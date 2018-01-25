  1. Arts & Culture
The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

Conceptual artist Tavares Strachan explores obfuscated truth at the Frye, National Geographic Live shares images taken from the International Space Station, and Belgian brews aplenty at Seattle Center.

By Darren Davis 1/25/2018 at 11:56am

Strachen us we them xf8i7x

Tavares Strachan. Us, We, Them, 2015.

Image: Courtesy Frye Art Museum

Books & Talks

Thu, Jan 25
Speak to Me! Volume II
Seattle Civic Poet Anastacia-Renee hosts Hugo House's monthly reading series/workshop. This month's iteration features Bettina Judd, Rezina Habtemariam, and Lashaunycee O'Cain. As always, attendees may stick around after the readings for a half-hour writing workshop led by the esteemed host. Get those creative juices flowing! Hugo House, Free

Jan 28 & 29
National Geographic Live
From high above the Earth, on the International Space Station, astronaut Terry Virts captured unbelievable images of our little blue planet. Virts shares these striking photographs, and corresponding stories, that celebrate the beauty and mystery of the natural world. Benaroya Hall, $28–$48

Food & Drink

Sat, Jan 27
Belgian Fest
Celebrate beermaking traditions ages older than modern palate-busting IPAs slung out of Ballard breweries. At the ninth annual Belgian Fest, imbibers may sample any of the 100-plus Belgian-style tripels, bright and citrusy saisons, funky lambics, and more on offer—all made with Belgian yeast by Washington breweries. Seattle Center, $37–$45

Special Events

Jan 26–Feb 3
Seattle Boat Show
January is not the best time of year to float on the frigid Sound, but boat enthusiasts can prep for the warmer months with an eight-day exhibition of watercraft. The Seattle Boat Show features everything from paddleboards to massive yachts, alongside gear demonstrations and fishing seminars. Various Locations, $15–$40

Theater

Thru Jan 27
Così Fan Tutte
Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attempting to seduce them in disguise. What could possibly go wrong? This contemporary adaptation of Così Fan Tutte— meaning “All Women Do It” makes for an insightful laugh riot. McCaw Hall $25–$200

Thru Feb 11
Two Trains Running
It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid gentrification efforts in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Playwright August Wilson explores this era from the perspective of African Americans trying to carve out a life as urban migration creates new forms of segregation. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $22–$80

Thru Feb 18
Susanna's Secret
This month, Mount Analogue hosts performances of Susanna’s Secret, the Italian opera Il segreto di Susanna translated and tweaked into a BDSM story. “One of the arias makes me cry,” says Mount Analogue founder Colleen Louise Barry. “Even though it’s about walking a man on a leash.” Mount Analogue, Free

Visual Art

Jan 27–Apr 15
Tavares Strachan: Always, Sometimes, Never
New York–based conceptual artist Tavares Strachan draws from marginalized experiences within our larger cultural narratives. In his first Seattle exhibition, Always, Sometimes, Never, Strachan uses neon, sculpture, collage, and pools of water to explore themes of invisibility and obfuscated truth. Frye Art Museum, Free

