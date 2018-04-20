  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Progressive Taxation

Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

Three-fourths of the revenue from a proposed 26-cent head tax would be designated for housing.

By Hayat Norimine 4/20/2018 at 2:17pm

Income tax trump proof seattle 071017 tp5web

Image: Hayat Norimine

Seattle council members on Friday released details of a $75-million-a-year head tax proposal that makes drastic changes on the task force recommendations and goes big on taxing the largest 3 percent of the city's companies. 

The new council bill would enact a 26-cent tax per hours worked on businesses with $20 million in taxable gross receipts to start with. After two years, the city would transition into a 0.7 percent payroll tax instead, as a response to concerns about its effect on businesses with low profits.

About three-fourths of that money would go into housing—with the new tax, the city estimates it would build 1,780 units of housing total in the next five years. The rest would go toward emergency support services for homelessness.

On top of that, the city has plans to use its bonding capacity for another $125 million ($25 million a year). The city would pay the bond back over the course of the next 20 years, with $2 million a year in debt service. 

"We’re (not just) endeavoring to create more units to put them in the market," council member Lorena Gonzalez told PubliCola. "This is specific types of housing for a specific type of population that is really at the heart of the homelessness crisis."

The new housing would break down as 1,335 units for those with 30-60 percent of the average median income and 445 units for those with 0-30 percent.

The tax would leave much of the burden on Amazon, which has more than 45,000 employees in Seattle and would contribute an estimated $20 million a year. 

The head tax during budget season last fall narrowly failed with a 5-4 vote on the council. With Gonzalez, a former "no" vote on the tax last year now on board, the tax this time around likely won't come across many barriers. Gonzalez helped craft the legislation and co-chaired the task force that made the recommendations for the tax. 

For months, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has been silent on the tax and whether she'd support it. She opposed a head tax during her campaign and said it would lead to unintended consequences. But in a letter she submitted to council this week, she took a more amenable approach

"I have not heard Mayor Durkan say, 'I’m prepared to solve homelessness and the housing crisis without any additional resources,'" council member Mike O'Brien, who proposed the original head tax in the fall, said to press Friday. "She is going to have $75 million extra money to try to solve homelessness and affordable housing next year. And if I were mayor, even if I weren’t excited about this tax, I would be excited about the opportunity to make some new investments."

Council members would need to pass both a council bill to implement the tax next year and a resolution on a five-year spending plan.  

Filed under
Lorena González, Lisa Herbold, Progressive Revenue Task Force, Employee Hours Tax, Head Tax, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Will a $75 Million Head Tax Be Enough?

03/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Herbold Wants Another Housing Bond with the Head Tax

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Head Tax Fails to Move Forward, for Now

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

04/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Gnocchi and Taco Comebacks

04/20/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Ticket Alert

Outdoor Dining: Bastille's Rooftop Dinner Series Returns

04/19/2018 By Grace Madigan and Mac Hubbard

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brew News

Beer at Last: A Brewpub Is Coming to Magnuson Park

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 18–24

04/18/2018 By Grace Madigan

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Ticket Alert

Ms. Lauryn Hill Comes to ShoWare Center

04/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Lit Fun

Spokane's Get Lit! Festival Hits Next Week

04/19/2018 By Stefan Milne

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 16–20

04/16/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

Judge Says Legislators Violated Constitution in the Way It Passed Deadly Force Initiative

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Progressive Taxation

Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

04/20/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

City Hall

What's Next for Mayor Durkan's Education Levy?

04/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Sustenance

4 New Dinner Destinations to Check Out

04/16/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Syria Airstrikes, Education Levy, SR 99 Tolling

04/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 16–23

04/16/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Best Bars

Taqueria Time

The Bar Gods Giveth: The Saint Is Bringing Tacos Back

04/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

Gold Bar Tries to Answer the Question: What Does SLU Want?

04/17/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Explainer

How to Save an Orca Whale

04/20/2018 By Allison Williams

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe