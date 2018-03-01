  1. Arts & Culture
The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: March 1–4

Pulitzer Prize–winner Tyehimba Jess talks poetry, Emerald City Comic Con fills downtown Seattle with cosplayers, and the legendary Herbie Hancock brings down the house at McCaw Hall.

By Darren Davis 3/1/2018 at 1:50pm

Jess2 eqjvyl

Pulitzer Prize–winner Tyehimba Jess visits Seattle, home of his publisher Wave Books.

Image: Courtesy Tyehimba Jess

Books & Talks

Thu, Mar 1
Brian Reed
Go from bard to bird with distinguished UW English professor Brian Reed as he traces the long history of poets and their avian inspiration. Touching on Wordsworth and Frost as well as contemporary poets, Reed will contextualize this long relationship within modern-day issues. Kane Hall, Free

Sun, Mar 4
Tyehimba Jess
When Tyehimba Jess’s book Olio won a Pulitzer Prize for poetry last year, it also brought home the esteemed award for Seattle-based poetry press Wave Books. Recasting the lyricism of blues and church hymns, Olio taps into African American cultural history and musical heritage, spinning a fact-within-fiction narrative for forgotten black Americans during and after the Civil War. The Detroit native returns to Seattle to discuss the inner workings of his poetics and creative process. McCaw Hall, $20–$80

Concerts

Thu, Mar 1
Herbie Hancock
The legendary keyboardist— who has crossed over into popular music more times than anyone not named Miles Davis or John Coltrane—graces Seattle Center for one night only. Serious fans already have this one circled on their calendar, but Hancock’s ear for melody is such that even total neophytes will have a blast. McCaw Hall, $45–$75

Food and Drink

Thu, Mar 1
Cookies and Cocktails
"Get your girl scout cookies!" is a call that often leads to the day's toughest decision between Samoas and Thin Mints. Well now, you can have it all. At Cookies and Cocktails, the Girl Scouts of Western Washington host this 21-and-over event in which local chefs, bakers, and bartenders create cookie-inspired dishes to commemorate 90 years of Girl Scout Camp. Seattle Design Center, $50 —Kaelan Hicks

Special Events

Mar 1–4
Emerald City Comic Con
The largest comic book convention in the Northwest returns to flood downtown Seattle streets with people dressed like space marines, kids brandishing fake swords as tall as them, and lots of fishnet. Catch a glimpse of visiting nerd celebrities like Will Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), Felicia Day (Geek and Sundry), and David Tenant (Doctor Who, Jessica Jones). Washington State Convention Center, $35

Theater

Thru Mar 3
Camping with Henry and Tom
Taproot Theatre Company’s season opens with the story of when Henry Ford, Thomas Edison, and president Warren G. Harding—all titans in turn-of-the-century America— took a camping trip together in 1921 to escape civilization and argue about politics and leadership. Taproot Theatre, $15–$50

Thru Mar 18
Ibsen in Chicago
This world premiere from David Grimm features a play within a play: A group of Scandinavian immigrants in late-nineteenth century Chicago unite to put on a play written by famous Scandinavian playwright Henrik Ibsen. Only this ragtag group doesn’t know much about theater in America, or much about America itself for that matter. Seattle Repertory Theatre, Various Prices

Visual Art

Thru Apr 15
Tavares Strachan: Always, Sometimes, Never
New York–based conceptual artist Tavares Strachan draws from marginalized experiences within our larger cultural narratives. In his first Seattle exhibition, Always, Sometimes, Never, Strachan uses neon, sculpture, collage, and pools of water to explore themes of invisibility and obfuscated truth. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru May 13
Figuring History
Seattle Art Museum’s new exhibition features three distinct representations of black culture through the ever-changing prism of social landscapes in the U.S. Large-scale paintings by Kerry James Marshall, Mickalene Thomas, and the late Robert Colescott offer divergent perspectives and alternative narratives to the European influence on American history, culture, and art. Seattle Art Museum, $25

