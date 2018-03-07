Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

Today, March 7, the Mariners announced they had signed Ichiro Suzuki to a one-year, $750,000 deal, bringing the 44-year-old Japanese star outfielder back to Seattle to finish out his career—just like they did with Ken Griffey Jr. back in 2009.

While Ichiro's return doesn't even begin to fix the Mariners' looming problems, it certainly feels like a morale boost. Let the homecoming be a salve to your baseball woes and celebrate the occasion with some flashy highlights from number 51's hall of fame career.