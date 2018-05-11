Council Members Push a Compromise After Durkan Proposes Smaller Head Tax

Seattle council members are rushing for a compromise after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday evening announced a proposal for a head tax that would reduce the revenue by half. Council members are expected to vote on the tax at 9:30am on Friday.

Durkan's proposal, which garnered support from four council members, would charge an estimated $250 per employee per year instead of the current legislation's proposed $500. That would mean $38 million a year in revenue in council's estimates. (The mayor's office estimates $40.6 million.)

Durkan's amendment also sunsets the tax in five years with an option for renewal, putting at risk the "ongoing," reliable revenue council members had originally wanted to dedicate to affordable housing and homelessness.

For the council members who sponsored the original bill, those two changes are big concessions.

"From the beginning, I’ve believed that there was a path forward to lift up those left behind while protecting jobs," Durkan said in a statement. Her amendment also includes funding cleanup efforts for garbage, waste, and needles on the streets.

The five council members who proposed a much larger tax had a tough decision to make: Either back down from the progressive revenue task force's recommended $75 million a year, and risk a veto from the mayor, or accept a compromise that will mean much less revenue than they wanted.

Instead, an amended bill on Friday morning proposes that the city still start with $75 million a year in revenue but reduces the tax to $27 million a year in revenue by 2024 ($180 per employee per year). It keeps the tax intact with no sunset but removes the transition into a payroll tax, which received criticism from both opponents and supporters of the employee hours tax.

Durkan's late announcement on Thursday gave council members little time to figure out some wiggle room to her proposal, and gave few details as to where that money would go or how she would spend it. The council needs six votes to be veto-proof.

The question then remains whether the four council members who supported Durkan—Sally Bagshaw, Bruce Harrell, Rob Johnson, and Debora Juarez—are amenable to the new council bill.

And if not? Council members who wanted more revenue could settle for what they can get, or risk a veto. Durkan hasn't been clear whether she would reject the current proposal as is, or whether she would veto a proposal that would be somewhere in the middle.

Check this story later as it will be updated with more information.