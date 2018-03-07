  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

It's official: The Seattle Mariners signed star outfielder Ichiro Suzuki to a one-year deal, bringing the 44 year old back home to close out his career. Roll the footage!

By Darren Davis 3/7/2018 at 11:11am

2611853911 f6e623b654 o kwgirr

Image: Andrew J. Klein

Today, March 7, the Mariners announced they had signed Ichiro Suzuki to a one-year, $750,000 deal, bringing the 44-year-old Japanese star outfielder back to Seattle to finish out his career—just like they did with Ken Griffey Jr. back in 2009.

While Ichiro's return doesn't even begin to fix the Mariners' looming problems, it certainly feels like a morale boost. Let the homecoming be a salve to your baseball woes and celebrate the occasion with some flashy highlights from number 51's hall of fame career.

Filed under
Baseball, Mariners, Ichiro
Show Comments

Related Content

Major League Malaise

The Mariners Have the Longest Playoff Drought Across All Professional Sports in the U.S.

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

03/02/2018 By Darren Davis

Mariner Munchies

Gaze Upon the New Food Offerings at Safeco Field

04/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 7–13

9:00am By Diane Stephani and Trevor Keaton Pogue

The Newness

A Flood of Japanese Restaurants Recently Opened—Including These 6 Spots

03/06/2018 By Rosin Saez

Oeno Files

Marc Papineau Announces Cantina Sauvage Wine Series

03/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

Sea Creature Comfort Foods

General Porpoise Doughnuts Is Coming to Pioneer Square

03/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Latin Fare, Gold Bars, and Tex-Mex—Oh, My

03/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Award Watching

4 Oscars Viewing Parties Around Town

03/01/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Homecoming

Ichiro's Back! Celebrate by Watching These Highlight Clips

1:11pm By Darren Davis

Party People

Father John Misty to Headline Capitol Hill Block Party 2018

03/06/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: March 5–9

03/05/2018 By Kaelan Hicks

Come Home Russ

Watch Russell Wilson Strike Out in His First At-Bat as a Yankee

03/02/2018 By Darren Davis

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News & City Life

#MeToo

NPR: Sherman Alexie's Accusers Come Forward

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Bill to Remove State's Deadline to Pursue Charges of Child Rape Fails

03/05/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Top 10

Top 10 Stories: Public Records Veto, Sound Transit's CEO, Carbon Tax

03/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

#MeToo

Sherman Alexie Responds to Sexual Harassment Rumors

03/01/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Morning Roundup

Public Records, Seattle's Statute of Limitations on Harassment, Gun Regulations

02/28/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

Journalists Bring the Fight for Public Records to Inslee

02/27/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

Meet Femail, a Fashion Operation Powered by the Postal Service

02/27/2018 By Rosin Saez

You Lucky Dog

Nordstrom's Year of the Dog Pop-In Has Arrived

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Wear What When

3 February Style Events That Should Be on Your Radar

02/22/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: February 19–25

02/19/2018 By Rosin Saez

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Drink Like Thor

Ballard Is Getting a Viking-Inspired Beer Hall

02/27/2018 By Stefan Milne

Password Affected

Are We Done With Speakeasy-Style Bars Yet? (Never.)

02/27/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Literary Libations

5 Bars Perfect for Reading

02/20/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

Travel

The True Tale of the Oregon Trail

02/27/2018 By Allison Williams

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Fists of Fury

Self-Defense Classes Work. Where Do They Fit in the Age of #MeToo?

02/27/2018 By Karin Vandraiss Videography by Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Home & Real Estate

Nonstarter Home

Seattle Is Still a Seller’s Market. But Who Can Afford to Buy?

02/27/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Where to Live Now

The Top 25 Neighborhoods in Seattle: 2018 Edition

02/27/2018 By Seattle Met Staff Edited by Darren Davis

Top Neighborhoods 2018

Seattle Neighborhoods by the Numbers

02/27/2018 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe