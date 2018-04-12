  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Homelessness

In South Seattle, the Number of Homeless Students Tripled Since 2010

“Students experiencing homelessness need a place that is stable, a place where they are supported and nurtured. For some, that place is school.”

By Hayat Norimine 4/12/2018 at 6:21pm

Hawthorne elementary school ribbon cutting new library school students ipads ltiadr

Homeless students in Seattle Public Schools in the 2016-2017 academic year rose 22 percent from the year before, according to a report released by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction on Thursday. And the number of homeless students in Washington state is now at an all-time high.

The statistics are especially stark in South Seattle schools. The number of students experiencing homelessness tripled last year since 2010 and totaled about half the homeless student population in the city, according to the Community Center for Education Results. 

“Students experiencing homelessness need a place that is stable, a place where they are supported and nurtured,” said Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction, in a statement Thursday. OSPI's report was released months later than usual this year. “For some, that place is school.”

Seattle children made up 10 percent of the state's homeless student population. Overall, 4,280 Seattle public school students were homeless last year compared to 3,498 the year before. More than 1,500 in 2017 were living in shelters, 2,500 living with friends or family, and 125 were unsheltered. (In 2016 data, OSPI counted 84 unsheltered Seattle students.)

The largest increase was in the number of students who were unsheltered, which includes living in vehicles. OSPI saw a total increase of 29 percent in Washington state schools. 

The city of Seattle's families and education levy and preschool levy are both up for renewal this year, and city officials could decide to invest more of that funding into services for homeless students. A select committee, which began meeting in March and headed by council member Lorena Gonzalez, will likely approve a ballot measure for Seattle voters in November. 

Filed under
Homeless Students, Homelessness, OSPI, Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Seattle Public Schools, Lorena González, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

Herbold Wants Another Housing Bond with the Head Tax

11/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Will a $75 Million Head Tax Be Enough?

03/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

The City Has an Even Shorter Statute of Limitations for Sexual Harassment

01/18/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Reaffirms Support for DACA

10/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Excitement

Next Up for Wandering Goose's Heather Earnhardt: A Hotel and Restaurant on Willapa Bay

04/11/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 11–17

04/11/2018 By Rosin Saez and Grace Madigan

Put a (Fried) Ring On It

The Steady, Gloriously Glazed Ascension of Raised Doughnuts

04/10/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Hall Pass

Lincoln South Food Hall Breathes New Life into Fast Casual Dining

04/06/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Bye-Bye Benito’s, Hello Barbecue Buildouts

04/06/2018 By Cassie Sawyer

Arts & Culture

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: April 10–13

04/10/2018 By Mac Hubbard

Ticket Alert

Author Talk: Edward Lee Visits Book Larder

04/05/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Seattle Met Events

2018 GeneroCity NonProfit Application

04/04/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Shade Index

Seattle Twitter Accounts That Really Should Exist

03/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 27–30

03/27/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Scene

The Biggest Comedy Club You (Probably) Haven't Heard Of

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Homelessness

In South Seattle, the Number of Homeless Students Tripled Since 2010

04/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: The Zuckerbot, "Tax Amazon" Rally, Midterm Elections

04/11/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: Base Fare, Gender Wage Gap, Residents Living in Vehicles

04/10/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Morning Roundup

Morning Roundup: King County Democrats, Metro, More Sinclair

04/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 10–16

04/09/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sales & Events

Wear What When: April 3–9

04/03/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Sales & Events

Wear What When: March 27–April 2

03/27/2018 By Katheryn Grice

Bike Brews

5 Spots to Combine Your Love of Bicycles and Beer

03/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Style

We Bring Brightness: Spring Fashion 2018

03/26/2018 By Rosin Saez With Jane Sherman Photography by Elizabeth Rudge

Best Bars

Barstool Dispatch

10 Reasons You Should Head to Fremont's Bar House

04/10/2018 By Stefan Milne

Barstool Dispatch

Left Bank Is the New Breed of Seattle Wine Bar

04/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Store Dispatch

The Bar Bazaar Is the Stuff of Bartenders' Dreams—and It's Open on Western Ave

03/23/2018 By Rosin Saez

Booze News

Stampede Cocktail Club Replaces the Helm's Shuttered Bar in Fremont

03/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Barstool Dispatch

5 Happy Hours to Hit on Capitol Hill’s Undersung Bar Street: Olive Way

03/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Feature

The Boat at the Bottom of the Sea

04/09/2018 By Eva Holland

Northwest Travel

20 Perfect Spring Day Trips

03/29/2018 By Allison Williams

Around the World in Many Days

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Is Headed for Seattle

03/23/2018 By Allison Williams

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Out of Sight

What Are Seattle Views Really Worth—And What Happens When We Lose Them?

03/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Habitat

A Colorful, Classic Update to a Queen Anne Craftsman

03/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe