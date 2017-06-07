  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Theater

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

Days before her final performance, the longest-tenured principle dancer at PNB reflects on her storied career and what it means to retire so young.

By Darren Davis 6/7/2017 at 11:00am

Pnbrep2 0746 gwoynk

Pacific Northwest Ballet principal dancer Carrie Imler in Kiyon Gaines’ Sum Stravinsky.

Image: Angela Sterling

In 1995, a teenage Carrie Imler moved from her native Pennsylvania to join the Pacific Northwest Ballet as an apprentice. From there she ascended the ranks: promoted to a soloist in 2000, then a principal in 2002. For the next fifteen years Imler would become one of PNB's most recognizable and celebrated dancers, now the longest-tenured principle in a company full of talent. And on Sunday, June 11, she will give her final performance.

Imler took a quick break from Pictures at an Exhibition rehearsals to talk endings, new beginnings (she will return to PNB as an instructor), and some of her favorite past performances.

Why is this the right time for you to leave?

Twenty two years of dancing—and, you know, I never got to do the lyrical roles. I always had the men's jumping roles, the quick roles, and it has taken its toll on my body. When things are more rough during the day than they are good, it's time to hang up those shoes and reflect on what you've had.

It's strange to say "retire" when you're still so young. At what point did you start thinking about life after ballet?

I really started thinking about it [in 2007] when I had a seven-month hip injury. It really put things in perspective. Around that time I started taking classes at Seattle University. I was thinking physical therapy, which is still maybe in the works. I just understand dancers' bodies. But as far as the teaching goes, I'll get to spend some time with my son during the day, possibly go back to school, then teach at night. It seems like a really good place to start.

Twenty two years is a long time to do any one thing, let alone something so physical. How did you keep from burning out?

Of course I love to be out there and show off my stuff, but that's not what's driven me. It's always been about the audience. It was for everyone else to forget about their day, forget about family emergencies and things like that, just for a night, and enjoy something beautiful.

You also stayed in one place, one city, your entire career.

I had so many opportunities here, I never needed to leave. I was always being challenged. And Seattle is a great city. I came from a small town. This isn't a big city like New York so it wasn't overwhelming to me.

You and Batkhurel Bold are the two longest tenured principle dancers, and you're both saying goodbye this year. What has your relationship been like with him?

I would consider Bold to be like a long lost brother. We pick on each other, we have the best time. It's a very easy friendship, an easy dancing relationship. We know each other so well that when something doesn't quite work in rehearsal one day, it's a fluke. I trust him to always be there for me.

Jewelsbc 007 y3p40p

Imler with Batkhurel Bold, who will also retire this year, in Diamonds.

Image: Angela Sterling

Sunday, June 11 rolls around. What's going on in your brain?

Oh gosh, I don't know. I have sixty family members coming, most from the East Coast. Even my 85-year-old grandmother who has never made it past Illinois. I keep telling people I am 95 percent sure of what I'm doing. I know it will be a joyous occasion, but definitely an emotional one.

Looking back on your career, what are the standout productions—the ones that reminded you at the time, or in retrospect, why you chose this life?

My favorite time in the studios are the story-length ballets. I'm a little dramatic. My mom always said I used to love putting on plays for her when I was little. So being able to bring that dramatic side and dancing together has been a lot of fun. So pieces like The Merry WidowSwan Lake, and Don Quixote. 

Are you looking forward to having more of a personal life?

I'm looking forward to not telling my husband I can't go hiking this weekend because I hurt. He's such an outdoor person and I desperately want to be. But I'm always like "Oh my calf is really tight," or "But we have shows coming up." I've said no to him a lot. I'm looking forward to saying yes.

Season Encore Performance
Sun, June 11, McCaw Hall

Filed under
Theater, Dance, Pacific Northwest Ballet
Show Comments
In this Article

Dance

Season Encore Performance

Editor’s Pick McCaw Hall

Related Content

Dance

A Tough Nut to Crack

11/23/2015 By Seth Sommerfeld

Midsummer Mischief

PNB's Backstage Bash Offers a Post-Dance Dance Party

04/15/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Fiendish Conversation

The Stories Behind Maurice Sendak's 'Nutcracker' Designs

12/03/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Season Annoucement

Pacific Northwest Ballet's 2014-15 Season Features the Finale for Stowell & Sendak's 'Nutcracker'

02/12/2014 By Seth Sommerfeld

Eat & Drink

Coming Soon

The Duo Behind Melt and Central District Ice Cream to Open a Burger Joint

12:47pm By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 7–13

9:00am By Rosin Saez

Cheers

Where to Toast During Negroni Week

06/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

Here Are 4 Local Restaurants With Drive-Thrus

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Literary Libations

Mr. Darcy’s Will Take Over the Former Clever Bottle Space

06/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Rings of Glory

Merry National Doughnut Day to You

06/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Local Legends

After 22 Years, Carrie Imler Says Goodbye to Pacific Northwest Ballet

11:00am By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Capitol Hill Block Party Announces Full 2017 Lineup

06/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Seth Sommerfeld

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: June 2017

05/31/2017 By Darren Davis

New Arrivals

Tickets for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors' Now Available

05/30/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

City Is Proposing Changes on Inspection Program for Rental Units

10:25am By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Mandatory Affordable Housing Bill for International District Moves Toward Council Vote

06/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City Council Approves Soda Tax

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Members Divided on Endorsements for Mayor

06/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Profile

Michael Foster Is Defiant

06/05/2017 By Kathryn Robinson Photography by Mike Kane

News Roundup

Week in Review: Homeless Count, Sound Transit, and the Paris Climate Accord

06/02/2017 By Liz Weber

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When June 5–11

06/05/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 29–June 4

05/29/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Locks on Lock

Sunny Season Hair and How to Get It

05/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: May 22–28

05/22/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Retail Wire

Frye Opens Its First Pacific Northwest Store in U Village

05/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Cursed Oak Keeps It Crafty and Approachable

02/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

New Nations

Could a Cascadian Secession Actually Happen?

05/15/2017 By Jake Bullinger

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

15 Amazing Northwest Cabin Destinations

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Cabins & Cottages

The Best Washington State Park Cabins

05/14/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

That Cabin Life

What Does It Take to Score a Dream Cabin in Washington?

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Where to Live Now

The 10 Hottest Neighborhoods in Seattle in 2017

04/20/2017 By Darren Davis

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe