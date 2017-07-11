  1. News & City Life
  2. Politics

Power Lines

The Shooting of Charleena Lyles and the Return of the Police Accountability Conversation

The death of a mother who called for help is the nucleus of a restored movement.

By Hayat Norimine 7/11/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

qromcs

Image: Courtesy the family of Charleena Lyles

“Say her name! Charleena Lyles. Say her name, Charleena Lyles. Say her name.”

The name was an anthem. Charleena. Lyles. The words echoed through a crowd of hundreds, a rally in honor of the 30-year-old pregnant mother of four. Many held signs or wore T-shirts emblazoned with her face. Tears streamed down the cheeks of Lyles’s younger sister, Tiffany Rogers, as she tried to speak. Lyles promised her family she would make a difference in the world. She’d be famous. They never thought it would be like this. 

On a Sunday morning in June, Seattle police fatally shot her, just feet away from her children—ages 11, four, and one. It’s an incident that has sparked anew an issue many believed had been put to rest. After years of ugly, racially charged police investigations, the U.S. Department of Justice sued the city over the police department’s excessive use of force and discriminatory practices. In response the city council passed milestone legislation on police reform. Seattle thought it was past this. 

But on June 18, 2017, police responded to Lyles’s reported burglary in her fourth floor apartment in North Seattle. Lyles greeted the two officers, Steven McNew and Jason Anderson, at the door. An Xbox had gone missing, she said, and her bag looked like it had been rifled through. Seconds later, a 180-degree turn. Lyles brandished a knife, the cops would later say. 

“Get back, get back!” the officers shouted.

“Tase her,” Officer McNew said.

“I don’t have a Taser,” Officer Anderson replied.

“We need help,” McNew pleaded into his radio. “Hey, hey, get back!” shouted Anderson.

One, two, three, four, five shots. 

In just 20 seconds of escalation, Charleena Lyles’s life was over.

What happened in the days and minutes leading up to that escalation raises questions about police training and whether the DOJ-spurred reforms are enough.

On their way to Lyles’s apartment, officers knew it might be more than a routine call. There was a domestic disturbance, the cops recalled, on June 5, when their fellow officers had arrived to find the male suspect gone and Lyles sitting on the couch. Her four-year-old girl with Down syndrome crawled around in her lap as Lyles held a pair of shears, police recounted. She had allegedly threatened the cops, made a few unusual comments indicating some inner struggle, but they managed to talk her into dropping the scissors. They phoned the family, who came to help and reportedly told the police that Lyles’s mental health had declined recently, and rapidly. They arrested her on a harassment charge without further incident. 

“Has she got a mental caution on her?” McNew is heard asking his partner, in an audio recording of the deadly June 18 incident, before they’re about to meet Lyles. “No,” Anderson replies. Just an officer safety caution. Those warnings help inform police about the situation they’re walking into. What the officers didn’t know is that there actually was a mental caution on Lyles’s file. Maybe it was misread, or maybe it hadn’t processed in the system at that point, but could that “caution” label have made a difference? Would they have stopped her with a Taser if they had one? 

Those questions may never be answered. So many factors play into an officer-involved shooting, but what always comes afterward is the family’s emotionally wrought and, most often, unsated search for justice.  

Img 6466 idh967

Tiffany Rogers speaks at a rally held in honor of her sister Charleena Lyles on June 20, 2017.

Image: Hayat Norimine


The DOJ investigated the city in 2011, the year after police fatally shot John T. Williams, a Native American woodcarver, and the year after a gang unit detective, Shandy Cobane, was caught on tape telling a man prone on the ground that he’d beat the “Mexican piss” out of him. By 2012, the city had come to a settlement agreement and formed a civilian oversight body for police, and for years city officials and citizens tinkered with the legislation. Council member Lorena González, who had, as a civil rights attorney, successfully sued and settled with the department in the “Mexican piss” case, took the reins on the bill, which the council approved in May 2017. 

Statewide, Washington has one of the most lenient policies on police accountability. That’s thanks to one word from our state statute: malice. To prosecute a cop for a death, you have to prove he or she had malicious intent. It’s the perfect defense: Evil intent is almost impossible to prove. Seattle state senator David Frockt attempted just this year to introduce a bill that would roll back that requirement, to no avail. Instead activists are hoping to get another measure, Initiative 940, on the 2018 ballot. It would create “good faith” standards for law enforcement, establish more statewide de-escalation and mental health training, and require officers to render first aid to save lives.

The lesser-known Crisis Intervention Team training already existed before the DOJ stepped in, as a tool for officers to learn how to de-escalate a situation that involves behavioral health crises. As part of the federal government’s settlement with the city, the DOJ also reviewed CIT’s policy and ramped up mental health training efforts. As of June 2017, the force had 4,232 crisis calls this year; police used force on 1 percent of those calls, and 60 percent of that use of force were “type one.” That can include causing temporary pain from tight handcuffs or pointing a firearm. 

Both officers involved in the Charleena Lyles shooting had been trained, police say. One, Steven McNew, received a 2011 commendation for his response to a suicidal person armed with a knife. He’s among the 63 percent of the department who voluntarily spent 40 hours on crisis intervention training. 

But the state-mandated eight hours is not enough, says Ashley Fontaine, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Seattle. And while the CIT focuses on bias against those with mental illness, it doesn’t adequately address intersectionality, or racial bias topped onto that. If an individual with untreated mental health problems is 16 times more likely to get shot by police, what does that mean for a black person with those same problems?

There’s a lot to mental health, and other invisible disabilities, that law enforcement may not know how to develop comprehensive policies for—at least not without encroaching on personal privacy issues or due process rights. Lyles was never diagnosed. Police placed a mental caution on her file because of their previous interaction with her. But for reasons that are unclear, Officer McNew and his partner didn’t get that message on June 18. Monika Williams, Lyles’s older sister, says the mental health system failed Lyles in different ways, but she’s not even sure what Lyles would’ve been diagnosed with. Williams couldn’t believe that her sister would grab a knife, that she would show aggression in any way. How could she hurt anyone? Five foot three, 110 pounds—“String Bean Leena,” her brother called her. Such a small frame, such a tiny woman.

Lyles had called for help. And the two incidents in June weren’t the first. For years she sought protection from domestic violence, court records indicate, and last year a judge finally granted her a protection order. She had an open case with Child Protective Services, Williams says. She held onto her kids for dear life. 

“This is never going to stop for me,” says Williams. She says she won’t quit until police are held accountable. “This is the rest of my life here. My sister made the path for me.” Williams walks in the shoes of many she already knew who lost loved ones. She and her family say their fight isn’t about black versus white. It’s light versus darkness. It’s about hope, and fighting to trust the system again.

Filed under
Seattle Police Department, Police Accountability, Charleena Lyles
Show Comments

Related Content

Profile

The Carver’s Life

04/22/2011 By Neal Thompson

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Where Police Reform Could Be Heading in Seattle

07/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Proposed Initiative Would Remove "De Facto Immunity" for Officers

07/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Cure What Ales You

Redhook's New Brewpub Officially Opens on August 17

12:50pm By Rosin Saez

Collabs

The Chef at David Chang's Momofuku Ko Is Coming to Cook at Canlis

11:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Expansion Mode

Brian Clevenger Will Expand His Italian Realm to Eastlake

9:40am By Allecia Vermillion

Restaurant Review

Review: Copal, the Beautiful, Wood-Fired Taqueria In Bar Sajor's Old Space

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jessyn Farrell

9:32am By Hayat Norimine

Power Lines

The Shooting of Charleena Lyles and the Return of the Police Accountability Conversation

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Quote Unquote

David Shields on James Franco, Seattle, and Why Young Novelists Hate Him

8:00am By Jessica Voelker

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jenny Durkan

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: City Income Tax, McCleary, and Trumpcare Town Halls

07/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe