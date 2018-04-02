  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

Seattle City Council Approves Changes to Reduce Parking Requirements

Council members voted 7-1 in favor of the bill.

By Hayat Norimine 4/2/2018 at 5:17pm

Rob johnson cpe635

Council member Rob Johnson at City Hall in April 2017.

Image: Seattle City Council

Seattle council members on Monday approved changes to the parking code that they hope will ultimately tackle their carbon-free, pedestrian-and-bike-friendly, affordable vision for the city. 

A parking ordinance that for months has been in council member Rob Johnson's committee addresses some key parts to the city's parking code—it expands areas that fall under the definition of "frequent transit service," reduces the parking minimum for affordable housing projects, increases requirements for bicycle parking, allows underused private parking lots to be open to the public, and separates parking fees from rental leases. 

The big picture goal—reduce parking and discourage driving. City officials say it's not just about the environmental impact. Parking lots take up a lot of space; they not only cut down on areas available for affordable housing construction, but they can also drive up costs for tenants since they're expensive to build for developers.  

But the bill drew criticism from Seattle residents who live in areas that are underserved by public transit, like Eastlake, or low-income public housing residents of Yesler Terrace; some members of the public said the legislation was premature when low-income people or communities of color owned cars and needed to drive. 

Council member Lisa Herbold, who proposed a failed amendment that would've expanded SEPA's mitigation options for parking, was the only one who opposed the legislation and said the city shouldn't impose its values without also considering people who don't fit in that model. (Council member Bruce Harrell supported her amendment but still voted in favor of the bill. Council member Kshama Sawant was absent.) 

Johnson in response said he wanted as much affordable housing as possible, and said the city developed the policy based on data and "strong correlation" between more public transit and fewer vehicles.

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

PI Meets PNW

Progressive Filipino American Restaurant Comes to Hillman City

04/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Breakfast, Lunch, and Doughnuts

03/30/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Coming Soon

Sibling Wine Bar Claret Opens Next to Thackeray in April

03/29/2018 By Rosin Saez

Closing Time

A Pub and a Bakery Both Call It Quits

03/28/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 28–April 3

03/28/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

03/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

03/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard of

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Ken Jennings and John Roderick Are Preserving History for After the Apocalypse

03/27/2018 By Jessica Voelker

Theater Review

Spirits, Sex, and Chaos at Pacific Northwest Ballet

03/23/2018 By Darren Davis

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

City Hall

Seattle City Council Approves Changes to Reduce Parking Requirements

04/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Seattle's Parking Ordinance, Sinclair, Tariffs

04/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Russian Consulate, Another AG Lawsuits, and Seattle Landlords' Win

03/30/2018 By Grace Madigan

Mayor's Office

Durkan Halts Downtown Streetcar Project Pending Review

03/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

How Seattle's New Law Would Change Parking Requirements

03/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

9:00am By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

How We Got That Shot

Spring Fashion 2018: Behind the Scenes

03/23/2018 Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Lookbook Land

Louisa Meng Is Not Your Type

03/21/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—And It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe