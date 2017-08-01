  1. Arts & Culture
Out of Sight Leads the Fight for Northwest Artists

In its third year, the Art Fair–adjacent show remains the best event in the city to experience and support local art.

By Darren Davis 8/1/2017 at 1:00pm

1l5a5169 bg8ijh

Paul Rucker's Birth of a Nation Project, featured at Out of Sight 2016.

Image: Rafael Soldi

"If you don't invest in art, then those things go away."

This is what it comes down to for Out of Sight founder Greg Lundgren, plain and simple. Unrepresented artists need representation. They need eyeballs. Most of all they need to keep the lights on so they have the bandwidth to make more art. And if they can't find these things here in Seattle, they may well move somewhere else. 

Is it frustrating, I ask him, that the city's rise in wealth over the years has not necessarily translated to more patronage for regional artists? We're on the second floor of 115 South Jackson Street surrounded by sculpture and canvases waiting to be placed for the upcoming show. A few blocks away, the CenturyLink Event Center sits in a similar state of repose. But while the Seattle Art Fair showcases hundreds upon hundreds of artists from all around the world, each of the 15o-plus visual and performing artists brought in by Out of Sight live within 200 miles of where we presently stand. Come August 3, this building will host the biggest display of contemporary regional art in the city.  

"We're competing with so many other industries," says Lundgren. "And we have to be more aggressive in that fight for bandwidth."

Oos 111 lfnek2

Christopher Paul Jordan, Untitled 2, painted at King Street Station for Out Of Sight 2016.

Image: Rafael Soldi

As a curator, versions of an all-hands-on-deck showcase of regional artists had been floating around Lundgren's head for years. But the arrival of the Seattle Art Fair in 2015 provided an unprecedented chance to ride the swell of energy surrounding Paul Allen's Ginormous Art Market. 

And so the first Out of Sight debuted three years ago at King Street Station alongside the inaugural Art Fair—officially unaffiliated but viewed as a package deal for many: Visit the Art Fair for a whopping survey of international contemporary art (with a handful of Seattle galleries and artists sprinkled in). Then drop by Out of Sight to see what we're up to over in this corner of the country.

It's not just about eyeballs. In any show (including the Art Fair), thousands of visitors don't always equal patronage. Lundgren wants to sign checks for artists after pieces sell, which he's done every year in the tens of thousands of dollars. Artist representation is key too, and if Out of Sight connects an artist with a gallery, that's a big step in the right direction. Lastly, Out of Sight wants locals and visiting enthusiasts to experience the wealth of homegrown talent we already have here in the Northwest. " As a region, we should be exporting, not importing, talent."

With a new, multi-story venue in Pioneer Square, the Out of Sight curators brought in more artists this year than ever before. But the goal remains the same: show off the Northwest and help keep artists in Seattle. "When I travel, there's not another city where I'm like 'this is where I want to be'," says Lundgren. Not Berlin. Not Chicago. Nor any other city more well-known for its art community. "We just have to adapt and create more accessible models. And we can't be passive about it."

Check out the Out of Sight 2017 artist list for more info.

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

