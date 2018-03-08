  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Olympia Dispatch

Legislators Steps Away from Approving Initiative on Police Deadly Force

Goodman said "it's an example for the nation to begin this process of compassion between both sides."

By Hayat Norimine 3/8/2018 at 2:28pm

With just hours left in this year's legislative session, lawmakers are just steps away from approving Initiative 940—what would be a historic change in how the state can prosecute law enforcement officers for unjustified deadly use of force.

In just two days' time, state representatives have pushed I-940 (also known as "De-Escalate Washington") through the House with a bipartisan 73-25 vote and are now just awaiting approval on the Senate floor. They also supported , which would change some of the language in the initiative but ultimately keep its one of its most important components—requiring proof of "malice" to prosecute someone for deadly force. 

The amended language—proposed by both Roger Goodman, a Kirkland Democrat, and Dave Hayes, a Camano Island Republican, of the House Public Safety Committee—makes some compromises to the initiative that puts both law enforcement and De-Escalate Washington campaign stakeholders in agreement. 

Though it would remove the defense of "malice" in state law, it keeps the "good faith" objective standard that exists today. It requires more de-escalation training, but not as a condition of staying certified. And it tweaks the requirements on providing medical care, acknowledging concerns that immediately facilitating first-aid sometimes wouldn't be a best practice or would put officers in danger.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, De-Escalate Washington campaign, Washington State Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, and Washington Defender Association all testified in support of the amendment. 

As the bill passed the House with overwhelming support, Goodman called is a "historic moment" and an example for the country on how to find consensus. 

"Communities have felt aggrieved and have suffered," Goodman said. "I really do think it's an example for the nation to begin this process of compassion between both sides."

The Senate will have to approve both the initiative and HB 3003 in a supermajority vote for it to take effect. It's still unclear whether the support is there—some senators like Mike Padden, a Spokane Valley Republican, opposed it in committee.

Hayes, who was a sergeant in the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, said law enforcement officers "are great servants for our entire state, who have to make the hardest decisions, under the worst possible circumstances and dynamic situations, and be right."

He added, "It's a very difficult thing for many of us to do, but I do want to see some closure for us on this issue." 

Filed under
Show Comments

Related Content

Eat & Drink

Say It Ain't So

Sun Liquor Is Put Up for Sale. Its Closure Looms.

03/07/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 7–13

03/07/2018 By Diane Stephani and Trevor Keaton Pogue

The Newness

A Flood of Japanese Restaurants Recently Opened—Including These 6 Spots

03/06/2018 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

Marc Papineau Announces Cantina Sauvage Wine Series

03/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sea Creature Comfort Foods

General Porpoise Doughnuts Is Coming to Pioneer Square

03/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Latin Fare, Gold Bars, and Tex-Mex—Oh, My

03/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 5–9

03/05/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

03/02/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

Legislators Steps Away from Approving Initiative on Police Deadly Force

2:28pm By Hayat Norimine

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

03/07/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Bill to Remove State's Deadline to Pursue Charges of Child Rape Fails

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Public Records Veto, Sound Transit's CEO, Carbon Tax

03/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Methodology

Top Dentists 2018

01/15/2018 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Top Dentists 2018

Northwest Dental Innovations Over the Years

01/05/2018 By Jaime Archer, Isabel Boutiette, Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, and Diane Stephani

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe