These Are Washington's 2018 Good Food Award Winners

Sixteen notable local sweets, brews, and pantry products to sample this year? Challenge accepted.

By Seattle Met Staff 1/22/2018 at 11:10am

Cascadia Creamery's beloved Glacier Blue.

The Good Food Awards, surely the only honorary with an "elixir" category, announced its 2018 winners this weekend in San Francisco. Per usual, Washington represented well in this annual celebration of sustainable, crazy tasty local food and drink products. This year's local victors included some familiar names alongside some newcomers. (Mental note: check out that snacking cacao and spicy eggplant kasundi situation, stat.)

The whole list of winners is available online, and below are Washington's honorees by category.

Beer

Atwood Ales Farm Brewery, Rhuty

Cheese

Cascadia Creamery, Glacier Blue & Sawtooth

Cider

Dragon’s Head Cider, Traditional Cider & Perry
Finnriver Farm Cidery, Blue Hewe

Coffee

Vashon Coffee Company, Ethiopia Yirgacheffe Natural Daniel Miju

Confections

Fran’s Chocolates, Dark Chocolate Sauce & Caramel Sauce
Good King, Harmony Gourmet Snacking Cacao

Elixirs

Girl Meets Dirt, Ruby Spiced Apple Shrub
Reverend Al’s Bona Fide Potents, English Cucumber, Lime and Mint Shrub 

Fish

St. Jude Tuna, Mediterranean (Solid White Albacore Tuna)
Pure Alaska Salmon Company with Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Canned Pink Salmon

Honey

Sequim Bee Farm, Snowberry Rose

Pantry

Seattle Canning Company, Sonny’s Spicy Eggplant Kasundi

Pickles

Johnson Berry Farm, MJ’s Bread and Butter Pickle & MJ’s Basil Bread and Butter Pickle
OlyKraut, Cumin Jalapeño Sauerkraut

Preserves

Johnson Berry Farm, Strawberry Basil Jam

