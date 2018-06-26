  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seekers Separated from Their Children Sue Federal Agencies

The children of asylum seekers "have been left to face an uncertain future frightened and alone," Northwest Immigrant Rights Project attorneys wrote.

By Hayat Norimine 6/26/2018 at 9:50am

Three mothers who crossed the southern U.S. border to seek asylum, were forcibly separated from their children, and relocated to a SeaTac prison filed a lawsuit against federal agencies on Monday, demanding that immigration officials reunite parents with their kids.   

Plaintiffs Ibis Guzman and Yolany Padilla, from Honduras; and Blanca Orantes, from El Salvador, all have young sons who had been taken away by Border Patrol when they crossed the Texas border.

In the lawsuit, the mothers' attorneys claim that forced separation causes deep trauma to both parents and children, and that the government has a responsibility to expedite asylum seekers' immigration trials. The complaint describes the moments the women's sons were taken away from them, misled or kept in the dark about how long the separation would be. 

"My son is all that I have," Orantes said in a released statement. "Every day I am not with him, I feel that I am dying inside. I need to be reunited with him immediately." 

The complaint names U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Refugee Resettlement as defendants. 

Attorneys argue that the federal government is violating the Fifth Amendment by taking children away from parents without a hearing and not swiftly providing "credible fear" interviews, which prompt an immigration trial.  The women, who had been detained since May, haven't been interviewed yet and have only recently been allowed to call their children. 

"Without any assertions of abuse, neglect, or parental unfitness, and with no hearings of any kind, the government is detaining these parents on the other side of the country from their young children, who have been left to face an uncertain future frightened and alone," Northwest Immigrant Rights Project attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. 

The three women will seek to represent all parents who were separated from their children and detained in Washington state, according to Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. The women were part of a group of more than 200 asylum seekers, about 50 with children, who had been transferred from immigration detention centers in Texas to a federal prison in Washington state. 

Guzman, Orantes, and Padilla Guzman's 5-year-old son was sent to a facility in San Antonio, Texas, while Orantes's 8-year-old and Padilla's 6-year-old were sent to facilities across the country in New York. 

After the federal administration faced backlash for its "zero-tolerance" immigration policy—and ProPublica published audio clips of crying children being taken away from their parents—president Donald Trump on June 20 signed an executive order that he claimed would keep families together. 

Though the executive order said the administration's policy would "maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources," it also stated that it would "rigorously enforce our immigration laws" and places blame on Congress for separating families rather than Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy. 

The executive order also doesn't address parents who are currently detained and have already had kids taken away from them. According to reports, more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents at or near the U.S.-Mexico border since May. 

"The executive order falsely claims that Congress is required to change the law to avoid tearing children apart from their parents, but it is indisputable that this abomination was created by the president," said Matt Adams, legal director for NWIRP and one of the women's attorneys, in a statement Monday. "The Trump administration's policy on family separation blatantly violates fundamental constitutional rights as well as the most basic principles of human dignity."
Filed under
Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Undocumented Immigrants, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, SeaTac, Donald Trump
Show Comments

Related Content

Immigrant Rights

Immigrant Mothers Separated from Their Children, Held in SeaTac

06/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Game-Changing Action

How Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Stopped a One-Way Ticket to a Death Sentence

05/22/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Despite Deportation Order, Immigration Activist Pledges to Keep Fighting

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Attorneys: State Officials Warned About DOL Sharing Info with ICE

01/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Dining For a Cause

Seattle Chefs Really Care—and They're Throwing a Fundraising Party to Back It Up

06/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Cocktail Lounges, Bento Boxes, and Sky-High Ice Cream

06/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner June 20–26

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

Taste the Rainbow

Come Out to These Restaurants Celebrating Pride

06/20/2018 By Grace Madigan

What to Drink

A Pike Place Market Nightcap

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Where to Eat

14 Classic Restaurants at Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Better Living Through Poetry

Hear Terrance Hayes Read His American Sonnets

11:50am By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work June 25–28

06/25/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

What to Do This Weekend June 22–24

06/22/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Pride Guide

10 Pride Events to Catch

06/21/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Lindy West Headlines Gramma Reading Series #1

06/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bravo!

Seattle Symphony Is Nominated for Orchestra of the Year

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Immigrant Rights

Asylum Seekers Separated from Their Children Sue Federal Agencies

9:50am By Hayat Norimine

Dining For a Cause

Seattle Chefs Really Care—and They're Throwing a Fundraising Party to Back It Up

06/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Last Week in Politics

Top 10 Stories: Another Lawsuit Against Trump, Durkan's Trip to the Border, and Seattle's Police Chief Search

06/25/2018 By Grace Madigan

Meat Mishap

Market Forces and Meaty Sandwiches

06/19/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Super Market Sweep

How to Do Pike Place in 30 Minutes or Less

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Mike Holm

Cover Story

The Complete Revised Guide to Pike Place Market

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne, Rosin Saez, Allecia Vermillion, and Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When June 25–July 2

06/25/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Shop Around

Down-Under Wonders at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Shop Around

Cool Market Finds at Pike Place

06/19/2018 By Rosin Saez Photography by Amber Fouts

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 18–25

06/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Psst: He's Good on Neckties

What to Get Dad for Father's Day 2018

06/13/2018 By Katheryn Grice and Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When June 11–18

06/11/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Recommendations

27 Patios for Prime Outdoor Dining

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Travel, Eh?

25 Reasons to Visit British Columbia Right Now

06/19/2018 By Allison Williams Illustrations by Ryan Snook

Shade Index

Oh Canada, We're Not That Jealous of You

06/19/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Quote Unquote

Angela Garbes Is Like a Mother

06/19/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

05/22/2018 By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Backyard Kitchen

06/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

05/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

05/22/2018 By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe