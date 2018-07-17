  1. News & City Life
Carmen Best Will Be Seattle's New Police Chief After All

"I'm committed to safety, equity, unity, and diversity of our city and fair and just treatment for everyone."

By Hayat Norimine 7/17/2018 at 10:45am

Carmen Best, Seattle's new police chief, said she's committed to police reform and addressing the challenges of Seattle's growth at a press conference on July 17, 2018. 

Image: Courtesy Seattle Channel

In another about-face from the city, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan on Tuesday announced that Carmen Best will in fact be Seattle's new police chief.

Best, who has been the interim police chief for the city since Kathleen O'Toole's resignation in January, was initially eliminated from the semifinalists late May; thought of as an insider too close to the police department to advance reform efforts, the mayor's hand-picked advisors instead chose three outsider candidates for Durkan to interview. 

That caused uproar among police reform activists who had long held relationships with Best and favored her, pointing out that she was the only woman of color to have made it to the semifinalist round. The police union representing SPD's rank and file officers also supported Best; she was the deputy mayor under O'Toole, was well-respected, and has been in SPD for 26 years. 

But when one of the finalists pulled out his application, the mayor's office announced that Best was back in the running; The Seattle Times reported that officials were laying the groundwork for her to be police chief behind the scenes. 

"I have no question that Chief Carmen Best is the person to lead the police department to the next level in the city of Seattle," Durkan said at a press conference Tuesday morning. "She has earned this through hard work, dedication, and service. She will work her heart out, and I believe she will make our city proud."

Durkan dodged questions about the reversal on Tuesday and said that while the other two candidates were impressive, she believed having someone in the role who was familiar with the consent decree was important for the city not to slip on its police reform progress.

Seattle in 2012 was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice over excessive use of force and bias, which led to a settlement that created the consent decree. Last year, a federal judge concluded that the city was compliant with court-ordered reforms, bringing the city into its next phase—showing that it remains compliant with the consent decree for two years. 

Best during the press conference said she was dedicated to furthering police reform efforts. She also spoke on Seattle's growth that brings officers to face "the complicated intersection of public safety and public health," and called for more police officers to reflect that growth.

"We know that the work is not done, not in Seattle and not across our country," Best said on reform. "I'm committed to safety, equity, unity, and diversity of our city and fair and just treatment for everyone." 

Consent Decree, Police Chief Search, Police Reform, Seattle Police Department, Carmen Best
Travel & Outdoors

Adios, John Wayne

Introducing the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Game Plan

Which Washington State Park Should You Visit?

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Inzana

Adventure Ride

Ride at Lake Wenatchee

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Falls

Photograph at Palouse Falls

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Dive

Dive at Saltwater

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Adventure Climb

Climb at Peshastin Pinnacles

07/17/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Feature

Stranger Genes: How Seattle Scientists Are Advancing Gene Editing

07/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine Photography by Ian Bates

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2018

07/17/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Meet CBD, THC’s Non-Psychotropic Sibling

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Not-So-Top Docs

07/17/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

A Natural Take on a Modern Mount Baker Home

07/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

