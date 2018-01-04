  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

Governor Jay Inslee said officials will "vigorously defend our state's laws" against federal enforcement.

By Hayat Norimine 1/4/2018 at 10:18am

Screen shot 2018 01 04 at 10.15.51 am pavrl4

U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions will rescind a policy from Barack Obama that discouraged federal enforcement on pot in states that legalized it, he announced Thursday morning.

But as pot businesses and users scramble to figure out what that really means for them, Washington state officials say they'll push back on Sessions's policy—expect a lawsuit from Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson, and local jurisdictions statewide likely won't be changing their enforcement policies on weed either. 

"Make no mistake: As we have told the Department of Justice ever since I-502 was passed in 2012, we will vigorously defend our state's laws against undue federal infringement," Governor Jay Inslee said in a statement Thursday morning.

Voters in 2012 approved Initiative 502, which legalized and regulated recreational marijuana, making Washington one of the first states to legalize and regulate recreational pot. (Colorado also approved its own initiative that year.) Six other states and D.C. have followed since.

State officials are also concerned about what Sessions's announcement means for the tax revenue it collects from the industry. The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board collects a 37 percent marijuana excise tax; last year the state reported $1.37 billion in sales and collected $314.8 million, according to the board's marijuana report. 

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan in a statement Thursday again said the city won't be bullied by Trump's administration, "which is obsessed with undoing progress that we've made on key issues, including legalization." She said the Seattle Police Department won't participate in any enforcement action against legal businesses or small personal possession of weed.

"Reversing course now is a misguided legal overreach and an attack on Seattle, the state of Washington, and a majority of states where the voters have made their voices heard loud and clear," Durkan said.

As a former Obama-era U.S. attorney, Durkan was involved in crafting DOJ policy in states that legalized marijuana. In 2011, she advised then-governor Christine Gregoire, a longtime confidant, not to legalize medical cannabis. Durkan was involved in prosecuting some pot dispensaries in Washington shortly before state voters legalized the substance.

Durkan and Holmes will hold a press conference to denounce the U.S. Department of Justice's decision Thursday morning.

Updated 12pm on January 4 to include sales and excise tax information.

Filed under
Marijuana Legalization, Marijuana Decriminalization, Bob Ferguson, Initiative 502, Jay Inslee, Jenny Durkan
Show Comments

Related Content

Surprise Highs

There's More Than One Way to Consume Marijuana. Many More.

02/20/2017 By Darren Davis

That Washington

Bob Ferguson Is Suing Over Net Neutrality

12/14/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Amtrak Derailment, Travel Ban, and Radiation at Hanford

12/22/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Mayor's Race 2017

Labor Groups Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

07/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Yesssss

Babirusa Takes Over Kushibar in Belltown

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Soup Life

Phở Bắc Súp Shop Is Ever-So-Softly Open

01/02/2018 By Rosin Saez

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Year in Review

The Best Things We Ate All Year: 2017

12/29/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Local Traditions

Land of the Sweets Remains December's Best Date Night

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

Feature

Spell Casters, a ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Origin Story

12/18/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

1:08pm By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

10:18am By Hayat Norimine

This Washington

What to Watch in Local Politics This Year

01/03/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Brighter Days Ahead

10 Restaurants We Eagerly Await in 2018

01/02/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Murray Allegations

City Settles Lawsuit with Ed Murray's Accuser

12/30/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

A Review of Seattle's Craziest Year in Politics

12/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Chewie, We’re Home

Columbia Sportswear Channels the Force with a Star Wars Collection

12/08/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

The Wine Station—Beacon Hill’s Pretenseless New Wine Nook

11/02/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

An L.A. Food Tour: Eat Your Way Through the City’s New Star-Studded Restaurant Scene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe