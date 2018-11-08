Kim Schrier Is the First Democrat to Represent the Eighth Congressional District

Kim Schrier will become the first Democrat to represent the historically Republican Eighth Congressional District, having solidified her significant lead over Dino Rossi after another round of ballot counts on Wednesday.

Rossi conceded the race Wednesday night, when returns showed that he wouldn't be able to overcome the Issaquah pediatrician's lead. Schrier currently has 12,576 votes ahead of Rossi, a 5.8 percentage point difference and not much change since Tuesday's results.

"Congress is broken, and people in the Eighth District are ready for a community pediatrician to bring a dose of common sense to DC," Schrier said in a statement. "I will be a voice for our entire district, because at our core, we all have the same values. We all want a future that is better for our children, and we want civility back."

Schrier, a first-time candidate, beat Rossi in his fourth run for office. Rossi unsuccessfully ran in a tight race for governor against Christine Gregoire in 2004, against her again in 2006, then for U.S. senator against Patty Murray in 2010.

Though in both those races, the Eighth Congressional District had supported him, the area also voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election—suggesting the Eighth had significantly changed in the past few years, and not in Rossi's favor.

"While this race did not end in the way you or I would have liked, I urge you to stay involved in the democratic process," Rossi said in a statement, according to The Seattle Times.

Democrats nationwide flipped the House on Tuesday with the suburbs in particular turning out for liberal candidates. But in other contested House races in rural Washington held by the GOP, the Republican incumbents held their ground.

Carolyn Long, who opposed Southwest Washington's Jaime Herrera Beutler, conceded Wednesday night; The Spokesman-Review called the race for Eastern Washington's Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who faced challenger Lisa Brown, on the first night of returns.