  1. News & City Life

That Washington

Highlights of James Comey's Testimony

The moment we've all been waiting for.

By Hayat Norimine 6/8/2017 at 7:31pm

James comey fbi cqlfem

Former FBI director James Comey today testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee and confirmed much of what we already heard from media reports—yes, Comey said, president Donald Trump asked for his loyalty; yes, the president seemed to hold his job over his head and asked him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn; and yes, he believed he was fired because of the way he conducted the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

"I firmly believe Mr. Comey's testimony made it crystal clear just how important it is to have not only a special prosecutor on the case, but also for all members of Congress to be absolutely committed to serving the citizens they represent and following the facts wherever they may lead," senator Patty Murray said in a released statement Thursday. 

Here are some highlights of the hearing:

-There is no doubt in his mind, Comey said, that Russia attempted to interfere with the election, and that its government was fully aware of those activities. Democratic senator Martin Heinrick of New Mexico asked Comey whether he ever had conversations with Trump about what the administration should be doing to protect the U.S. against Russian interference; Comey said no, only with former president Barack Obama. 

-What does "honest loyalty" mean? (Trump: I want loyalty; Comey: I promise honesty; Trump: I want loyalty; Comey: Honest loyalty?) Comey said his responses to Trump during private conversations were at times a desperate attempt to break the awkward silence. As Comey wrote in his opening statement, he had an unanticipated private dinner with Trump, and he already had a strained relationship with him. "This didn't improve the relationship because it was very, very awkward," Comey said. "He was asking for something and I was refusing to give it."

-Of course, Republican senators didn't hesitate to seize the moment to ask questions about Comey's investigation into former secretary of state Hillary Clinton's email server. His answer: It was more of a big deal than what Clinton's campaign said. And the attorney general at the time, Loretta Lynch, had asked him to use the word "matter," not "investigation," he said, which led him to distance himself from the Justice Department. But it was not enough for him to justify appointing a special counsel—that would've been "brutally unfair" to Clinton, Comey said. "I knew there was no case there." 

-Comey said he was compelled to testify after the administration "chose to defame me and the FBI," when Trump had said the agency was in disarray and lost trust in Comey. "Those were lies, plain and simple. And I'm so sorry the FBI work force had to hear them, and I'm so sorry the American people were told them," Comey said. He gave a heartfelt speech to his old colleagues, with an apology for not giving them a proper goodbye.

-Comey said he had private conversations with former presidents, twice with Obama and once with former president George W. Bush. So why did Comey feel compelled to document his conversations this time? The circumstances, subject matter, and he said, "the person I was interacting with." "I was honestly concerned that he might lie. ... That combination, I'd never experienced before." 

-Comey confirmed the president had not been under investigation as of his time there. He said Trump asked him to publicly declare this. He didn't for two reasons: One, the Duty to Correct if circumstances changed (which happened to Clinton). "If that boomerang comes back, it would've been a very big deal," Comey said. And two, the slippery slope problem; the next question would be going down the line of potential officials who could be under investigation, and "what's the principle basis for stopping?" 

-An article by The New York Times came under dispute when Comey characterized it as inaccurate, not going into the details of what he thought was wrong. "The challenge—and I’m not picking on reporters—about writing stories about classified information is the people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on, and those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it,” Comey said, in response to a question from senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho. "We don’t call the press and say, ‘Hey, you got that thing wrong.’” The reporters have since then published a response that said they stood by the story. 

-"Lordy, I hope there are tapes." Comey's response to Trump's tweet that claimed Trump recorded their conversations.

-Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, seemed thoroughly confused when he tried to question Comey about the investigation into Clinton's email server. (He since said he stayed up too late watching baseball, according to Politico.) At one point McCain accidentally said "president Comey." When Comey responded that Clinton's investigation had been complete as of July 5, and the Russia investigation was ongoing, McCain seemed to confuse the two investigations together and, when citing the Russian interference last year, said there was a "double standard" to let one presidential candidate go and continue to investigate another.

Filed under
Russia, Senate Republicans, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, James Comey
Show Comments

Related Content

Politics

Will Donald Trump and His Bullying Win Over Washington Republicans?

04/22/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Slideshow

We Were There: Michael Cepress Fashion Show

06/25/2013

The James Beard Foundation

Slide Show: Taste America

10/03/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Hopelink’s Reaching Out Benefit Luncheon

10/21/2014

Eat & Drink

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

7:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

#ComeyDay

Today Only: A Round of Comeykaze Shots at Mioposto

06/08/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Fun With Listicles

Where to Eat in Chinatown–International District

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 7–13

06/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Cheers

Where to Toast During Negroni Week

06/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: June 8–11

06/08/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

06/07/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

06/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Fleet View

The USS 'Turner Joy' Visits Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

When Bertha Broke Ground

It's Been 91 Years Since Seattle's First (and Only) Female Mayor

8:00am By Hayat Norimine

Seattle Summer

Flavor Hunters: Salt and Straw’s Seattle Ice Cream Takeover

7:00am By Allecia Vermillion Photography by Stuart Mullenberg

That Washington

Highlights of James Comey's Testimony

06/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

KeyArena

5 Questions Answered About the KeyArena Proposal

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Is Proposing Changes on Inspection Program for Rental Units

06/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

woke up like this

Gorpcore and the Accidental Coolness Behind Seattle Style

9:00am By Jack Kelly

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe