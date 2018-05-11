  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Progressive Taxation

Council Members Push a Compromise After Durkan Proposes Smaller Head Tax

The long battle for an employee hours tax continues.

By Hayat Norimine 5/11/2018 at 9:26am

Jenny durkan education levy kv2f2o

Image: Hayat Norimine

Seattle council members are rushing for a compromise after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday evening announced a proposal for a head tax that would reduce the revenue by half. Council members are expected to vote on the tax at 9:30am on Friday. 

Durkan's proposal, which garnered support from four council members, would charge an estimated $250 per employee per year instead of the current legislation's proposed $500. That would mean $38 million a year in revenue in council's estimates. (The mayor's office estimates $40.6 million.)

Durkan's amendment also sunsets the tax in five years with an option for renewal, putting at risk the "ongoing," reliable revenue council members had originally wanted to dedicate to affordable housing and homelessness. 

For the council members who sponsored the original bill, those two changes are big concessions.

"From the beginning, I’ve believed that there was a path forward to lift up those left behind while protecting jobs," Durkan said in a statement. Her amendment also includes funding cleanup efforts for garbage, waste, and needles on the streets.

The five council members who proposed a much larger tax had a tough decision to make: Either back down from the progressive revenue task force's recommended $75 million a year, and risk a veto from the mayor, or accept a compromise that will mean much less revenue than they wanted. 

Instead, an amended bill on Friday morning proposes that the city still start with $75 million a year in revenue but reduces the tax to $27 million a year in revenue by 2024 ($180 per employee per year). It keeps the tax intact with no sunset but removes the transition into a payroll tax, which received criticism from both opponents and supporters of the employee hours tax.

Durkan's late announcement on Thursday gave council members little time to figure out some wiggle room to her proposal, and gave few details as to where that money would go or how she would spend it. The council needs six votes to be veto-proof.

The question then remains whether the four council members who supported Durkan—Sally Bagshaw, Bruce Harrell, Rob Johnson, and Debora Juarez—are amenable to the new council bill.

And if not? Council members who wanted more revenue could settle for what they can get, or risk a veto. Durkan hasn't been clear whether she would reject the current proposal as is, or whether she would veto a proposal that would be somewhere in the middle. 

Check this story later as it will be updated with more information.

Filed under
Jenny Durkan, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

Progressive Taxation

Head Tax Debate Heats Up

05/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Seattle's Parking Ordinance, Sinclair, Tariffs

04/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

04/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Did Seattle Jump the Gun on a World Cup Bid?

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Awards and Openings Abound

9:05am By Cassie Sawyer

Dessert Dispatch

Oh, Yes—A Soft Serve and Doughnut Shop Is Coming to Georgetown

05/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner May 9–15

05/09/2018 By Grace Madigan

Bring On Le Pain

The First American Team Heads to Paris for the Festival of Bread

05/08/2018 By Grace Madigan

Opening Dispatch

Sam Crannell Is Back At It with South Town Pie in South Park

05/08/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Mudhoney and Young Fathers On Sale May 11

05/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Theater Reviews

May Theater Roundup: Aida, Love Never Dies, and Familiar

05/09/2018 By Stefan Milne

Book It

Gary Shteyngart Debuts His New Novel May 9

05/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Blessed Unions

9 Movie Theaters Serving Booze

05/07/2018 By Jaime Archer

Culture Fix

What to Do After Work May 7–11

05/07/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Weekend What to Do May 5-6

05/04/2018 By Stefan Milne

News & City Life

Progressive Taxation

Council Members Push a Compromise After Durkan Proposes Smaller Head Tax

9:26am By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

House Democrats Suspend Tacoma Legislator from Committee Post After Harassment Allegations

05/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Head Tax Debate Heats Up

05/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Congress

Washington Leaders Respond to Trump's Withdrawal from the Iran Deal

05/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Drumroll, Please

Big Congrats to Seattle's 2018 James Beard Award Winner—Edouardo Jordan for Salare and JuneBaby

05/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

City Council

Council Extends the City's Statute of Limitations for Harassment Claims

05/07/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When May 7–14

05/07/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2018

Don't Know What to Get Mom? We've Got You.

05/02/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Mother Dearest

Where to Take Mom for Mother's Day

04/30/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When April 30–May 6

04/30/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Opening Dispatch

Georgetown, Are You Ready for the Cutest Cake Shop and Market Ever?

04/26/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Best Bars

Changeups

Seven Beef Is Out. Its New Concept, Central Smoke, Is In.

05/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Tiger Mountain High

So You Want to Try Paragliding

04/24/2018 By Allison Williams

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

7 Gyms and Fitness Classes That Are Worth the Sweat

04/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Down the Hatch, Dudes

Male Oral Contraception Could Soon Be a Thing, According to the UW

04/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

Interior Design: How to Have Fun with Patterns

04/30/2018 By Darren Davis

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe