  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Sports

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

The Seahawks defensive end and vocal civil rights activist appears alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and Colin Kaepernick.

By Darren Davis 1/8/2018 at 12:51pm

Cvn tny 01 15 18rgb tyjxod

Michael Ulriksen's "In Creative Battle," the New Yorker.

 The New Yorker hit newsstands this week with a powerful illustration by Mark Ulriksen of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett kneeling alongside former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Martin Luther King Jr.

Bennett, the two-time Pro Bowler and fan favorite, found an activist voice of late amid a football season full of controversial protests. He was one of the many professional players to take a knee during pregame National Anthems in order to draw attention to disproportionate police violence against African Americans, a gesture started by former 49er quarterback Kaepernick—one that many think cost the free agent Kaepernick his job.

Late last August, Bennett found himself the victim of what he and others consider racially motivated excessive police force after an active shooter scare in Las Vegas, during which Bennett had a gun drawn on him by an officer and was briefly detained.

Bennett, like Kaepernick and protesting players at large, received much criticism for what many view as disrespectful to the country and its service members, despite the fact that these protests have nothing to do with the National Anthem itself nor United States military. In September, KING 5 reported that Bennett jumped into an impromptu conversation with a group of counter-protesting veterans and ultimately engaged in actual civil discourse around this divisive topic.

Filed under
Michael Bennett, The Sporting Life
Show Comments

Related Content

Street View

Field of Screams

08/22/2017 By Darren Davis

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

The Sporting Life

Seattle’s Lawn Bowlers Aren’t Going Down without a Fight

04/17/2017 By Sydney Parker

100 Best Shops

13 Great Places to Shop for Outdoor Gear (That Aren't REI)

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez and Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Soup Life

Phở Bắc Súp Shop Is Ever-So-Softly Open

01/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

12:51pm By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

11:30am By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

6:44pm By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Watch in Local Politics This Year

01/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

9:30am By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe