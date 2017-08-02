  1. News & City Life
What You Need to Know About Last Night's Elections

The biggest developments and what to expect in the next few days.

By Hayat Norimine 8/2/2017 at 8:22am

The biggest developments out of the primary election last night? Here are the bullet points.

The November 7 general election ballot will include Jenny Durkan for mayor, Teresa Mosqueda for Seattle City Council Position 8, and (predictably) Lorena Gonzalez and Pat Murakami for Position 9. Cary Moon and Nikkita Oliver are still close for second place in the mayor's race. Jon Grant and Sara Nelson are competing for second in the position 8 race. 

For King County executive, it'll be between incumbent Dow Constantine, who received an overwhelming 74.5 percent of the votes last night, and Bill Hirt, who got 14.1 percent. (Sorry, Goodspaceguy, better luck next time.)

King County's Proposition 1 is failing, with 55 percent of voters so far rejecting the tax and 45 percent in favor. Results likely won't change drastically enough in the coming days to reverse this one, if you consider the 23,000-vote margin.

The ballot measure would add a 0. 1 percent sales tax—a penny for every $10 spent—to fund arts, science and cultural access programs for public school students. It would generate an estimated $67.3 million a year in revenue over seven years for arts organizations at a time when funding for those programs have been significantly cut at the state and federal level.

It would increase Seattle's sales tax to 10.2 percent, one of the highest in the state. (Mill Creek and Lynnwood in Snohomish County have the highest rates, at 10.4 percent, according to the state Department of Revenue.) And the tax raise would come at a time when council members have said they want to use the city income tax to reduce sales or property taxes. Council member Sally Bagshaw has said she specifically wants to try to reduce the sales tax rate with income from the city income tax (if it passes legal muster).

Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra is leading over Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund for the 45th Legislative District Senate seat, which was left open following Republican legislator Andy Hill's death in October. Dhingra received 50.5 percent of the votes while Englund got 42.6 percent. 

Losing the 45th District seat would be a big loss for the state GOP. The state Senate currently has a narrow Republican majority of 25-24, with Dino Rossi temporarily taking Hill's place. If a Democrat takes that spot, both the House and Senate would have a narrow, one-seat Democratic majority (along with a Democratic governor). 

Voter turnout remained low after King County Elections' count 8pm on Tuesday, with just 23.7 percent in the county, though that doesn't include ballots that were turned in to drop boxes last night or postmarked. Seattle's voter turnout was slightly higher at 25 percent (116,275 out of 463,660). A little over 18 percent of those votes were counted last night. 

Here's what you need to know about recounts, with close calls for second place in the mayoral and Seattle City Council Position 8 races.

There will be an automatic machine recount if the difference is less than 2,000 votes and less than 0.5 percent of the total votes cast between the second- and third-place candidates. For a hand recount, the difference would have to be less than 150 votes and less than 0.25 percent of the total votes between the two candidates.

Candidates can also request a recount after the county's canvassing board certifies results, but that's rare, said Lori Augino, Secretary of State director of elections. The candidate would have to pay a deposit of 15 cents per ballot for a machine recount (25 cents for a hand recount), as well as all the costs associated with the recount as estimated by the county (workers' time, supplies, etc.)—unless the challenger is successful. 

When will we know for sure which candidates made it to general? It will be much clearer in the next few days. Results will be updated every day at 4:30pm. The King County Canvassing Board will certify the primary results on August 15. 

