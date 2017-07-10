  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

The city council unanimously passed the city income tax legislation on Monday.

By Hayat Norimine 7/10/2017 at 5:29pm

Income tax trump proof seattle 071017 tp5web

Advocates brought signs to the council meeting on July 10, 2017, to support the income tax. 

Image: Hayat Norimine

Anywhere else in the state and a city income tax would've been controversial.

In Seattle, though, council members on Monday unanimously passed the legislation that would spur a legal fight in the state Supreme Court and, if it passes muster, enact a 2.25 percent tax on income above $250,000 a year. Enthusiastic applause and cheers from advocates—who filled the city council chambers to capacity—followed the vote, and only one person who opposed the tax spoke at the public hearing. Shortly after the vote, The Stranger reported, state GOP chair Susan Hutchison held a press conference that was swarmed by income tax supporters chanting, "Tax the rich."

A simple amendment by Lorena González, however, did end up sparking some controversy when it pitted council member Kshama Sawant against Lisa Herbold, who worked on the income tax bill together. The sticking point? Adding "the business and occupation tax rate" among the list of regressive taxes that the city could lower with additional income tax revenue. 

González pointed out that the business and occupation tax, like the state's other taxes, disproportionately impacts small businesses; corporations that make $1.5 million a year pay 0.7 percent of their income toward sales and excise taxes, while businesses with $11,900 in income a year pay 4.8 percent.

"I think we can all agree that that is an upside down system, and it's not fair that very, very large corporations pay only 0.7 percent into the system while our beloved small businesses bare the brunt of that particular structure," González said.

The crowd clapped in support of her amendment—until Sawant argued that the language in the amendment doesn't specify that it's trying to make the B&O tax less regressive.

Though Sawant said she does want to make the business and occupation tax more progressive, she also argued that a business and occupation tax is "not a regressive tax" because it only taxes businesses as opposed to the working class. (By definition, a regressive tax is one that affects low earners more than high earners.) Ultimately the amendment still passed in a 6-3 vote, with Bruce Harrell and Debora Juarez also opposed. Here's what González's amendment changed (underlined):

"All receipts from the tax levied in this Chapter 5.65 shall be restricted in use and shall be used only for the following purposes: (1) lowering the property tax burden and the impact of other regressive taxes, including the business and occupation tax rate; (2) addressing the homelessness crisis; (3) providing affordable housing, education, and transit; (4) replacing federal funding potentially lost through federal budget cuts, including funding for mental health and public health services, or responding to changes in federal policy; (5) creating green jobs and meeting carbon reduction goals; and (6) administering and implementing the tax levied by this Chapter 5.65."

With another estimated $140 million a year in revenue (if the income tax gets enacted), the bill gives council members a number of options as to where they want to put that money; Sally Bagshaw told the public on Monday that she wants the money to first go into reducing the sales tax, despite "the uphill battle." Given how broad the uses are right now, some have also raised concerns to council members about seeing that money go into the general fund without accountability.

After someone challenges the income tax, the next step is for the bill to go through the King County Superior Court and eventually the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, the fiscal note estimated a one-time payment of $10 million to $13 million for the IT system to begin tracking tax returns. Herbold said she's not convinced of those numbers, though, given that the city already has some of that system in place; she said she wants to work with the budget director to keep costs at a "bare minimum" while the legislation is still getting challenged.

Several council members made comments about the long-term goal—a statewide income tax—with the city income tax as the first step to getting there.

"This is a big step forward in Seattle, but it's also a big step forward in our state," Herbold said. "In this city, support for tax fairness is increasing, and I hope that that continues throughout the state."

Updated July 10, 2017, at 5:49pm: This post mentions the press conference held by the state GOP chair.

Filed under
Lisa Herbold, Kshama Sawant, Seattle City Council, Income Tax
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

8 Questions Answered About Seattle's Proposed Income Tax

06/16/2017 Photography by Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Income Tax Heads to Council for a Vote

07/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Hold Please

Revel and Quoin Will Temporarily Shutter to Make Way for New Building

07/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Much-Awaited Floodland Brewing Announces Oakworks Bottle Club

07/10/2017 By Stefan Milne

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Infinity Mirrors meets Molly Moon's and Lady Yum Opens a New Location

07/07/2017 By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Spectacular Views and Seafood Abound at Tankard and Tun

07/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Record Pie

Pizza Joint and Vinyl Shop RPM Opens in Pioneer Square

07/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

07/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

City Council

A Change to Income Tax Bill Pits Sawant Against González, Herbold

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Jenny Durkan

07/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: City Income Tax, McCleary, and Trumpcare Town Halls

07/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Member O'Brien Endorses Nikkita Oliver for Mayor

07/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Proposed Initiative Would Remove "De Facto Immunity" for Officers

07/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Income Tax Heads to Council for a Vote

07/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe