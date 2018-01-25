  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

Durkan said a team of officials and labor representatives will recommend changes by the end of May to address harassment and discrimination complaints.

By Hayat Norimine 1/25/2018 at 4:47pm

Mayor jenny durkan inauguration 2018 bertha room y6updm

After widespread complaints about the city's Human Resource Department and concerns about how the city deals with sexual harassment complaints, Mayor Jenny Durkan on Thursday announced she will start an "extensive review" of the city's harassment and discrimination policies. 

Durkan said she'll form a team that will recommend changes by the end of May using city employee feedback from a survey. The team includes staff from the mayor's office, council member Teresa Mosqueda, and labor representatives.

"As one of the largest employers in Seattle, our city government must be a safe, welcoming, and inclusive workplace," Durkan said in a statement. "The city must hold itself accountable for making sure that harassment in the workplace is addressed in a timely and appropriate fashion." 

Crosscut reported last week that many employees have been frustrated with the HR department's lack of response to complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination, and abuse, as well as a reportedly "toxic" culture within the HR department. The Seattle Times reported that a city settlement with two library workers required that they never work for the city again. And The Stranger reported widespread complaints of sexual harassment within Seattle City Light; controversies there led to the resignation of the CEO, Larry Weis

Durkan in December required that no city departments give 30 days notice to the director of the Seattle Department of Human Resources before agreeing to a settlement, lawsuit, or formal investigation to a grievance. 

Council member Lisa Herbold wrote a letter to the mayor two weeks ago requesting that the city consider extending the statute of limitations for sexual harassment, which is currently 180 days (shorter than other forms of complaints like discrimination), and to look into the city's individual HR policies.

"This is the first step toward changing policy, norms, and workplace culture," Mosqueda said in a statement. "We must be bold in our actions and act with urgency and compassion to listen to those who have been silenced or ignored, and ensure that every worker and workplace is free of harassment, assault, and retaliation." 

Filed under
Discrimination, Teresa Mosqueda, Human Resources, Sexual Harassment, Seattle City Council, Jenny Durkan
Show Comments

Related Content

News Roundup

A Review of Seattle's Craziest Year in Politics

12/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

01/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda's Response Letter to Seattle Times Endorsement Has 300 Signatures

10/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: Durkan and Mosqueda Sworn In, No Charges Against Urquhart, Port Commission Settlement

12/01/2017 By Araz Hachadourian

Eat & Drink

Review

Opus Co. Delivers Big Flavors in a Tiny Restaurant

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Li'l Woody's Burger Month Returns

8:00am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 24–30

01/24/2018 By Diane Stephani

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Fun With Listicles

10 Places for Positively Good Pie

01/22/2018 By Nosh Pit Staff

Awards & Accolades

These Are Washington's 2018 Good Food Award Winners

01/22/2018 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 25–28

11:56am By Darren Davis

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 22–26

01/22/2018 By Manola Secaira

Big Homecoming

Pearl Jam Announces 2 Seattle Shows, Pledges Money to Combat Homelessness

01/22/2018 By Darren Davis

The Sporting Life

10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

01/19/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 18–21

01/18/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Mayor Durkan Will Review City's Harassment and Discrimination Policies

4:47pm By Hayat Norimine

Q&A

Q&A with the Prosecutor on the Bellingham Serial Rape Case

9:03am By Hayat Norimine

Explainer

King County Is Named for Martin Luther King Jr., But It Wasn’t Always That Way

8:02am By Allison Williams

Snap Judgment

Should Seattle Open a Public Bank?

8:00am By Jaime Archer

Algorithm Nation

Artificial Intelligence Can Be Just as Biased as Humans

8:00am By Ciara O'Rourke

Shady in Seattle

The Final Installment of the Fifty Shades Trilogy Hits Theaters This Month

8:00am By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

Committed to the Caftan

Few People Would Guess Tommy Bahama Is Based in Rainy Seattle

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Gilty Pleasures

Stay Golden in Gilded Jewelry

8:00am By Rosin Saez

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

01/18/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

5 Tasting Rooms to Try in SoDo

01/23/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

Travel & Outdoors

Destination Alaska

9 Things to See and Do on Your Alaskan Cruise

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Shipshape

Which Boat Is Best for You?

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

Who’s Running the Ship? Meet Your Crew

2:09pm By Allison Williams

Guide to Cruises

The Poshest Perks on Seattle Cruises

2:09pm By Allison Williams

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe