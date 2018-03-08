Legislators Steps Away from Approving Initiative on Police Deadly Force

With just hours left in this year's legislative session, lawmakers are just steps away from approving Initiative 940—what would be a historic change in how the state can prosecute law enforcement officers for unjustified deadly use of force.

In just two days' time, state representatives have pushed I-940 (also known as "De-Escalate Washington") through the House with a bipartisan 73-25 vote and are now just awaiting approval on the Senate floor. They also supported , which would change some of the language in the initiative but ultimately keep its one of its most important components—requiring proof of "malice" to prosecute someone for deadly force.

The amended language—proposed by both Roger Goodman, a Kirkland Democrat, and Dave Hayes, a Camano Island Republican, of the House Public Safety Committee—makes some compromises to the initiative that puts both law enforcement and De-Escalate Washington campaign stakeholders in agreement.

Though it would remove the defense of "malice" in state law, it keeps the "good faith" objective standard that exists today. It requires more de-escalation training, but not as a condition of staying certified. And it tweaks the requirements on providing medical care, acknowledging concerns that immediately facilitating first-aid sometimes wouldn't be a best practice or would put officers in danger.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, De-Escalate Washington campaign, Washington State Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, and Washington Defender Association all testified in support of the amendment.

As the bill passed the House with overwhelming support, Goodman called is a "historic moment" and an example for the country on how to find consensus.

"Communities have felt aggrieved and have suffered," Goodman said. "I really do think it's an example for the nation to begin this process of compassion between both sides."

The Senate will have to approve both the initiative and HB 3003 in a supermajority vote for it to take effect. It's still unclear whether the support is there—some senators like Mike Padden, a Spokane Valley Republican, opposed it in committee.

Hayes, who was a sergeant in the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, said law enforcement officers "are great servants for our entire state, who have to make the hardest decisions, under the worst possible circumstances and dynamic situations, and be right."

He added, "It's a very difficult thing for many of us to do, but I do want to see some closure for us on this issue."