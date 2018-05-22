  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

The inaugural show on May 27 highlights artist-chef Zachary Pacleb of Brothers and Co. Catch his work, Stacked, this Sunday.

By Mac Hubbard 5/22/2018 at 10:01am

Img 2922 2 d2y4xg

For Sunday Salon's opening, Zachary Pacleb shows sculptures made from discarded food packing.

Image: Courtesy FoodArt Collection

It only takes the distance of a few blocks to leave the orbit of Broadway’s activity: the clamor and clinking of glasses heard a mere earshot from bar fronts, the seemingly endless line spilling out of Molly Moon’s on Pine, the congregation of parkgoers at Cal Anderson. When you cross 12th Avenue heading east you’ve arrived, suddenly, in the quieter part of Capitol Hill, the part forgotten by those who only visit the neighborhood for a taste of its louder eccentricities.

A little further still brings you to the quaint brick building that houses Jeremy Buben’s one-bedroom apartment. On display: a large fork and spoon sculpture, crossed like a coat of arms next to a cast resin cheeseburger that lights up. Such are the works you’d see at Buben’s place, where he’s curated a cache of food-themed art.

Starting May 27, Buben, the sole curator of FoodArt Collection will open the door to his home for a new series of exhibitions dubbed Sunday Salon.

For the new art series, Buben commissions one artist per Sunday afternoon from about 2 to 5, during which food-themed art is on display at the free, public show. His apartment also doubles as a gallery for his personal collection of this particular kind of art, which will remain up during the exhibitions—in the kitchen, the hallway, the bathroom. Of course, there will be food, possibly drink, to compliment the showings as well. Buben knows how to procure snacks for the sake of artistic experience.

Sunlight enters through a large window overlooking the building’s courtyard into Buben’s living room, or rather the main gallery, where pieces for each Sunday Salon will live. While the crisp, clean walls show no mark left from nails and tacks holding up crinkled posters of classic movies or favorite bands, the space is undoubtedly, charmingly domestic. And that’s very much the point. Buben wants to establish familiarity between viewers and a type of art so dear to him.

Food-themed art sounds niche, but it’s astonishing how artists run with it.

Buben gets excited about that capacity for experimentation. “Food as a metaphor is always kind of there. I like that food is a stand-in for something in our culture.” Zachary Pacleb, the featured artist of the first Sunday Salon, is a chef at Brothers and Co. which he runs with his brother and fellow chef Seth, creating Northwest cuisine at farmer’s markets, catering events, and beyond. As an artist, Pacleb's interest lies in the remnants of the cooking process. In continuation of his ongoing series titled LEFTOVERS, he’ll show its latest segment, Stacked, in which the artist plays with the malleability of commercial egg cartons to sculpt new shapes.

This ability to approach and resonate with our relationship to food is part of Buben’s perpetual interest in this work. And the room for creative license is apparent from the trappings of the apartment: a nude with parts shielded by pancakes and a waffle wedge, neon indicative of diners, a mold of a Cheetos bag housing an air plant.

“In my personal collection, I’m like a magpie—I’m just drawn to shiny things,” says Buben. “If it has food in it I’m like, ‘I need that.’”

As of now, shows are also scheduled for June, July, and September. Buben hopes to add more soon, rounding out to about two shows a month through the summer. In these exhibitions, art expands and enriches culinary experiences, broadening its definition. A future show, for example, will showcase work that approaches oysters from a color theory standpoint—exploring the underlying blues, greens, blacks, and grays that make such a complex palette. The idea is to pair the showing with oysters to be eaten as well, heightening a sense of taste less often engaged in visual art. Having your food and eating it too, but in earnest—sans irony and kitsch.

“I’m very optimistic that my collection will continue to grow and that there’ll be enthusiasm,” Buben says. “So far, there’s not been a shortage of fantastic and talented artists making food-themed art, so I’m just excited to see more of it.” 

FoodArt Collective Sunday Salon

420 13th Ave E, 2–5pm, free
May 27, June 24, July 1 & 22, Sept 23
foodartcollection.com

Filed under
Art News, Food Community, FoodArt Collection
Show Comments

Related Content

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Big Data Dining and Valentine Suggestions

02/09/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Latin Fare, Gold Bars, and Tex-Mex—Oh, My

03/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Henry Art Gallery

Henry Art Gallery Gala

04/21/2018

Chain Reaction

Seattle Fast Food Bracket: Which Chain Reigns Supreme?

04/25/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Eat & Drink

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Critic's Picks

Seattle's Essential Neighborhood Restaurants

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: June 2018

8:00am By Nosh Pit Staff

Review

Review: Tamari Bar, Capitol Hill’s Vibrant New Izakaya

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Society by Starbucks

Is Starbucks Still America's Town Square?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Arts & Culture

Complimentary Tastes

FoodArt Collection Debuts Sunday Salons Inside a Capitol Hill Apartment

10:01am By Mac Hubbard

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: June 2018

8:00am By Mac Hubbard

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Nurturing Creativity

Fremont Arts Council Has Helped Seattle’s Freak Flag Fly for 30 Years

8:00am By Stefan Milne

Explainer

How to Move a Museum

8:00am By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Festival Season

Get Ready for the 47th Annual Northwest Folklife

8:58am By Stefan Milne

Light a Fire 2018: Inspiring the Next Generation

PacSci’s Discovery Corps Takes Students to the Head of the Science Class

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Light a Fire 2018: Promoting Health and Human Happiness

How Puget Soundkeeper Is Keeping Our Water Safe

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Light a Fire 2018: Emerging Leader

Meet Wing Luke’s People Connector, Christina Shimizu

8:00am By James Ross Gardner

Immigration

Ramzy Baroud Is Stateless

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Light a Fire 2018: Best New Nonprofit

Unloop Delivers from Incarceration into the Hopeful Hands of Computer Tech

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

How Seattle Helped to Shape the Man Behind Some of Nike’s Most Rebellious Sneakers

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Gear Guide

Here in Seattle, Our Gear Better Be Next Level

8:00am By Allison Williams

Sales & Events

Wear What When May 21–28

05/21/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Retail Wire

Follain Brings Its First West Coast Shop to University Village

05/18/2018 By Katheryn Grice Edited by Rosin Saez

Nooooooo

E. Smith Mercantile Will Close Up Shop in June

05/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Style File

Noel Bores Walker Combines Hippie Vibes with Rocker Chic

05/14/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Cover Story

The Insider’s Guide to Pacific Northwest Hiking

12:29pm By Allison Williams

Pooch Perks

Dogs Are Gearheads, Too

8:00am By Allison Williams

Judgment Calls

Should You Be Doing That on the Trail?

8:00am By Allison Williams

Bars Beyond Cardboard

5 Locally Made Energy Bars to Try

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

No Chihuahua Left Behind

Northwest Adventure Dogs Have Their Very Own Search and Rescue

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the Northwest

The New Classics: 25 Amazing Washington Hikes

8:00am By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Tread Lightly

Trail Running Is Taking Over (and It's Not as Hard as You Think)

8:00am By Allison Williams

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Shade Index

Dubious Seattle Apartment Amenities

8:00am By Seattle Met Staff

Apartments so extra

A Glimpse into Seattle's Perk-Packed Rental Market

8:00am By Cassie Sawyer Illustrations by Daniel Fishel

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe