Council Members' Proposed Head Tax Hits Big Businesses Hard for Housing

Seattle council members on Friday released details of a $75-million-a-year head tax proposal that makes drastic changes on the task force recommendations and goes big on taxing the largest 3 percent of the city's companies.

The new council bill would enact a 26-cent tax per hours worked on businesses with $20 million in taxable gross receipts to start with. After two years, the city would transition into a 0.7 percent payroll tax instead, as a response to concerns about its effect on businesses with low profits.

About three-fourths of that money would go into housing—with the new tax, the city estimates it would build 1,780 units of housing total in the next five years. The rest would go toward emergency support services for homelessness.

On top of that, the city has plans to use its bonding capacity for another $125 million ($25 million a year). The city would pay the bond back over the course of the next 20 years, with $2 million a year in debt service.

"We’re (not just) endeavoring to create more units to put them in the market," council member Lorena Gonzalez told PubliCola. "This is specific types of housing for a specific type of population that is really at the heart of the homelessness crisis."

The new housing would break down as 1,335 units for those with 30-60 percent of the average median income and 445 units for those with 0-30 percent.

The tax would leave much of the burden on Amazon, which has more than 45,000 employees in Seattle and would contribute an estimated $20 million a year.

The head tax during budget season last fall narrowly failed with a 5-4 vote on the council. With Gonzalez, a former "no" vote on the tax last year now on board, the tax this time around likely won't come across many barriers. Gonzalez helped craft the legislation and co-chaired the task force that made the recommendations for the tax.

For months, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has been silent on the tax and whether she'd support it. She opposed a head tax during her campaign and said it would lead to unintended consequences. But in a letter she submitted to council this week, she took a more amenable approach.

"I have not heard Mayor Durkan say, 'I’m prepared to solve homelessness and the housing crisis without any additional resources,'" council member Mike O'Brien, who proposed the original head tax in the fall, said to press Friday. "She is going to have $75 million extra money to try to solve homelessness and affordable housing next year. And if I were mayor, even if I weren’t excited about this tax, I would be excited about the opportunity to make some new investments."

Council members would need to pass both a council bill to implement the tax next year and a resolution on a five-year spending plan.