax Initiative Is On Its Way to the November Ballot

"We don't have time to wait."

By Hayat Norimine 7/2/2018 at 5:53pm

Signature gatherers carrying boxes of signatures into the Secretary of State office on July 2, 2018.

Image: Courtesy "Yes on I-1631" Coalition

The carbon tax initiative is likely back to face state voters again for round two. 

Initiative 1631, which would implement a tax on carbon emissions, seems slated for the November general election after the campaign on Monday turned in the majority of over 375,000 collected signatures to the Secretary of State. A campaign needs 259,622 valid signatures to get on the ballot.

In the coming days the Secretary of State will verify randomly selected signatures. And if they check out, the initiative will be put on the November ballot for a second chance at a win, at a time when environmental activists say there's a lot at stake.

"We know (the federal administration is) trying to do everything they can to dismantle the long-established environmental protections that we even had on the books already," coalition spokesperson Nick Abraham told PubliCola. "We don't have time to wait. We know this is a really powerful first step that our state can take to show what's possible." 

But a statewide vote could still be a tough battle for the campaign. The carbon tax initiative in 2016's general election failed with 59 percent of voters opposed to it; some critics argued that it punished more low-income rural communities whose economies more often relied on fossil fuels, while others pointed to its lack of outreach to communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by pollution. 

The measure follows failed attempts for environmentalists to lobby the state Legislature and governor Jay Inslee to pass similar policies. This initiative would impose a $15 fee per metric ton of carbon emissions on large emitters starting in January 2020; the tax would rise by $2 every year after that. 

The biggest challenge for the coalition now will be battling negative perceptions of the carbon tax initiative outside of Seattle, where residents vote more conservatively and remain skeptical about Seattle-led measures that increase regulations. 

Having learned from its failure in 2016—back then it out-raised opponents by double, but still lost—the coalition this time has more than 200 organizations involved, including racial justice groups, health advocates, labor, and environmental activists from across the state, Abraham said.

The campaign now looks bound to raise well beyond its funding two years ago. Supporters have already raised $2.2 million and spent $990,000 of it, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

Unlike the previous version, this initiative doesn't reduce the state sales tax as an attempt to make the measure revenue neutral; essentially, the swap meant that the state would lose money over time, when less fossil fuels emitted would mean less tax raised. 

Another major difference: I-1632 is that it dedicates the revenue stream to more specific solutions that would advance the state's carbon-neutral goal rather than used for the state's general transportation funding. The initiative directs 70 percent of the revenue toward clean energy investments, 25 percent toward clean water and forests, and 5 percent toward "healthy communities." 

"So much of the initiative is about investing in natural resources, and we know that rural communities are a lot closer to those jobs, to that economy," Abraham said. "It's going to be a huge investment in those areas. They’ve needed it for a long time. So we feel really good about being able to make that case."

Filed under
2018 General Election, Carbon Neutrality, Fossil Fuel Divestment, Initiative 1632, Carbon Tax
Show Comments

Related Content

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Public Records Veto, Sound Transit's CEO, Carbon Tax

03/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

News Roundup

Top Stories: Net Neutrality, Solitary Confinement, and Roy Moore

12/15/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Festival Season

Upstream 2018 Photo Recap

06/05/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Festival Recap

Upstream 2018 Artist Portraits

06/06/2018 Photography by Victoria Holt Edited by Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Fun With Listicles

5 Brunch Spots for Bottomless Mimosas

06/29/2018 By Landon Groves

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Seattle Cares, Let Us Count the Ways

06/29/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

4x4

What to Do July Fourth

06/28/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Chef's Choice

Tarsan i Jane Is Switching Up Its Format

06/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Menu Matters

Shiro Dreams of Courtyard Lunches

06/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work July 2–5

07/02/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do June 29–July 1

06/29/2018 By Mac Hubbard

4x4

What to Do July Fourth

06/28/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Better Living Through Poetry

Hear Terrance Hayes Read His American Sonnets

06/26/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 25–28

06/25/2018 By Mac Hubbard

News & City Life

Going Green

Carbon Tax Initiative Is On Its Way to the November Ballot

07/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: ICE Lawsuit, Western State Hospital, and Seattle's Streetcar

07/02/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Thousands Protest Immigration Policy at SeaTac's Federal Prison

07/01/2018 By Grace Madigan

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seekers Separated from Their Children Sue Federal Agencies

06/26/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Dining For a Cause

Seattle Chefs Really Care—and They're Throwing a Fundraising Party to Back It Up

06/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Another Lawsuit Against Trump, Durkan's Trip to the Border, and Seattle's Police Chief Search

06/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When July 2–9

07/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

First Look

Follain Is Officially Open in the University Village

06/29/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Katheryn Grice

Sales and Events

Wear What When June 25–July 2

06/25/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Around

Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Shop Around

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 18–25

06/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Skyline Flicks

Motif Seattle Announces Rooftop Movie Series

06/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel, Eh?

25 Reasons to Visit British Columbia Right Now

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe