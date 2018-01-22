Awards & Accolades
These Are Washington's 2018 Good Food Award Winners
Sixteen notable local sweets, brews, and pantry products to sample this year? Challenge accepted.
The Good Food Awards, surely the only honorary with an "elixir" category, announced its 2018 winners this weekend in San Francisco. Per usual, Washington represented well in this annual celebration of sustainable, crazy tasty local food and drink products. This year's local victors included some familiar names alongside some newcomers. (Mental note: check out that snacking cacao and spicy eggplant kasundi situation, stat.)
The whole list of winners is available online, and below are Washington's honorees by category.
Beer
Atwood Ales Farm Brewery, Rhuty
Cheese
Cascadia Creamery, Glacier Blue & Sawtooth
Cider
Dragon’s Head Cider, Traditional Cider & Perry
Finnriver Farm Cidery, Blue Hewe
Coffee
Vashon Coffee Company, Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Natural Daniel Miju
Confections
Fran’s Chocolates, Dark Chocolate Sauce & Caramel Sauce
Good King, Harmony Gourmet Snacking Cacao
Elixirs
Girl Meets Dirt, Ruby Spiced Apple Shrub
Reverend Al’s Bona Fide Potents, English Cucumber, Lime and Mint Shrub
Fish
St. Jude Tuna, Mediterranean (Solid White Albacore Tuna)
Pure Alaska Salmon Company with Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Canned Pink Salmon
Honey
Sequim Bee Farm, Snowberry Rose
Pantry
Seattle Canning Company, Sonny’s Spicy Eggplant Kasundi
Pickles
Johnson Berry Farm, MJ’s Bread and Butter Pickle & MJ’s Basil Bread and Butter Pickle
OlyKraut, Cumin Jalapeño Sauerkraut
Preserves
Johnson Berry Farm, Strawberry Basil Jam