Where to Dine Out for Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving at Miller's Guild features autmnal pickings like roasted delicata squash. Image: Courtesy Fire and Vine Hospitality

Thanksgiving dinner is a multihour undertaking; if you don't want to spend the entire day before—and the day of, let's be honest—as stuffed in the kitchen as bread inside a turkey, there's plenty of Turkey Day options for which we can be thankful. Just remember to snag a reservation in advance; these spots go fast.

Belltown

Local 360 Cafe and Bar

With most ingredients at this sustainable spot coming from the Seattle area, expect Thanksgiving to follow suit with its morning and evening menus. Highlights include corned beef hash and a buttery biscuit for brunch, with dinner options like turkey topped with celery root puree alongside fennel sausage stuffing. $49 per person, $7 optional sides, 206-441-9360

Shaker and Spear

This coastal seafood outpost takes to the land with turkey roasted in butter and thyme. To make it even cozier you can throw in a piping mug of mulled wine. A la carte menu, 206-826-1700 for reservations

Capitol Hill

Hula Hula

Enjoy your massive meal in a stress-free, tropical setting at this karaoke and tiki bar. Northwest-sourced turkey and other classics will be served along with, fittingly, Hawaiian sweet rolls. $27 per person, 206-284-5003 for reservations

Lost Lake Cafe

For a more subdued, casual holiday affair cozy up to the fireplace for classic turkey and ham served all day in this 24-hour diner. If you're partial to pasta, try the the pumpkin ravioli, all the better with brown sage butter. A la carte menu, no reservations

Plum Bistro

This plant-loving vegan haven offers Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday and Thursday, with three different feast options, including turmeric-spiced Persian fish and potatoes dusted with pomegranate seeds, and a decadent portobello wellington with yam mash. $65 and $67 per person, 206-838-5333 for reservations

Denny Regrade

5 Point Cafe

Grab a booth and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast that runs all day long. Here the turkey comes deep fried (get gracious), and accompanied by candied sweet potatoes, stuffing, and other classics. $28 dinner, $7 dessert, no reservations

Miller’s Guild

This Northwest feast comes with kale salad piled high with apples, chestnuts, and delicata squash, followed by ham, turkey or prime rib. $89 per person, $48 children 12 and under, 206-443-3663 for reservations

Downtown

Goldfinch Tavern

While they’re already sold out for dinner, Goldfinch is doing a brunch as well. The menu includes all the necessary ingredients along with add-ins like fried sage and caramelized Brussel sprouts. $50 per adult $18 per child, 206-749-7000

Heartwood Provisions

This Friendsgiving dinner on Wednesday before the actual Turkey Day, is designed for the minimalist, with snacks and a handful of seasonally inspired craft cocktails like the bourbon, applejack, and maple infused “Autumn Crusta.” $10 cocktails, complimentary snacks, no reservation needed

Outlier

This feast comes replete with fresh bread from Macrina Bakery, butternut squash and pear soup, turkey leg confit, and fluffy bread pudding sprinkled with white chocolate. $75 per adult, $45 children 12 and under, free children 5 and under, 206-624-7755 for reservations

Rider

Rider will maintain their regular menu on Thanksgiving, with some festive additions like stuffed quail and Brussels sprouts and mashed potatoes mixed with king crab. Brunch comes with bottomless mimosas so bottom's up. A la carte menu, 206-859-4242 for reservations

RN74

For those looking for a decidedly un-American holiday dinner, RN74 offers a three-course French-inspired menu with highlights like a duck pate with mustard and shallots and a sugary pumpkin cheesecake topped with creme Chantilly, and plenty of vintages as well. $75 per person, $40 optional wine pairings, 206-456-7474 for reservations

Urbane

The farm-to-table classic serves roasted turkey breast and thigh doused in gravy, chased down with something a little different than your typical pie: a decadent sticky toffee pudding with cinnamon merengue and candied pecans. $49 per adult, 206-676-4600 for reservations

First Hill

Hotel Sorrento

This buffet-style feast offers up the basics as well as welcome updates like their cornbread and chorizo stuffing and nourishing root vegetable hash. Kiddos can flock to the mac n’ cheese made with local Beecher’s. $75 per adult, $35 per child, party@hotelsorrento.com for reservations

Fremont

Agrodolce

Italian Thanksgiving—why not? This four-course meal boasts warm fennel apple soup for starters, and to finish, poached pear with chocolate gelato and red wine reduction. $75 per person, $35 optional wine pairings, 206-547-9707 for reservations

Madison Valley

Cafe Flora

Vegetarians can breathe easy: Cafe Flora makes for a deliciously festive, veggie-blessed four-course menu with sumptuous cauliflower cashew bisque and flaky pot pie stuffed with root vegetables and mushrooms. There’s ample gluten free and vegan options as well. $25 per person, 206-325-9100 for reservations

Pike Place Market

Maximilien

More French-style frivolity at this Pike Place favorite. Highlights from the six-course menu include foie gras and mushroom veloute to start, with options like a zesty seared sea scallop with fresh vegetables and caviar for the main course. Dessert delights with an upside down apple pie. $85 per person, 206-682-7270 for reservations

Scout

The Thompson Hotel's family-style feast has everything from trout to parmesan and spinach gratin for the vegetarians. $90 per adult, $40 children 12 and under, $45 optional beverage pairing

Wallingford

Tilth

As always, Tilth whips up a locally sourced, four-course Thanksgiving meal with options from your traditional turkey to ribeye with chimichurri and apple puree. Finish it off with an irresistible pumpkin cheesecake with cashew and coconut. $85 per person, $40 optional wine pairings, 206-633-0801 for reservations

Outside of Seattle

Bellevue

Ascend Prime Steak and Sushi

The upscale Bellevue steak and sushi eatery does festive brunch right with pumpkin spiced waffles with brown butter and pecans, honey glazed pork belly, and nitro ice cream with, of course, both pumpkin and egg nog flavors. Sushi lovers never fear, there's a raw bar too. $85 per adult, $35 per child, 425-625-2080 for reservations

The Lakehouse

Farmhouse-style fixings include the turkey stuffed with chanterelles and topped with a cranberry chutney. Other deliciously autumnal dishes include roasted squash salad and a creamy honeynut squash cheesecake and maple granola. A la carte menu, 425-454-7076 for reservations

Renton

Water's Table

This scenic lakeside eatery offers turkey sliders and Beecher's cheddar macaroni with ham at their Friendsgiving bar event starting Wednesday and running through Friday. On the day of there will be a morning buffet with Belgian waffles and, be thankful, bottomless mimosas. The main event, however, is dinner with turkey dipped in apple cider glaze and roasted squash gnocchi for those not so meat keen. $55 per person, $30 optional wine pairings, 425-207-2240 for reservations

Walla Walla

Eritage

Eritage's Thanksgiving is perfect if you're wanting to book it out of the city for the holiday. Apart from the lavish spread of turkey, potatoes and housemade woody rosemary gravy, make sure to start by warming up with their gingerbread pumpkin bisque alongside sweeping vineyard views. $35 per person, 509-394-9200 for reservations