  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Theater

Hamilton Gets His Shot in Seattle

With the Broadway sensation debuting in Seattle this month, lead Joseph Morales talks inheriting the iconic role originated by Lin-­Manuel Miranda.

By Darren Davis 1/26/2018 at 8:00am Published in the February 2018 issue of Seattle Met

Hamilton company hamilton national tour c joan marcus zmpgru

The first national tour cast Michael Luwoye (seen here) in the title role. Hamilton’s second U.S. tour, starring Joseph Morales, opens in Seattle in February.

Image: Joan Marcus

It’s lights up on Hamilton at the Paramount. Aaron Burr, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, and company stand in formation around the stage, wondering aloud about the play’s titular character, the “10-dollar founding father without a father.” This remains the favorite moment of the play for the actor who awaits his cue in the wings. In just a few beats, one of the most iconic characters put to stage in recent memory will step out to greet a Seattle audience lucky enough to snag opening night tickets. “The world is gonna know your name,” says Burr. Go time. “What’s your name, man?”

Joseph Morales was born in New Mexico but, with a father in the army, moved around a lot as a kid. On a high school trip to Medford, young Morales quickly fell in love with the seasonal plays the nearby Oregon Shakespeare Festival produced and decided to study theater at Southern Oregon University.

But, like Hamilton, Morales felt impatient about making a name for himself. Just a year into school, he dropped out and moved to New York to start auditioning. In 2010, he landed a big break: the lead in the first national tour of In the Heights, assuming the role of Usnavi from its creator—a promising playwright and actor named Lin-Manuel Miranda. 

Morales got to know the fellow thespian with Puerto Rican heritage during New York rehearsals of In the Heights. At these sessions, Miranda offered peeks into his new musical, a hip-hop-inspired tribute to one of America’s often-overlooked founding fathers. 

Joseph morales 11 14 17 goajjb

Joseph Morales graduates from Hamilton alternate to the lead role.

Image: Courtesy Joseph Morales 

The phenomenon of Hamilton is well-documented history, from its 11 Tony awards to Michelle Obama declaring it the best piece of art she’s seen in her life. Most people who are able to score tickets walk in the theater with the lyrics memorized, thanks to the original cast’s hit album. People compare Manuel’s dexterous weaving of contemporary language (“It’s hard to have intercourse / Over four sets of corsets”) to the stylings of Shakespeare that endured four centuries to inspire Morales as a child. 

Morales loved Miranda’s new work, saw the potential, but he did not get the sense at the time that the story of our nation’s hotheaded first treasury secretary would soon go on to become a defining cultural artifact of our time. Nor that Morales would eventually play the title role.

In 2016, Morales again followed in the footsteps of Miranda as the alternate lead in the Chicago production of Hamilton, taking on the now-famous persona for one performance a week. Now he assumes the lead role full time in the musical’s second national tour, which debuts in Seattle on February 6.

Five days into rehearsals in New York City, a time so hectic he could only spare a short phone conversation while grabbing dinner one Thursday night, Morales brimmed with excitement and showed no signs of Hamilton fatigue—the role, come the tour’s end and after his tenure in Chicago, will have defined his professional and creative life for the better part of two years.

The trick, Morales says, is to shepherd Miranda’s vision without doing an impression of his original performance. And that goes for the entire touring cast as well, some of them taking part in their first major production (the only Hamilton vets being Morales and Nik Walker as Aaron Burr). But in the end, Morales and the rest of the cast are stewards for Miranda’s seminal work of art. No audience, from St. Louis to Seattle, wants to see some new interpretation of the Hamilton and Burr dynamic.

And what a privilege it is, says Morales, to bring this monumental work of art to the hometowns of audiences across the country. It’s why, even after years of touring in national productions, he can’t wait to pack his bags (and his dog Duncan) and hit the road again. For 46 performances in Seattle, he gets to step into the spotlight by way of what is now considered one of the most knockout entrances in Broadway history. “What’s your name, man?” asks Burr. You know it already.

Filed under
Theater, Hamilton
Show Comments

Related Content

Theater Review

Witness a Nervous Breakdown Unfold in Real Time with 'The Humans'

12/05/2017 By Darren Davis

This Is Not a Drill

Drop What You're Doing and Register for 'Hamilton' Tickets

10/27/2017 By Darren Davis

Theater Review

A Song of Satire and Real Life Pain in Sara Porkalob's 'Dragon Lady'

09/14/2017 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Brian Clevenger's Le Messe Is Officially Open

10:15am By Rosin Saez

Sole Providers

3 Super-Specialty Cafes That Are Worth the Drive

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Theater

Hamilton Gets His Shot in Seattle

8:00am By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

01/25/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

01/22/2018 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

01/19/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Quote Unquote

Jenny Durkan: “When Donald Trump was Elected, the World Started Spinning Differently for Me”

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

01/25/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

01/25/2018 By Jaime Archer

Algorithm Nation

Artificial Intelligence Can Be Just as Biased as Humans

01/25/2018 By Ciara O'Rourke

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

01/25/2018 By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

01/25/2018 By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe