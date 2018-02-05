  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Olympia Dispatch

State Will Uphold Its Ban on Rent Control

Nicole Macri's bill to repeal the state ban failed to make it out of committee on Friday.

By Hayat Norimine 2/5/2018 at 2:03pm

Rent control affordable housing kshama sawant sokp8s

Image: Seattle City Council

State representative Nicole Macri's bill that would have repealed the ban on rent control died in committee on Friday.

Activists who want to see rent control enacted in Seattle packed the public hearing last month, optimistic that a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate gave them a better chance this year. State law currently makes it illegal for local jurisdictions to implement rent control. 

Still, city officials Monday morning said this year's attempt showed the movement gained momentum on the state level. 

"Given the gridlock on this issue for so long, the fact that it was heard in both chambers is a remarkable achievement," said Lily Wilson, acting director of the city's Office of Intergovernmental Relations, during the council briefing Monday. 

Rent control in Washington state has been illegal since 1981. But supporters are pointing to the housing shortage in the state and arguing for local cities to make their own policy decisions when it comes to regulations by removing the preemption on rent control.

Opponents in Olympia say rent control only reduces the housing supply, therefore increasing costs and accomplishing the opposite of what it's intended to do—help provide affordable housing options. 

Council member Kshama Sawant said while the bill didn't move forward, she believes the advocacy made a difference this year. 

"There were many people who were asking, 'When was the last time we talked about it?'" Sawant said Monday morning. "I think it could have quite a bit of an impact."

Filed under
Nicole Macri, Olympia, Rent Control, Kshama Sawant, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

Olympia Dispatch

Public Hearing on Rent Control Draws a Large Crowd from Both Sides

01/24/2018 By Hayat Norimine

License to Speak Ill

Should Seattle Defend Kshama Sawant?

11/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Sawant's Resolution to Oppose Tacoma LNG Plant Heads to Juarez's Committee

01/30/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Attorney's Office

City Will Defend Sawant in Both Defamation Lawsuits

10/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks Into Belltown

12:40pm By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brain Freezes and Ramen Fixes

02/02/2018 By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Opening Dispatch

Cafe Flora's Airport Sibling, Floret, Brings Vegetarian Food to Sea-Tac February 6

02/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Shift Change

Miles James in the Kitchen at Quinn's? Brilliant.

02/01/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Where to Dine Out for Valentine's Day: 2018 Edition

02/01/2018 By Diane Stephani

Critic's Picks

What We're Eating Now: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: February 2018

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Meet Courtney Sheehan, Cinema Nerd Turned Administrative Mastermind

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Two WNBA Championships. Four Olympic Gold Medals. Yup—Sue Bird Is a Baller.

01/31/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

4 Books by Seattle Women to Read Right Now

01/31/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

The Women's Issue

Kiki Wolfkill Wants More Women to Get Into Gaming

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

News & City Life

City Attorney's Office

City Settles with West Seattle Homeowners over Cutting Public Trees

7:10pm By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

Lawmakers Want Washington Exempt from Trump's Offshore Drilling Plan

4:18pm By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

State Will Uphold Its Ban on Rent Control

2:03pm By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: More Murray, the GOP Memo, and Criminal Charges Against an Ex-Council Candidate

02/02/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

City Hall

Durkan Forms Her Small Business Advisory Council

02/02/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill to Abolish the Death Penalty Garners Support in Washington

02/02/2018 By Manola Secaira

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks Into Belltown

12:40pm By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

2:30pm By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe