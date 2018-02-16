  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Immigration

No Relief for Dreamers After Senate Rejects Immigration Bills

Senators on Thursday struck down immigration proposals and are back to the drawing board.

By Hayat Norimine 2/16/2018 at 10:40am

Citizens residents immigration san francisco airport gcdzxf

San Francisco in January 2009. 

Image: Jeff Warren

Dreamers are still in limbo after senators on Thursday struck down four separate immigration proposals and ended the day without a compromise.

A bipartisan bill that would have offered 1.8 million undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship and $25 billion for border security failed after most GOP senators opposed it, when President Donald Trump threatened to veto the legislation.

Trump's own immigration proposal—which would have made it harder for immigrants to bring family members, increased federal deportation powers, and ended the visa lottery system—failed by the widest margin. 

Trump has set a deadline for March 5 to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, leaving Dreamers at risk of deportation and essentially holding their futures hostage to leverage support for his campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. In his State of the Union address, Trump brought the family whose two daughters were killed by gang members as an example to say undocumented minors harmed "American" families. 

"For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities,” Trump said in January, adding that "Americans are dreamers too." 

A CBS News poll that surveyed more than 2,000 adults (a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points) showed the majority of Americans supported DACA. 

Filed under
Border Wall, Undocumented Immigrants, Immigration, Donald Trump
Show Comments

Related Content

100 Years of Activism

2015–17: Kayaktivists Confront Big Oil and Washington Confronts Trump

11/21/2017 By Madeline Ostrander and Valerie Schloredt

This Washington

Washington Attorney General Sues Trump over Birth Control

10/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Napoleon Dynamite

Nazis Stole Our Art

09/20/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Eat & Drink

Almost There

Babirusa Ramps Up to Its Belltown Debut With a Series of Dinners

9:30am By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream and Roux's Last Stand

9:00am By Trevor Keaton Pogue

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Air Fare

Skillet, Sunset Fried Chicken Sandwiches Destined for Sea-Tac Airport

02/14/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: February 14–20

02/14/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 15–18

02/15/2018 By Darren Davis

Shadow Play

How One Theatre Troupe Keeps Shadow Puppetry Alive in Seattle

02/15/2018 By Manola Secaira

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: February 12–16

02/12/2018 By Manola Secaira and Kaelan Hicks

culture fix

Things to Do After Work: February 5–9

02/06/2018 By Manola Secaira

Ticket Alert

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Ciara, and the Seattle Symphony Team Up for a Benefit Concert Hosted by Russell Wilson

02/06/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: February 1–4

02/01/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Immigration

No Relief for Dreamers After Senate Rejects Immigration Bills

10:40am By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Ricardo Rios Is an American Dreamer

02/15/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Awards & Accolades

And Seattle's James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2018 Are...

02/15/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Amazon's Wandering Eye

What Does HQ2 Mean for Seattle?

02/14/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Olympia Dispatch

A Bill Would Decriminalize Sexting for Minors

02/13/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top 10 Stories: Marijuana Misdemeanors, Rent Control, and the Statute of Limitations for Rape

02/09/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drink This Here: No Rules Moscow Mule at Phở Bắc Súp Shop

02/13/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Downtown Happy Hours You Can Actually Make It To

02/06/2018 By Stefan Milne

News You Can Booze

New Bar Black Cat Slinks into Belltown

02/05/2018 By Rosin Saez

Bar Stool Dispatch

Mr. Darcy’s, Belltown's Lowkey Cocktail and Wine Bar

01/30/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Seattle Women 2018

What Pushes Melissa Arnot to the Top of Everest?

01/31/2018 By Allison Williams

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipping Out

A Seattleite’s Guide to Cruise Ships

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Design a Home Office

02/05/2018 By Darren Davis

The Women's Issue

Maiko Winkler-Chin on Preserving the International District's Old Charms

01/31/2018 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe